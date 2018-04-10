Tracking the Russia investigations

Senior FBI official Dana Boente

Private interview

+ Dana Boente, general counsel at the FBI, sat for a private interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, according to the Washington Post. The interview happened “months” before the newspaper published the report in mid-April 2018. Boente was asked about his interactions with then-FBI Director James Comey during the early months of the Trump administration and provided handwritten notes about those interactions. Boente was a senior Justice Department official when Trump repeatedly pressed Comey on the Russia investigation, according to Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill.

Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s home

Search warrant

+ FBI agents executed a series of search warrants, including a raid on Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s home, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources told CNN that the warrants included requests for information related to payments allegedly made to keep women silent about alleged affairs with Donald Trump, as well as documents related to Cohen’s ownership of taxi medallions. Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan said that the raids were referred “in part” by the special counsel to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s hotel room

Search warrant

+ FBI agents executed a series of search warrants, including a raid on Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s room at the Loews Regency hotel. Sources say the warrants included requests for information related to payments allegedly made to keep women silent about alleged affairs with Donald Trump, as well as documents related to Cohen’s ownership of taxi medallions. Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan said that the raids were referred “in part” by the special counsel to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s office

Search warrant

+ FBI agents executed a series of search warrants, including a raid on Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s office in New York City. Sources say the warrants included requests for information related to payments allegedly made to keep women silent about alleged affairs with Donald Trump, as well as documents related to Cohen’s ownership of taxi medallions. Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan said that the raids were referred “in part” by the special counsel to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Russian oligarch #3

Request for documents and testimony

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team made an “informal” request to a Russian oligarch, asking them to voluntarily provide documents and give an interview to investigators, CNN reported. The oligarch in question has not recently traveled to the United States.

Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan

Sentencing

+ Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, who pleaded guilty to lying to special counsel investigators, was sentenced by a federal judge to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine. Van der Zwaan admitted lying about his communications with Trump campaign official Rick Gates. He was the first defendant to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation

Professor Ted Malloch

Grand jury subpoena

+ Ted Malloch says he was served with a grand jury subpoena after being detained and questioned by FBI agents at Logan International Airport in Boston. Malloch, who says he was an informal Trump campaign advisor in 2016, says FBI agents questioned him and then served him with a subpoena to appear before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury in Washington.

Professor Ted Malloch

Questioning by the FBI

+ Ted Malloch says he was detained and questioned by FBI agents after arriving on an international flight to Boston. Malloch, who says he was an informal Trump campaign advisor in 2016, says FBI investigators took his cell phone and questioned him about Trump ally Roger Stone and WikiLeaks.

The Trump Organization

Subpoena

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for business documents, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The subpoena was intended as a “clean up” to ensure that all related documents are turned over to Mueller’s team, the source said. The New York Times reported that the subpoena also included a request for documents related to Russia.

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg

Grand jury testimony

+ Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg testified before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury in Washington. Nunberg was subpoenaed in late February 2018 by Mueller for documents and testimony. Ahead of the testimony, Nunberg said in a series of interviews with CNN and other outlets that he would defy Mueller’s subpoena, but he eventually backed down.

Russian oligarch #2

Questioning by FBI agents

+ A Russian oligarch was stopped during a trip to the United States in March 2018 and was questioned by investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN reported. It’s unclear if the oligarch was searched or if investigators made copies of his electronics.

Russian oligarch #1

Search warrant

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team stopped a Russian oligarch traveling to the United States shortly after his private plane landed at a New York-area airport, CNN reported. Investigators questioned the oligarch and also used a search warrant to look through his electronic devices.

Russian oligarch #1

Questioning by FBI agents

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team stopped a Russian oligarch traveled to the United States shortly after his private plane landed at a New York-area airport, CNN reported. Investigators questioned the oligarch and also used a search warrant to look through his electronic devices.

