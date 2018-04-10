Tracking the Russia investigations

Select individual
Special counsel Robert Mueller, the former FBI director, is leading a sprawling investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, potential collusion and other potential crimes uncovered during the course of his investigation. He was appointed shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017. Mueller took over an investigation that Comey started under the FBI’s counterintelligence division in July 2016. This list includes actions taken before Mueller took charge.
Dana Boente, general counsel at the FBI, sat for a private interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, according to the Washington Post. The interview happened “months” before the newspaper published the report in mid-April 2018. Boente was asked about his interactions with then-FBI Director James Comey during the early months of the Trump administration and provided handwritten notes about those interactions. Boente was a senior Justice Department official when Trump repeatedly pressed Comey on the Russia investigation, according to Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill.
FBI agents executed a series of search warrants, including a raid on Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s home, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources told CNN that the warrants included requests for information related to payments allegedly made to keep women silent about alleged affairs with Donald Trump, as well as documents related to Cohen’s ownership of taxi medallions. Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan said that the raids were referred “in part” by the special counsel to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team made an “informal” request to a Russian oligarch, asking them to voluntarily provide documents and give an interview to investigators, CNN reported. The oligarch in question has not recently traveled to the United States.
Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, who pleaded guilty to lying to special counsel investigators, was sentenced by a federal judge to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine. Van der Zwaan admitted lying about his communications with Trump campaign official Rick Gates. He was the first defendant to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation
Ted Malloch says he was served with a grand jury subpoena after being detained and questioned by FBI agents at Logan International Airport in Boston. Malloch, who says he was an informal Trump campaign advisor in 2016, says FBI agents questioned him and then served him with a subpoena to appear before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury in Washington.
Ted Malloch says he was detained and questioned by FBI agents after arriving on an international flight to Boston. Malloch, who says he was an informal Trump campaign advisor in 2016, says FBI investigators took his cell phone and questioned him about Trump ally Roger Stone and WikiLeaks.
Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for business documents, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The subpoena was intended as a “clean up” to ensure that all related documents are turned over to Mueller’s team, the source said. The New York Times reported that the subpoena also included a request for documents related to Russia.
Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg testified before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury in Washington. Nunberg was subpoenaed in late February 2018 by Mueller for documents and testimony. Ahead of the testimony, Nunberg said in a series of interviews with CNN and other outlets that he would defy Mueller’s subpoena, but he eventually backed down.
A Russian oligarch was stopped during a trip to the United States in March 2018 and was questioned by investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN reported. It’s unclear if the oligarch was searched or if investigators made copies of his electronics.
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team stopped a Russian oligarch traveling to the United States shortly after his private plane landed at a New York-area airport, CNN reported. Investigators questioned the oligarch and also used a search warrant to look through his electronic devices.
George Nader, a Middle East specialist, testified before a grand jury, according to The New York Times. CNN has reported that Nader has provided information to the grand jury. Nader attended a December 2016 meeting in New York between officials from the United Arab Emirates and members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. He was also in the Seychelles when Trump associate Erik Prince met with Emirati officials and later met with a prominent Russian banker. CNN has reported that Nader is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena for former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg to hand over his communications with Trump aides and to testify before a grand jury. Nunberg said in an interview with CNN that he was refusing to cooperate with the subpoena in part because he believes the special counsel investigators want him to testify against his mentor Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally. Stone has denied any wrongdoing or collusion. Nunberg was fired by the Trump campaign in August 2015 after a series of racist Facebook posts he allegedly wrote were uncovered.
A federal grand jury in Washington approved a new indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, replacing the earlier indictment against him that was brought in October 2017. Manafort faces five counts of money laundering conspiracy and lying to federal authorities about his lobbying work, according to court filings. Special counsel prosecutors allege Manafort retained a group of former senior European politicians, called the “Hapsburg group,” to take positions favorable to Ukraine. Manafort used offshore accounts to pay the group millions of euros for their lobbying efforts.
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates pleaded guilty to two criminal charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements. As part of Gates’ plea deal, he agreed to cooperate with the special counsel by turning over all documents related to the investigation, speak with Mueller’s investigators as needed and possibly testify in other court cases, including that of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Gates may also be asked to go undercover, according to the cooperation agreement. All other charges against Gates, in two federal districts, were dropped.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted on new charges by a federal grand jury in Virginia. Special counsel prosecutors described a “scheme” where Manafort and Gates allegedly laundered $30 million, failed to pay taxes for almost a decade and fraudulently secured more than $20 million in loans using their real estate holdings. Mueller’s team later asked the court to dismiss the charges against Gates, following his guilty plea and cooperation deal.
Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for close to five and a half hours, Nunberg told CNN. Nunberg said investigators asked about President Donald Trump’s business dealings in Russia and also asked about connections between longtime Trump ally Roger Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Both have since denied any ties. Nunberg was fired by the Trump campaign in August 2015 after a series of racist Facebook posts he allegedly wrote were uncovered.
Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his discussions with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates. Van der Zwaan previously worked for the international law firm Skadden Arps, which produced a report for the Ukrainian government in 2012 about the jailing of Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician opposed to Manafort and Gates’ client, Viktor Yanukovych.
A federal grand jury in Washington approved an updated slate of criminal charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The new indictment essentially removed Manafort’s deputy Rick Gates from the charges because Gates was negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors. This indictment was replaced by new charges against Manafort on February 23, 2018.
Special counsel Robert Mueller charged Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan with lying to investigators about discussions with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates. Paul Manafort arranged in 2012 for van der Zwaan’s law firm to produce an independent report about the jailing of Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician opposed to Manafort and Gates’ client, Viktor Yanukovych.
A federal grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities, charging them with crimes relating to interference in the 2016 presidential election. The charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. The alleged crimes stem from Russia’s wide-ranging operation to use social media to interfere in the election, sow political discord, and help candidate Donald Trump defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Former Trump team legal spokesman Mark Corallo gave an interview to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Corallo resigned from the Trump team in July 2017, shortly after he heard White House communications director Hope Hicks say that embarrassing emails belonging to Donald Trump Jr. "will never get out,” according to The New York Times. The emails were about Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.
A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on charges of bank fraud and failure to disclose foreign bank accounts, according to court filings. This indictment named only Manafort because his deputy Rick Gates was still negotiating his plea deal. These charges were kept under seal until the grand jury replaced the charges a week later.
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met for a second time with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators for a private interview, according to a person familiar with the inquiry.
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators for a private interview, according to a person familiar with the inquiry. Bannon is one of the few people in President Donald Trump’s inner circle that has gone in for an interview with Mueller’s team.
Richard Pinedo of California pleaded guilty to identity fraud connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to court filings. Pinedo acknowledged that he sold dummy bank accounts to Russians who used them for online payment services, like PayPal. Pinedo’s lawyer said his client was unaware of the identity or motivation of his customers.
Australian entrepreneur Joel Zamel appeared before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury, according to The New York Times. Zamel was reportedly questioned about Middle East specialist George Nader and Russia. CNN has reported that Nader is cooperating with the special counsel.
Australian entrepreneur Joel Zamel was questioned by FBI agents at Reagan National Airport and his electronic devices were “briefly seized,” according to The New York Times. Zamel reportedly knows George Nader, a Middle East specialist whom CNN has reported is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
George Nader, a Middle East specialist, gave at least one additional private interview to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. CNN reported in early March 2018 that Nader’s cooperation with Mueller included additional discussions after Axios first reported in late January 2018 about Mueller’s contact with Nader. Nader attended a December 2016 meeting in New York between officials from the United Arab Emirates and members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. He was also in the Seychelles when Trump associate Erik Prince met with Emirati officials and later met with a prominent Russian banker.
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and had a "Queen for a Day" interview, where a defendant who is trying to secure a plea deal will openly answer any questions from prosecutors, including about his own case and other potential criminal activity they witnessed. On February 1, 2018, Gates lied to investigators about a 2013 meeting in Washington attended by Manafort and others when he said that Ukraine was not discussed. This false statement later led to one of two criminal charges that Gates pleaded guilty to February 23, 2018.
George Nader, a Middle East specialist, sat down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to Axios, which cited a source close to the investigation. The outlet reported that Nader visited the White House “frequently” during the early months of Trump’s tenure.
During questioning at Dulles International Airport, FBI agents served George Nader with a grand jury subpoena, ordering him to testify on January 19. Nader, a Middle East specialist, later agreed to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Nader attended a December 2016 meeting in New York between officials from the United Arab Emirates and members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. He was also in the Seychelles when Trump associate Erik Prince met with Emirati officials and later met with a prominent Russian banker. CNN has reported that Nader is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
George Nader, a Middle East specialist, received a search warrant for his electronic devices while being questioned by FBI agents at Dulles International Airport. The agents made copies of the information on his electronic devices. Nader attended a December 2016 meeting in New York between officials from the United Arab Emirates and members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. He was also in the Seychelles when Trump associate Erik Prince met with Emirati officials and later met with a prominent Russian banker. CNN has reported that Nader is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
George Nader, a Middle East specialist, was questioned by FBI agents at Dulles International Airport after arriving from an overseas flight. Nader attended a December 2016 meeting in New York between officials from the United Arab Emirates and members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. He was also in the Seychelles when Trump associate Erik Prince met with Emirati officials and later met with a prominent Russian banker. CNN has reported that Nader is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team as part of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice. The private interview lasted several hours, a source close to Sessions told CNN.
Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena for former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon to testify before a grand jury. FBI agents attempted to serve Bannon with the subpoena after excerpts of a book were published in early January 2018 that quoted Bannon as saying that the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting was “treasonous.” CNN later reported that Bannon struck a deal with Mueller’s team and plans to be interviewed by prosecutors in a private setting, like other White House staffers.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed Robert Arakelian, a lobbyist and former employee of an organization founded by Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, according to Bloomberg. Veselnitskaya was the woman who met who met with Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign officials at Trump Tower in June 2016. Her organization, the Human Rights Accountability Global Initiative, wants to repeal US sanctions against Russia.