Middle East specialist George Nader

Grand jury testimony

+ George Nader, a Middle East specialist, testified before a grand jury, according to The New York Times. CNN has reported that Nader has provided information to the grand jury. Nader attended a December 2016 meeting in New York between officials from the United Arab Emirates and members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. He was also in the Seychelles when Trump associate Erik Prince met with Emirati officials and later met with a prominent Russian banker. CNN has reported that Nader is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg

Grand jury subpoena

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena for former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg to hand over his communications with Trump aides and to testify before a grand jury. Nunberg said in an interview with CNN that he was refusing to cooperate with the subpoena in part because he believes the special counsel investigators want him to testify against his mentor Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally. Stone has denied any wrongdoing or collusion. Nunberg was fired by the Trump campaign in August 2015 after a series of racist Facebook posts he allegedly wrote were uncovered.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Indictment

+ A federal grand jury in Washington approved a new indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, replacing the earlier indictment against him that was brought in October 2017. Manafort faces five counts of money laundering conspiracy and lying to federal authorities about his lobbying work, according to court filings. Special counsel prosecutors allege Manafort retained a group of former senior European politicians, called the “Hapsburg group,” to take positions favorable to Ukraine. Manafort used offshore accounts to pay the group millions of euros for their lobbying efforts.

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Guilty plea

+ Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates pleaded guilty to two criminal charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements. As part of Gates’ plea deal, he agreed to cooperate with the special counsel by turning over all documents related to the investigation, speak with Mueller’s investigators as needed and possibly testify in other court cases, including that of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Gates may also be asked to go undercover, according to the cooperation agreement. All other charges against Gates, in two federal districts, were dropped.

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Indictment

+ Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted on new charges by a federal grand jury in Virginia. Special counsel prosecutors described a “scheme” where Manafort and Gates allegedly laundered $30 million, failed to pay taxes for almost a decade and fraudulently secured more than $20 million in loans using their real estate holdings. Mueller’s team later asked the court to dismiss the charges against Gates, following his guilty plea and cooperation deal.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Indictment

+ Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted on new charges by a federal grand jury in Virginia. Special counsel prosecutors described a “scheme” where Manafort and Gates allegedly laundered $30 million, failed to pay taxes for almost a decade and fraudulently secured more than $20 million in loans using their real estate holdings. Mueller’s team later asked the court to dismiss the charges against Gates, following his guilty plea and cooperation deal. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to these new charges.

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg

Private interview

+ Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for close to five and a half hours, Nunberg told CNN. Nunberg said investigators asked about President Donald Trump’s business dealings in Russia and also asked about connections between longtime Trump ally Roger Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Both have since denied any ties. Nunberg was fired by the Trump campaign in August 2015 after a series of racist Facebook posts he allegedly wrote were uncovered.

Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan

Guilty plea

+ Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his discussions with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates. Van der Zwaan previously worked for the international law firm Skadden Arps, which produced a report for the Ukrainian government in 2012 about the jailing of Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician opposed to Manafort and Gates’ client, Viktor Yanukovych.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Indictment

+ A federal grand jury in Washington approved an updated slate of criminal charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The new indictment essentially removed Manafort’s deputy Rick Gates from the charges because Gates was negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors. This indictment was replaced by new charges against Manafort on February 23, 2018.

Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan

Criminal charges

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller charged Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan with lying to investigators about discussions with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates. Paul Manafort arranged in 2012 for van der Zwaan’s law firm to produce an independent report about the jailing of Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician opposed to Manafort and Gates’ client, Viktor Yanukovych.

13 Russians and 3 Russian entities

Indictment

+ A federal grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities, charging them with crimes relating to interference in the 2016 presidential election. The charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. The alleged crimes stem from Russia’s wide-ranging operation to use social media to interfere in the election, sow political discord, and help candidate Donald Trump defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Former Trump legal spokesman Mark Corallo

Private interview

+ Former Trump team legal spokesman Mark Corallo gave an interview to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Corallo resigned from the Trump team in July 2017, shortly after he heard White House communications director Hope Hicks say that embarrassing emails belonging to Donald Trump Jr. "will never get out,” according to The New York Times. The emails were about Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Indictment

+ A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on charges of bank fraud and failure to disclose foreign bank accounts, according to court filings. This indictment named only Manafort because his deputy Rick Gates was still negotiating his plea deal. These charges were kept under seal until the grand jury replaced the charges a week later.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon

Private interview

+ Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met for a second time with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators for a private interview, according to a person familiar with the inquiry.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon

Private interview

+ Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators for a private interview, according to a person familiar with the inquiry. Bannon is one of the few people in President Donald Trump’s inner circle that has gone in for an interview with Mueller’s team.

Richard Pinedo

Guilty plea

+ Richard Pinedo of California pleaded guilty to identity fraud connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to court filings. Pinedo acknowledged that he sold dummy bank accounts to Russians who used them for online payment services, like PayPal. Pinedo’s lawyer said his client was unaware of the identity or motivation of his customers.

Richard Pinedo

Criminal charge

+ Richard Pinedo of California was charged with identity fraud connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to court filings. Prosecutors from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team said Pinedo sold dummy bank accounts to Russians who used them for online payment services, like PayPal. Pinedo’s lawyer said his client was unaware of the identity or motivation of his customers.

Australian entrepreneur Joel Zamel

Grand jury testimony

+ Australian entrepreneur Joel Zamel appeared before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury, according to The New York Times. Zamel was reportedly questioned about Middle East specialist George Nader and Russia. CNN has reported that Nader is cooperating with the special counsel.

Australian entrepreneur Joel Zamel

Questioning by FBI agents

+ Australian entrepreneur Joel Zamel was questioned by FBI agents at Reagan National Airport and his electronic devices were “briefly seized,” according to The New York Times. Zamel reportedly knows George Nader, a Middle East specialist whom CNN has reported is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Middle East specialist George Nader

Private interview

+ George Nader, a Middle East specialist, gave at least one additional private interview to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. CNN reported in early March 2018 that Nader’s cooperation with Mueller included additional discussions after Axios first reported in late January 2018 about Mueller’s contact with Nader. Nader attended a December 2016 meeting in New York between officials from the United Arab Emirates and members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. He was also in the Seychelles when Trump associate Erik Prince met with Emirati officials and later met with a prominent Russian banker.

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Private meeting

+ Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and had a "Queen for a Day" interview, where a defendant who is trying to secure a plea deal will openly answer any questions from prosecutors, including about his own case and other potential criminal activity they witnessed. On February 1, 2018, Gates lied to investigators about a 2013 meeting in Washington attended by Manafort and others when he said that Ukraine was not discussed. This false statement later led to one of two criminal charges that Gates pleaded guilty to February 23, 2018.

Middle East specialist George Nader

Private interview

+ George Nader, a Middle East specialist, sat down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to Axios, which cited a source close to the investigation. The outlet reported that Nader visited the White House “frequently” during the early months of Trump’s tenure.

Middle East specialist George Nader

Grand jury subpoena

+ During questioning at Dulles International Airport, FBI agents served George Nader with a grand jury subpoena, ordering him to testify on January 19. Nader, a Middle East specialist, later agreed to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Nader attended a December 2016 meeting in New York between officials from the United Arab Emirates and members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. He was also in the Seychelles when Trump associate Erik Prince met with Emirati officials and later met with a prominent Russian banker. CNN has reported that Nader is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Middle East specialist George Nader

Search warrant

+ George Nader, a Middle East specialist, received a search warrant for his electronic devices while being questioned by FBI agents at Dulles International Airport. The agents made copies of the information on his electronic devices. Nader attended a December 2016 meeting in New York between officials from the United Arab Emirates and members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. He was also in the Seychelles when Trump associate Erik Prince met with Emirati officials and later met with a prominent Russian banker. CNN has reported that Nader is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Middle East specialist George Nader

Questioning by FBI

+ George Nader, a Middle East specialist, was questioned by FBI agents at Dulles International Airport after arriving from an overseas flight. Nader attended a December 2016 meeting in New York between officials from the United Arab Emirates and members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. He was also in the Seychelles when Trump associate Erik Prince met with Emirati officials and later met with a prominent Russian banker. CNN has reported that Nader is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Private interview

+ Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team as part of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice. The private interview lasted several hours, a source close to Sessions told CNN.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon

Subpoena

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena for former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon to testify before a grand jury. FBI agents attempted to serve Bannon with the subpoena after excerpts of a book were published in early January 2018 that quoted Bannon as saying that the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting was “treasonous.” CNN later reported that Bannon struck a deal with Mueller’s team and plans to be interviewed by prosecutors in a private setting, like other White House staffers.

Robert Arakelian

Private interview

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed Robert Arakelian, a lobbyist and former employee of an organization founded by Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, according to Bloomberg. Veselnitskaya was the woman who met who met with Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign officials at Trump Tower in June 2016. Her organization, the Human Rights Accountability Global Initiative, wants to repeal US sanctions against Russia.

Public relations executive Ronn Torossian

Grand jury testimony

+ Public relations executive Ronn Torossian wrote in a Daily Caller op-ed that he testified before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury in Washington. Torossian said he was questioned about his ties to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates, whom Torossian says approached him in 2012 about public relations work for the Ukrainian government

White House counsel Don McGahn

Private interview

+ Special counsel investigators interviewed White House counsel Don McGahn in mid-December 2017. As the top White House lawyer, McGahn witnessed crucial moments in the Trump administration dealings regarding former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey before they were both fired by President Donald Trump.

White House communications director Hope Hicks

Private interview

+ White House communications director Hope Hicks was interviewed for a second day by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. Hicks is one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, having been by his side at the Trump Organization and joining him as one of the first members of his campaign in spring 2015. Hicks was also aboard Air Force One when senior White House officials, including the President, crafted the initial misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

White House communications director Hope Hicks

Private interview

+ White House communications director Hope Hicks was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. Hicks is one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, having been by his side at the Trump Organization and joining him as one of the first members of his campaign in spring 2015. Hicks was also aboard Air Force One when senior White House officials, including the President, crafted the initial misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

Trump campaign adviser J.D. Gordon

Private interview

+ Trump campaign adviser J.D. Gordon was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, according to the Washington Post. Gordon helped oversee the Trump campaign’s foreign policy team, which has come under scrutiny because some of the advisers from the group had contacts with Russians during the campaign. Gordon was also involved in an effort in July 2016 to change language in the Republican National Committee platform about Russia’s aggressive moves in Ukraine.

Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan

Private meeting

+ Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer, met once more with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Van der Zwaan confessed to making inaccurate statements during his prior interview in November 2017, and his legal team started working on a plea agreement with Mueller, according to court filings.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Guilty plea

+ Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with former Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Criminal charge

+ Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI about his conversations with former Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan

Private interview

+ Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer, was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators about his work for international law firm Skadden Arps, according to court filings. Paul Manafort arranged in 2012 for the firm to produce an independent report about the jailing of Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician opposed to Manafort’s client, President Viktor Yanukovych. Van der Zwaan lied during the interview, and later pleaded guilty in February 2018 to lying to the FBI.

Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan

Request for documents

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller requested documents from Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer who previously worked for the international law firm Skadden Arps. After the request, van der Zwaan deleted emails that he knew were of interest by the special counsel, including an email with a business associate of former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, according to court filings.

Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland

Private interview

+ Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, sources told CNN. The purpose of the interview was for her to answer questions about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the sources said.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner

Private meeting

+ White House senior adviser Jared Kushner met with special counsel Robert Mueller's team as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the election. The meeting lasted less than 90 minutes and the dominant topic of the conversation was Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

DOJ

Request for documents

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team issued a request for documents to the Justice Department, according to ABC News. The special counsel investigators are reportedly interested in documents related to the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the decision made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the Russia probe.