Public relations executive Ronn Torossian wrote in a Daily Caller op-ed that he testified before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury in Washington. Torossian said he was questioned about his ties to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates, whom Torossian says approached him in 2012 about public relations work for the Ukrainian government
Special counsel investigators interviewed White House counsel Don McGahn in mid-December 2017. As the top White House lawyer, McGahn witnessed crucial moments in the Trump administration dealings regarding former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey before they were both fired by President Donald Trump.
White House communications director Hope Hicks was interviewed for a second day by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. Hicks is one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, having been by his side at the Trump Organization and joining him as one of the first members of his campaign in spring 2015. Hicks was also aboard Air Force One when senior White House officials, including the President, crafted the initial misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.
White House communications director Hope Hicks was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. Hicks is one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, having been by his side at the Trump Organization and joining him as one of the first members of his campaign in spring 2015. Hicks was also aboard Air Force One when senior White House officials, including the President, crafted the initial misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.
Trump campaign adviser J.D. Gordon was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, according to the Washington Post. Gordon helped oversee the Trump campaign’s foreign policy team, which has come under scrutiny because some of the advisers from the group had contacts with Russians during the campaign. Gordon was also involved in an effort in July 2016 to change language in the Republican National Committee platform about Russia’s aggressive moves in Ukraine.
Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer, met once more with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Van der Zwaan confessed to making inaccurate statements during his prior interview in November 2017, and his legal team started working on a plea agreement with Mueller, according to court filings.
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with former Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.
Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer, was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators about his work for international law firm Skadden Arps, according to court filings. Paul Manafort arranged in 2012 for the firm to produce an independent report about the jailing of Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician opposed to Manafort’s client, President Viktor Yanukovych. Van der Zwaan lied during the interview, and later pleaded guilty in February 2018 to lying to the FBI.
Special counsel Robert Mueller requested documents from Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer who previously worked for the international law firm Skadden Arps. After the request, van der Zwaan deleted emails that he knew were of interest by the special counsel, including an email with a business associate of former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, according to court filings.
Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, sources told CNN. The purpose of the interview was for her to answer questions about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the sources said.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner met with special counsel Robert Mueller's team as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the election. The meeting lasted less than 90 minutes and the dominant topic of the conversation was Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team issued a request for documents to the Justice Department, according to ABC News. The special counsel investigators are reportedly interested in documents related to the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the decision made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the Russia probe.
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller was interviewed as part of the special counsel’s Russia probe. Investigators’ interest included his role in drafting a memo with President Donald Trump explaining reasons to fire then-FBI Director James Comey, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. That memo was never sent. Comey was fired shortly thereafter and the rationale was in a separate, but similar, memo from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates was arrested and formally charged with a slew of federal crimes relating to his past lobbying for the Ukrainian government. He pleaded not guilty. Gates is a longtime business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and was his deputy on the campaign.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was arrested and formally charged with a slew of federal crimes relating to his past lobbying for the Ukrainian government. He pleaded not guilty.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted on a slew of federal crimes stemming from his past lobbying work for the Ukrainian government. The charges include conspiracy to launder money, failure to report foreign bank accounts, failure to register as a foreign agent, and making false statements. His deputy, Rick Gates, was also indicted on similar counts. Both men later pleaded not guilty.
Trump campaign national co-chairman Sam Clovis met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for a private interview and grand jury testimony, according to NBC News. Clovis, who later withdrew his nomination to be the Department of Agriculture’s chief scientist amid the ongoing Russia probe, faced scrutiny for his connections to George Papadopoulos, the Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Kremlin-linked Russians.
British cyber security expert Matt Tait was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to Business Insider. Tait said a Republican operative, Peter Smith, tried to recruit him in 2016 in an effort to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s private emails from Russian hackers. Smith claimed to have ties to the Trump campaign, which the campaign denies. Smith committed suicide in May 2017.
Special counsel investigators interviewed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Mueller is interested in speaking with former and current White House staffers about topics including the dismissals of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.
Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena to the Trump campaign for documents related to Russia. The special counsel team had previously received the information that the campaign gave to Congress, but Mueller’s investigators sought more records based on expanded search terms.
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for a private interview. Priebus’s attorney said he was “voluntarily interviewed” by the special counsel investigators and “was happy to answer all of their questions.” Mueller is interested in speaking with former and current White House staffers about topics including the dismissals of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.
Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI after he lied about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government. The guilty plea was revealed about one month later when the records were unsealed.
The fiancee of Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos told CNN she was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. Italian national Simona Mangiante said she was mostly asked about a professor who was in regular contact with Papadopoulos during the campaign and offered “dirt” on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts, including those with the professor.