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller

Private interview

+ White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller was interviewed as part of the special counsel’s Russia probe. Investigators’ interest included his role in drafting a memo with President Donald Trump explaining reasons to fire then-FBI Director James Comey, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. That memo was never sent. Comey was fired shortly thereafter and the rationale was in a separate, but similar, memo from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Arrest

+ Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates was arrested and formally charged with a slew of federal crimes relating to his past lobbying for the Ukrainian government. He pleaded not guilty. Gates is a longtime business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and was his deputy on the campaign.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Arrest

+ Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was arrested and formally charged with a slew of federal crimes relating to his past lobbying for the Ukrainian government. He pleaded not guilty.

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Indictment

+ Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates was indicted on a slew of federal crimes stemming from his past lobbying work for the Ukrainian government. The charges include conspiracy to launder money, failure to report foreign bank accounts, failure to register as a foreign agent, and making false statements. Gates is a longtime business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and was his deputy on the campaign. Manafort was indicted on similar charges. Both men later pleaded not guilty.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Indictment

+ Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted on a slew of federal crimes stemming from his past lobbying work for the Ukrainian government. The charges include conspiracy to launder money, failure to report foreign bank accounts, failure to register as a foreign agent, and making false statements. His deputy, Rick Gates, was also indicted on similar counts. Both men later pleaded not guilty.

Trump campaign national co-chairman Sam Clovis

Private interview

+ Trump campaign national co-chairman Sam Clovis met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for a private interview and grand jury testimony, according to NBC News. Clovis, who later withdrew his nomination to be the Department of Agriculture’s chief scientist amid the ongoing Russia probe, faced scrutiny for his connections to George Papadopoulos, the Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Kremlin-linked Russians.

Trump campaign national co-chairman Sam Clovis

Grand jury testimony

+ Trump campaign national co-chairman Sam Clovis met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for a private interview and grand jury testimony, according to NBC News. Clovis, who later withdrew his nomination to be the Department of Agriculture’s chief scientist amid the ongoing Russia probe, faced scrutiny for his connections to George Papadopoulos, the Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Kremlin-linked Russians.

Cybersecurity expert Matt Tait

Private interview

+ British cyber security expert Matt Tait was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to Business Insider. Tait said a Republican operative, Peter Smith, tried to recruit him in 2016 in an effort to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s private emails from Russian hackers. Smith claimed to have ties to the Trump campaign, which the campaign denies. Smith committed suicide in May 2017.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer

Private interview

+ Special counsel investigators interviewed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Mueller is interested in speaking with former and current White House staffers about topics including the dismissals of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump campaign

Subpoena

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena to the Trump campaign for documents related to Russia. The special counsel team had previously received the information that the campaign gave to Congress, but Mueller’s investigators sought more records based on expanded search terms.

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus

Private interview

+ Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for a private interview. Priebus’s attorney said he was “voluntarily interviewed” by the special counsel investigators and “was happy to answer all of their questions.” Mueller is interested in speaking with former and current White House staffers about topics including the dismissals of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Guilty plea

+ Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI after he lied about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government. The guilty plea was revealed about one month later when the records were unsealed.

George Papadopoulos’ fiancee Simona Mangiante

Private interview

+ The fiancee of Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos told CNN she was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. Italian national Simona Mangiante said she was mostly asked about a professor who was in regular contact with Papadopoulos during the campaign and offered “dirt” on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts, including those with the professor.

George Papadopoulos’ fiancee Simona Mangiante

Subpoena (withdrawn)

+ Simona Mangiante, fiancee of Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, says she was subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team to appear before a grand jury. But she says the subpoena was withdrawn after her interview with FBI agents in October 2017.

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

Questioning by FBI agents

+ Investigators with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team interviewed Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, chief of staff for the National Security Council, according to Fox News. The questions were about Michael Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser in February amid questions about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Special counsel Robert Mueller obtained a search warrant requiring Facebook to hand over ads that a Kremlin-linked company paid to put on the platform during and after the election. Facebook also gave Mueller information about payments for the ads and details of how the ads were targeted.