Simona Mangiante, fiancee of Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, says she was subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team to appear before a grand jury. But she says the subpoena was withdrawn after her interview with FBI agents in October 2017.
Investigators with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team interviewed Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, chief of staff for the National Security Council, according to Fox News. The questions were about Michael Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser in February amid questions about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Special counsel Robert Mueller obtained a search warrant requiring Facebook to hand over ads that a Kremlin-linked company paid to put on the platform during and after the election. Facebook also gave Mueller information about payments for the ads and details of how the ads were targeted.
Spokesman for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, testified before a grand jury in Washington. Speaking to reporters outside the federal courthouse after his testimony, Maloni said he “answered questions and I’ve been dismissed,” but wouldn’t reveal what was discussed.
FBI agents affiliated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe interviewed a professional editor who briefly worked for former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s consulting firm, the AP reported. The editor, Hank Cox, reviewed an op-ed published under Flynn’s name that offered support for the Turkish government. Flynn was working as an unregistered foreign agent for Turkey at the time, though he didn’t disclose it until months later.
Special counsel investigators interviewed Ann Donaldson, the chief of staff to the White House counsel Don McGahn, in fall 2017, according to the New York Times. Donaldson was reportedly interviewed about her conversations with McGahn, and any notes she has, pertaining to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner turned over documents to special counsel Robert Mueller in fall 2017. The documents, similar to the records he gave to investigators on Capitol Hill, are from the Trump campaign and transition, and are related to his Russian contacts. Mueller’s team is also interested in examining Kushner’s role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Special counsel Robert Mueller requested documents from data firm Cambridge Analytica in the fall, according to The Wall Street Journal. Cambridge Analytica was hired in summer 2016 as part of the Trump campaign’s data operation, led by digital strategist Brad Parscale and overseen by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The data firm’s CEO Alexander Nix is also facing scrutiny because he reached out to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that summer seeking access to emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server. Assange claims he rejected Nix’s outreach.
NBC News reported that grand jury subpoenas were issued seeking testimony from public relations executives who worked on a lobbying campaign with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to benefit the pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine between 2012 and 2014. The PR firms included the Podesta Group and Mercury LLC.
Special counsel Robert Mueller submitted a second request to the General Services Administration (GSA), seeking materials from an additional four senior members of President Donald Trump’s transition team. The request was related to copies of emails, laptops, cell phones and other materials, according to a letter from Trump transition lawyer Kory Langhofer, who later accused the Mueller team of obtaining the GSA materials without proper authorization.
Special counsel Robert Mueller issued subpoenas on August 28 for documents and testimony to a former lawyer for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s current spokesman. The subpoenas were sent to attorney Melissa Laurenza and spokesman Jason Maloni, CNN reported.
Special counsel Robert Mueller submitted a request to the General Services Administration (GSA), seeking materials from senior members of President Donald Trump’s transition team. Mueller requested copies of emails, laptops, cell phones and other materials from nine transition officials, according to a letter from Trump transition lawyer Kory Langhofer, who later accused the Mueller team of obtaining the GSA materials without proper authorization.
Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, who attended the Trump Tower meeting, testified before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury on August 11, the Financial Times reported. Akhmetshin is a lobbyist who works on Kremlin-friendly projects, though he denies having any formal links to the Russian government.
Bloomberg reported that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team sent grand jury subpoenas to “global banks for account information and records of transactions” involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, some of his companies, and companies affiliated with his longtime business associate Rick Gates, who also served on the Trump campaign.
Special counsel Robert Mueller issued grand jury subpoenas to some people involved in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. Eight people were in the room, including President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer who was expected to bring incriminating information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were also present. The subpoena from Mueller’s team sought both documents and testimony.
As part of the sprawling Russia investigation, FBI agents arrested Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C.
FBI agents executed a search warrant on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home during an early-morning raid on July 26. The documents seized during the raid included financial and tax records, and at least some of the information had already been provided to Senate investigators, one source told CNN.
Special counsel investigators interviewed former acting Attorney General Sally Yates in July about her meetings with White House officials, according to The Wall Street Journal. Yates warned the White House in January 2017 that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had been potentially compromised by the Russians. Shortly after that, she was fired by President Donald Trump after refusing to defend the first version of his travel ban in federal court.
Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin to testify before a grand jury, according to a report from Hurriyet, the largest newspaper in Turkey. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lobbying firm was paid $530,000 to represent Alptekin during the final months of the U.S. presidential campaign. After Flynn resigned from his White House job, he retroactively registered as a foreign agent for Turkey for the work he did on behalf of Alptekin.
Investigators working on the Russia probe secured approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, according to Democratic and Republican memos released by the House Intelligence Committee. Then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe signed the application on behalf of the FBI and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein signed on behalf of the Justice Department. It was approved by a Republican-appointed judge.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers separately interviewed with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Multiple sources familiar with their accounts said they told investigators that some of their interactions with President Donald Trump were odd and uncomfortable, but that they did not believe he ordered them to interfere with the FBI investigation.
Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena for PR firm Sphere Consulting. Sphere’s government relations arm, SGR LLC Government Relations and Lobbying, was one of several companies hired by former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s firm for pro-Turkey lobbying work in 2016.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in June or July, according to The Wall Street Journal. Rosenstein was interviewed about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Trump and his allies initially said Comey was fired because of a memo Rosenstein wrote describing Comey’s poor job performance, but President Donald Trump later acknowledged that he would have fired Comey regardless of Rosenstein’s recommendation. Rosenstein was interviewed as a witness in an investigation that he is also overseeing, due to the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Nancye Miller Woolsey, wife of former CIA Director James Woolsey, was interviewed over the summer by FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Nancye Woolsey worked with her husband on lobbying efforts, and Mueller’s team is scrutinizing meetings James Woolsey attended with Michael Flynn, who was a top Trump surrogate at the time, and with Turkish officials. James Woolsey claims those present at one of the meetings discussed sending a political opponent of Turkey’s president back to face charges in that country. A Flynn spokesman rejected this description of the meeting.
Former CIA Director James Woolsey was interviewed over the summer by FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Mueller’s team is scrutinizing meetings Woolsey attended with Michael Flynn, who was a top Trump surrogate at the time, and with Turkish government officials. Woolsey claims those present at one of the meetings discussed sending a political opponent of Turkey’s president back to face charges in that country. A Flynn spokesman rejected this description of the meeting.
CNN first reported that special counsel Robert Mueller's team met this summer with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote a series of memos known as “the dossier,” which alleged widespread collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. US investigators have corroborated some aspects of the dossier, specifically that some of the communications among foreign nationals mentioned in the memos did actually take place. President Donald Trump dismissed the memo as “totally made-up stuff.”
The Trump Organization gave documents to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team about a range of events, conversations and meetings from President Donald Trump’s real estate business. The documents are mainly focused on the period while Trump was running for president, and included information about the Trump Tower meeting, a paid speech Donald Trump Jr. gave to a Russia-friendly think tank, Trump’s foreign policy address in April 2016 at the Mayflower Hotel and communications regarding WikiLeaks, two sources told CNN.
CIA director Mike Pompeo was interviewed sometime in 2017 by investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller, multiple sources told CNN. The interview focused, in part, on President Donald Trump’s suggestion to Pompeo that he publicly say there was no collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, one of the sources said.
Former FBI Director James Comey spoke to investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team sometime in 2017 after Mueller’s appointment in May 2017, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The New York Times reported that Comey was asked about memos he wrote about his interactions with President Donald Trump before his firing. Comey testified on Capitol Hill that Trump urged him during those conversations to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Federal prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas to some of former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s recent business associates. Investigators were looking into possible wrongdoing in how Flynn handled disclosures related to payments from clients tied to foreign governments including Russia and Turkey.
Investigators working on the Russia probe secured approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, according to Democratic and Republican memos released by the House Intelligence Committee. Then-FBI Director James Comey signed the application on behalf of the FBI and then-acting Attorney General Dana Boente signed on behalf of the Justice Department. It was approved by a Republican-appointed judge.
Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page says he was questioned by FBI agents in March as part of the investigation into Russian meddling. He was interviewed on five occasions, the Washington Post reported. Page said many of the questions were about allegations contained in a dossier written by a former British spy that claimed Page was involved in an effort to collude with Russia to elect President Donald Trump.
FBI agents conducted their second interview with Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. He said he wanted to cooperate in the investigation, but shortly after the interview, Papadopoulos deleted social media accounts that had evidence of his election-year contacts with Russians and people connected to the Russian government.
FBI agents interviewed Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. He made false statements during the interview, according to court filings. He admitted meeting a professor in London who told him that the Russians had dirt on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, in the form of “thousands of emails.” But he falsely claimed multiple times that he got the information before joining the campaign, according to court filings.
FBI agents interviewed Michael Flynn, who was national security adviser at the time, about his December 2016 phone calls with then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. CNN reported that Flynn initially told investigators that he didn’t discuss sanctions with the ambassador, but when the agents pressed him, Flynn changed his answer to say he didn’t remember. Flynn had misled the White House about the content of the calls, which helped trigger his resignation in February.
Investigators working on the Russia probe secured approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, according to Democratic and Republican memos released by the House Intelligence Committee. Then-FBI Director James Comey signed the application on behalf of the FBI and then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates signed on behalf of the Justice Department. It was approved by a Republican-appointed judge.
As part of the court-approved surveillance on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, the FBI investigators conducted a search of a storage facility belonging to Manafort, CNN reported. It is not known what they found.
“Multiple grand jury subpoenas and records requests” relating to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were issued as part of then-FBI Director James Comey’s investigation into Russian meddling, according to NBC News. They were served in the six months before Comey was fired.
The FBI secured approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, CNN reported. The FISA surveillance, which includes wiretapping, started after Page stepped down from his volunteer advisory role for the Trump campaign in September 2016 amid questions about his connections to Russia.