Jason Maloni

Grand jury interview

+ Spokesman for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, testified before a grand jury in Washington. Speaking to reporters outside the federal courthouse after his testimony, Maloni said he “answered questions and I’ve been dismissed,” but wouldn’t reveal what was discussed.

Editor who worked with former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Questioning by FBI agents

+ FBI agents affiliated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe interviewed a professional editor who briefly worked for former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s consulting firm, the AP reported. The editor, Hank Cox, reviewed an op-ed published under Flynn’s name that offered support for the Turkish government. Flynn was working as an unregistered foreign agent for Turkey at the time, though he didn’t disclose it until months later.

Chief of staff to White House counsel Ann Donaldson

Private interview

+ Special counsel investigators interviewed Ann Donaldson, the chief of staff to the White House counsel Don McGahn, in fall 2017, according to the New York Times. Donaldson was reportedly interviewed about her conversations with McGahn, and any notes she has, pertaining to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner

Request for documents

+ White House senior adviser Jared Kushner turned over documents to special counsel Robert Mueller in fall 2017. The documents, similar to the records he gave to investigators on Capitol Hill, are from the Trump campaign and transition, and are related to his Russian contacts. Mueller’s team is also interested in examining Kushner’s role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Data firm Cambridge Analytica

Request for documents

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller requested documents from data firm Cambridge Analytica in the fall, according to The Wall Street Journal. Cambridge Analytica was hired in summer 2016 as part of the Trump campaign’s data operation, led by digital strategist Brad Parscale and overseen by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The data firm’s CEO Alexander Nix is also facing scrutiny because he reached out to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that summer seeking access to emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server. Assange claims he rejected Nix’s outreach.

PR executives who worked with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Grand jury subpoenas

+ NBC News reported that grand jury subpoenas were issued seeking testimony from public relations executives who worked on a lobbying campaign with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to benefit the pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine between 2012 and 2014. The PR firms included the Podesta Group and Mercury LLC.

General Services Administration

Request for documents

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller submitted a second request to the General Services Administration (GSA), seeking materials from an additional four senior members of President Donald Trump’s transition team. The request was related to copies of emails, laptops, cell phones and other materials, according to a letter from Trump transition lawyer Kory Langhofer, who later accused the Mueller team of obtaining the GSA materials without proper authorization.

Melissa Laurenza

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller issued subpoenas on August 28 for documents and testimony to a former lawyer for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s current spokesman. The subpoenas were sent to attorney Melissa Laurenza and spokesman Jason Maloni, CNN reported.

Jason Maloni

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller issued subpoenas on August 28 for documents and testimony to a former lawyer for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s current spokesman. The subpoenas were sent to attorney Melissa Laurenza and spokesman Jason Maloni, CNN reported.

General Services Administration

Request for documents

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller submitted a request to the General Services Administration (GSA), seeking materials from senior members of President Donald Trump’s transition team. Mueller requested copies of emails, laptops, cell phones and other materials from nine transition officials, according to a letter from Trump transition lawyer Kory Langhofer, who later accused the Mueller team of obtaining the GSA materials without proper authorization.

Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin

Grand jury interview

+ Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, who attended the Trump Tower meeting, testified before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury on August 11, the Financial Times reported. Akhmetshin is a lobbyist who works on Kremlin-friendly projects, though he denies having any formal links to the Russian government.

Bank records linked to former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Bloomberg reported that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team sent grand jury subpoenas to “global banks for account information and records of transactions” involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, some of his companies, and companies affiliated with his longtime business associate Rick Gates, who also served on the Trump campaign.

Bank records linked to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Bloomberg reported that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team sent grand jury subpoenas to “global banks for account information and records of transactions” involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, some of his companies, and companies affiliated with his longtime business associate Rick Gates, who also served on the Trump campaign.

People involved in Trump Tower meeting

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller issued grand jury subpoenas to some people involved in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. Eight people were in the room, including President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer who was expected to bring incriminating information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were also present. The subpoena from Mueller’s team sought both documents and testimony.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Arrest

+ As part of the sprawling Russia investigation, FBI agents arrested Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home

Search warrant

+ FBI agents executed a search warrant on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home during an early-morning raid on July 26. The documents seized during the raid included financial and tax records, and at least some of the information had already been provided to Senate investigators, one source told CNN.