Former British spy Christopher Steele met with the FBI for a “private briefing” in September 2016, according to testimony from Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson. Simpson, whose political research firm hired Steele to produce a dossier about Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, testified that Steele told him that he gave FBI agents “a full briefing” in Rome.
The FBI investigation into Russian meddling started in July 2016. As part of that probe, the FBI asked the secretive court that handles the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to authorize surveillance of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, CNN reported. The Wall Street Journal reported that the surveillance began after Manafort left the Trump campaign in mid-August 2016.
In January, the Senate Intelligence Committee opened its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The investigation is led by Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican committee chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman. Burr said in October that the committee has already interviewed more than 100 witnesses and reviewed more than 100,000 pages of documents.
Russian-American businessman Felix Sater met with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators for a private interview. Sater is a former business associate of President Donald Trump who has a criminal past and has faced scrutiny for his role in an unsuccessful effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the presidential campaign.
Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview, according to a person familiar with the matter. Nunberg, an associate of controversial Trump ally Roger Stone, was fired by the Trump campaign in August 2015 after a series of racist Facebook posts he allegedly wrote were uncovered.
White House communications director Hope Hicks testified in private before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of the panel’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Justice Department official Bruce Ohr testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Ohr was demoted from the deputy attorney general’s office after it was discovered that he met with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote a dossier of opposition research on then-candidate Donald Trump. Ohr has also faced questions about his wife, Nellie, who worked for Fusion on “research and analysis of Mr. Trump,” according to an unrelated court filing disclosed by Simpson.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-California, met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview, where he was questioned about meetings with Russians and trips he took to Russia over the past several years. Rohrabacher said that his meetings and trips were taken as part of his role as the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee that covers Russia policy. Known as one of the most pro-Russia members of Congress, Rohrabacher has faced criticism for his summer 2017 meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
The Senate Intelligence Committee requested documents from Green Party candidate Jill Stein and her campaign, according to BuzzFeed News. Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the committee, confirmed in December that the panel is investigating Stein’s links to Russia. Stein is of interest to congressional investigators in part because she attended a December 2015 gala for Russian state television broadcaster RT, where she was seated at the same table as Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Michael Flynn, who would later become Donald Trump’s national security adviser.
British publicist Rob Goldstone met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Goldstone faces scrutiny for his role in arranging the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer who promised incriminating information on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump Jr. met for a private interview with Senate Intelligence Committee staff that lasted over nine hours. Trump Jr. likely faced questions about his June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who was said to have incriminating information on Hillary Clinton, as well as his communications with his father, President Donald Trump, about crafting a response to news reports of the meeting.
Adam Waldman, lawyer for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview, according to an op-ed that Deripaska wrote for the Daily Caller. Deripaska, a onetime business associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, says his attorney provided testimony critical of Fusion GPS and alleged that the firm has “shadowy” associations. Fusion GPS is the political research firm that hired a former British spy to produce a dossier about candidate Donald Trump’s connections to Russia.
Top lawyers from Facebook, Twitter, and Google testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of the panel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The three companies faced tough questioning from committee members and acknowledged that more steps needed to be taken to combat bad actors on their platforms.
Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Fusion GPS, a Washington-based political research firm, hired former British spy Christopher Steele to produce a dossier about Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.
Senate Intelligence Committee investigators interviewed Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen during a private session. Cohen was originally scheduled for a public hearing with the committee in September, but the session was abruptly canceled after Cohen gave a written opening statement to the media before sitting down with the committee.
Loretta Lynch, who served as attorney general during the Obama administration, met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Lynch has faced scrutiny for her handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation while attorney general, including a meeting with former President Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac in June 2016 while the investigation was ongoing.
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski met with Senate Intelligence Committee staff for a private interview. Lewandowski claimed earlier in 2017 that he did not have any contact with Russian officials.
The Senate Intelligence Committee requested documents and testimony from former national security adviser Michael Flynn's son, Michael G. Flynn Jr., according to NBC News. Flynn Jr., who drew scrutiny for spreading anti-Clinton conspiracy rumors, served as his father's top aide and chief of staff during the 2016 campaign. The Trump transition team had sought a security clearance for the younger Flynn, who later left the transition team, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The Senate Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page. Page was subpoenaed after he told the committee he would invoke the Fifth Amendment to keep from submitting the "vast array" of documents the committee had requested.
Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz met with Senate Intelligence investigators for a private interview. Wasserman Schultz denied knowing that the DNC and the Clinton campaign funded Fusion GPS, the intelligence firm that hired a former British spy Christopher Steele to compile the Trump-Russia dossier. Wasserman Schultz told CNN that she “didn’t have any awareness of the arrangement at all.”
After it was revealed in press reports that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner used a private email account for some government work, the Senate Intelligence Committee asked him to turn over any private emails that pertain to the Russia investigation. The request included “all other email accounts, messaging apps, or similar communications channels.”
Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who worked for years as a top Trump Organization lawyer, was scheduled to talk to the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview. But the meeting was abruptly cut short because Cohen released a statement to the press before the meeting, angering the committee leaders.
Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview, according to Politico. Podesta’s Gmail account was hacked by Russian-backed hackers, and thousands of his private emails were posted online by WikiLeaks in the final weeks of the campaign.
The Senate Intelligence Committee asked controversial right-wing blogger Chuck Johnson to hand over any materials he has about the 2016 campaign and about Russia’s election-related cyberattacks, according to a copy of the letter posted on Johnson’s website. He has admitted being in contact with a GOP operative who tried to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s private emails from Russian hackers.
Senate Intelligence Committee investigators interviewed Ben Rhodes, who was President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser, as part of the committee’s probe of Russian meddling.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort met behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee and provided documents to the committee related to its Russia investigation, according to a source briefed on the interview.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview. In public statements, Kushner has repeatedly denied collusion with Russia and claimed there was nothing improper about his contacts with foreign government officials.
Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Some House Republicans had accused her of improperly unmasking Trump associates in intelligence reports before she left office, which she denies. CNN reported that lawmakers from both parties seemed satisfied with her explanations in the interview.
Denis McDonough, who served as former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, was interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee behind closed doors. The panel was interested in learning about the Obama administration’s knowledge of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the response to it.
Former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview. The panel was interested in learning about the Obama administration’s knowledge of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the response to it.
Senate Intelligence Committee investigators interviewed “several Russians” who attended the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower. The meeting was arranged after Trump Jr. was told that a Russian lawyer would bring incriminating dirt on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The meeting was also attended by then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Cybersecurity officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a public hearing about Russian meddling in the election. The officials revealed that the US intelligence community had concluded in 2016 that internet-connected election systems in 21 states "were potentially targeted by Russian government-linked cyber actors.”
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in an open hearing to answer questions about whether he had additional undisclosed meetings with Russians in 2016. He previously failed to disclose two election-year meetings with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Sessions said the accusation that he colluded with Russia was an “appalling and detestable lie.”
National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers met with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed-door meeting, according to Bloomberg. Members reportedly wanted to ask about reports that President Donald Trump asked him to publicly deny that there was any collusion during the campaign. Rogers refused to answer questions about this topic at a public hearing earlier in June.
Former FBI Director James Comey appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a highly anticipated public hearing. He told senators that President Donald Trump had demanded his loyalty and later asked him to drop the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey acknowledged telling Trump on three occasions that he was not under investigation. Asked if his conversations with the president were recorded, Comey answered: "Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”
CNN reported that the Senate Intelligence Committee reached out to Eric York, a cybersecurity expert enlisted by GOP operative Peter Smith in an effort to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's private emails from Russian hackers in 2016. Smith reportedly claimed to have ties to the Trump campaign, which the campaign denies. Smith committed suicide in May 2017.
The Trump Organization gave documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee about a range of events, conversations and meetings from President Donald Trump’s real estate business. The documents are mainly focused on the period while Trump was running for president, and included information about Russia-related communications, activities and events.
The Senate Intelligence Committee submitted two subpoenas to businesses tied to former national security adviser Michael Flynn. He eventually turned over more than 600 pages of mostly business-related documents to the committee.
The Senate Intelligence Committee asked the Trump campaign to turn over documents for its investigation into Russian meddling in the election, according to President Donald Trump’s lawyers. The campaign started turning over thousands of documents to the committee in July 2017.
About a week after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the Senate Intelligence Committee asked acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe to hand over “notes or memos” that Comey wrote about his communications with senior White House and Justice Department officials about the Russia investigation, which would include the president. These contacts were under scrutiny because of reports that Trump asked Comey to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and that Comey wrote memos about those conversations.
The Senate Intelligence Committee sent a letter to the Trump campaign, requesting all Russia-related documents, emails, and phone records dating back to the campaign’s launch in June 2015, according to the Washington Post. Many former staffers were notified and asked to cooperate with the request. The campaign has handed over more than 20,000 emails to the committee, CNN reported.
The Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed former national security adviser Michael Flynn, demanding Russia-related documents and materials. The subpoena came after Flynn declined to voluntarily give the committee the records it requested. Flynn eventually handed over some personal documents to the panel.
The Senate Intelligence Committee submitted requests for documents to four key Trump associates. The requests for materials, including emails and records of dealings with Russians, were sent to Trump ally Roger Stone, former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Sen. Mark Warner, the Democratic vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN that the panel asked the Treasury Department for information related to President Donald Trump and his associates. The Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a unit that often probes global money laundering, eventually gave the committee more than 2,000 pages of documents, according to Bloomberg. The request came in late April or early May, NBC News reported.
Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN he asked the Trump administration to provide transcripts of former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s calls with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. These calls, which were intercepted by routine US intelligence-gathering, came under scrutiny because Flynn claimed he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian ambassador. Reports later emerged that he did, in fact, talk about economic sanctions.