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates

Private interview

+ Special counsel investigators interviewed former acting Attorney General Sally Yates in July about her meetings with White House officials, according to The Wall Street Journal. Yates warned the White House in January 2017 that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had been potentially compromised by the Russians. Shortly after that, she was fired by President Donald Trump after refusing to defend the first version of his travel ban in federal court.

Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin

Grand jury subpoena

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin to testify before a grand jury, according to a report from Hurriyet, the largest newspaper in Turkey. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lobbying firm was paid $530,000 to represent Alptekin during the final months of the U.S. presidential campaign. After Flynn resigned from his White House job, he retroactively registered as a foreign agent for Turkey for the work he did on behalf of Alptekin.

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

FISA warrant renewal

+ Investigators working on the Russia probe secured approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, according to Democratic and Republican memos released by the House Intelligence Committee. Then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe signed the application on behalf of the FBI and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein signed on behalf of the Justice Department. It was approved by a Republican-appointed judge.

National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers

Private interview

+ Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers separately interviewed with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Multiple sources familiar with their accounts said they told investigators that some of their interactions with President Donald Trump were odd and uncomfortable, but that they did not believe he ordered them to interfere with the FBI investigation.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats

Private interview

+ Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers separately interviewed with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Multiple sources familiar with their accounts said they told investigators that some of their interactions with President Donald Trump were odd and uncomfortable, but that they did not believe he ordered them to interfere with the FBI investigation.

Sphere Consulting

Subpoena

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena for PR firm Sphere Consulting. Sphere’s government relations arm, SGR LLC Government Relations and Lobbying, was one of several companies hired by former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s firm for pro-Turkey lobbying work in 2016.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Private interview

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in June or July, according to The Wall Street Journal. Rosenstein was interviewed about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Trump and his allies initially said Comey was fired because of a memo Rosenstein wrote describing Comey’s poor job performance, but President Donald Trump later acknowledged that he would have fired Comey regardless of Rosenstein’s recommendation. Rosenstein was interviewed as a witness in an investigation that he is also overseeing, due to the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Nancye Miller Woolsey

Questioning by FBI agents

+ Nancye Miller Woolsey, wife of former CIA Director James Woolsey, was interviewed over the summer by FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Nancye Woolsey worked with her husband on lobbying efforts, and Mueller’s team is scrutinizing meetings James Woolsey attended with Michael Flynn, who was a top Trump surrogate at the time, and with Turkish officials. James Woolsey claims those present at one of the meetings discussed sending a political opponent of Turkey’s president back to face charges in that country. A Flynn spokesman rejected this description of the meeting.

Former CIA Director James Woolsey

Questioning by FBI agents

+ Former CIA Director James Woolsey was interviewed over the summer by FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Mueller’s team is scrutinizing meetings Woolsey attended with Michael Flynn, who was a top Trump surrogate at the time, and with Turkish government officials. Woolsey claims those present at one of the meetings discussed sending a political opponent of Turkey’s president back to face charges in that country. A Flynn spokesman rejected this description of the meeting.

Former British spy Christopher Steele

Private meeting

+ CNN first reported that special counsel Robert Mueller's team met this summer with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote a series of memos known as “the dossier,” which alleged widespread collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. US investigators have corroborated some aspects of the dossier, specifically that some of the communications among foreign nationals mentioned in the memos did actually take place. President Donald Trump dismissed the memo as “totally made-up stuff.”

The Trump Organization

Request for documents

+ The Trump Organization gave documents to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team about a range of events, conversations and meetings from President Donald Trump’s real estate business. The documents are mainly focused on the period while Trump was running for president, and included information about the Trump Tower meeting, a paid speech Donald Trump Jr. gave to a Russia-friendly think tank, Trump’s foreign policy address in April 2016 at the Mayflower Hotel and communications regarding WikiLeaks, two sources told CNN.

Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin

Private interview

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin to testify before a grand jury, according to a report from Hurriyet, the largest newspaper in Turkey. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lobbying firm was paid $530,000 to represent Alptekin during the final months of the U.S. presidential campaign. After Flynn resigned from his White House job, he retroactively registered as a foreign agent for Turkey for the work he did on behalf of Alptekin.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Private interview

+ CIA director Mike Pompeo was interviewed sometime in 2017 by investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller, multiple sources told CNN. The interview focused, in part, on President Donald Trump’s suggestion to Pompeo that he publicly say there was no collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, one of the sources said.

Former FBI Director James Comey

Private interview

+ Former FBI Director James Comey spoke to investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team sometime in 2017 after Mueller’s appointment in May 2017, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The New York Times reported that Comey was asked about memos he wrote about his interactions with President Donald Trump before his firing. Comey testified on Capitol Hill that Trump urged him during those conversations to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Business associates of former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Federal prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas to some of former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s recent business associates. Investigators were looking into possible wrongdoing in how Flynn handled disclosures related to payments from clients tied to foreign governments including Russia and Turkey.

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

FISA warrant renewal

+ Investigators working on the Russia probe secured approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, according to Democratic and Republican memos released by the House Intelligence Committee. Then-FBI Director James Comey signed the application on behalf of the FBI and then-acting Attorney General Dana Boente signed on behalf of the Justice Department. It was approved by a Republican-appointed judge.

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

Questioning by FBI agents

+ Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page says he was questioned by FBI agents in March as part of the investigation into Russian meddling. He was interviewed on five occasions, the Washington Post reported. Page said many of the questions were about allegations contained in a dossier written by a former British spy that claimed Page was involved in an effort to collude with Russia to elect President Donald Trump.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Questioning by FBI agents

+ FBI agents conducted their second interview with Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. He said he wanted to cooperate in the investigation, but shortly after the interview, Papadopoulos deleted social media accounts that had evidence of his election-year contacts with Russians and people connected to the Russian government.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Questioning by FBI agents

+ FBI agents interviewed Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. He made false statements during the interview, according to court filings. He admitted meeting a professor in London who told him that the Russians had dirt on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, in the form of “thousands of emails.” But he falsely claimed multiple times that he got the information before joining the campaign, according to court filings.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Questioning by FBI agents

+ FBI agents interviewed Michael Flynn, who was national security adviser at the time, about his December 2016 phone calls with then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. CNN reported that Flynn initially told investigators that he didn’t discuss sanctions with the ambassador, but when the agents pressed him, Flynn changed his answer to say he didn’t remember. Flynn had misled the White House about the content of the calls, which helped trigger his resignation in February.

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

FISA warrant renewal

+ Investigators working on the Russia probe secured approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, according to Democratic and Republican memos released by the House Intelligence Committee. Then-FBI Director James Comey signed the application on behalf of the FBI and then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates signed on behalf of the Justice Department. It was approved by a Republican-appointed judge.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s storage unit

Search under FISA warrant

+ As part of the court-approved surveillance on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, the FBI investigators conducted a search of a storage facility belonging to Manafort, CNN reported. It is not known what they found.

Regarding former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Grand jury subpoenas

+ “Multiple grand jury subpoenas and records requests” relating to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were issued as part of then-FBI Director James Comey’s investigation into Russian meddling, according to NBC News. They were served in the six months before Comey was fired.

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

FISA warrant

+ The FBI secured approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, CNN reported. The FISA surveillance, which includes wiretapping, started after Page stepped down from his volunteer advisory role for the Trump campaign in September 2016 amid questions about his connections to Russia.

Former British spy Christopher Steele

Private meeting

+ Former British spy Christopher Steele met with the FBI for a “private briefing” in September 2016, according to testimony from Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson. Simpson, whose political research firm hired Steele to produce a dossier about Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, testified that Steele told him that he gave FBI agents “a full briefing” in Rome.