The House Intelligence Committee also investigated Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The committee is chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican, but he stepped aside from the investigation in April 2017 after he became embroiled in a controversy of his own, relating to how he handled classified documents. Instead, Republican Rep. Mike Conaway oversaw the probe alongside Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic ranking member. This panel’s investigation was marred by bitter infighting and political tumult, which was on full display in mid-March 2018 when Republicans members announced that the committee’s Russia investigation was over, despite vocal protests from Democrats.
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski met with the House Intelligence Committee for a second private interview. Lewandowski said he answered “every relevant question,” but Rep. Adam Schiff, the highest-ranking Democrat on the committee, said Lewandowski still avoided discussing key topics.
White House communications director Hope Hicks testified in private before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the panel’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. During the nine-hour interview, Hicks admitted that she had told white lies on behalf of President Donald Trump, though she argued that she never lied about anything substantive, a source told CNN.
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met with the House Intelligence Committee for a closed-door interview. But he told the committee that he had been instructed by the White House to invoke executive privilege on behalf of President Donald Trump. Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, later said Bannon should be held in contempt of Congress because he was “stonewalling” the investigation.
Deputy White House Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn met with the House Intelligence Committee for a closed-door interview. CNN previously reported that Dearborn, who worked for Jeff Sessions during his Senate tenure, exchanged emails during the presidential campaign about a potential meeting between Donald Trump and a Russian government official close to the Kremlin.
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski sat down with the House Intelligence Committee for a closed-door interview. He told the panel that he was unprepared to answer questions about matters that occurred after he left the campaign in June 2016, according to California Rep. Adam Schiff, the highest-ranking Democrat on the committee.
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee, during his private interview, after he refused to disclose information related to the Trump transition and his time serving in the White House.
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. CNN reported that his testimony ran into problems over whether he can invoke executive privilege for events that occurred during the Trump transition.
David Kramer met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview after the panel issued a subpoena for his appearance in late December 2017. Kramer, a senior fellow at Republican Sen. John McCain’s think tank, interacted with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote a dossier alleging collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Kramer quietly met Steele in the UK in November 2016 and later obtained a copy of Steele’s dossier, which McCain eventually passed along to the FBI.
The House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena for David Kramer, a senior fellow at Republican Sen. John McCain’s think tank, according to the Washington Examiner. The panel is reportedly interested in Kramer because of his interactions with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote a dossier alleging collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Kramer met Steele in late November 2016 and later obtained a copy of the dossier. The subpoena was reportedly issued after Kramer testified that he knew the Russian sources in the dossier, but would not reveal their identities.
House Intelligence Committee staff traveled to New York to interview Rhona Graff, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal assistant. Graff served as Trump’s assistant at the Trump Organization for more than two decades.
Former Clinton campaign foreign policy adviser Jake Sullivan met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Sullivan, who also worked for Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state, has previously denied any connection between the controversial Uranium One deal and donations to the Clinton Foundation, saying “there was really nothing to” the allegations of Clinton influencing the deal based on donations to her namesake nonprofit. Sullivan has been very critical of Trump’s ties to Russia and Russian meddling in the election.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-California, met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. He is considered one of the most Russia-friendly members of Congress and has faced scrutiny for meeting with Kremlin-connected Russians during trips to Moscow and for meeting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the summer of 2017.
House Intelligence Committee staff traveled to New York to interview Russian-American businessman Felix Sater. He is a former business associate of President Donald Trump who has a criminal past and has faced scrutiny for his role in an unsuccessful effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the presidential campaign.
David Kramer, a senior fellow at Republican Sen. John McCain’s think tank, met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Kramer interacted with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote a dossier alleging collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Kramer quietly met Steele in the UK in November 2016 and later obtained a copy of Steele’s dossier, which McCain eventually passed along to the FBI.
Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe testified in private before the House Intelligence Committee for over seven hours. McCabe faced scrutiny from Republicans on the panel over disparaging text messages about President Donald Trump that were sent by FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team earlier this year. McCabe was also questioned about whether he should have recused himself from the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server due to alleged conflicts of interest surrounding his wife, who received campaign contributions from then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton ally.
Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussman met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. The law firm Perkins Coie, as part of its representation of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee, hired Fusion GPS to compile opposition research on Donald Trump. This effort eventually produced the 35-page dossier written by a former British spy.
Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. The House panel was interested in Wasserman Schultz because the DNC indirectly funded the effort to compile an opposition research dossier on Donald Trump’s connections to Russia. Wasserman Schultz has denied knowledge of the matter.
British publicist Rob Goldstone met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Goldstone faces scrutiny for his role in arranging the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer who promised incriminating information on Hillary Clinton.
Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix testified via videoconference before the House Intelligence Committee. Nix, whose data firm was hired in the summer of 2016 as part of the Trump campaign’s data operation, told House investigators that he did not discuss Russia with the Trump campaign. Nix also faces scrutiny for his outreach to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange seeking access to Hillary Clinton’s private server, and Assange claims he rejected Nix’s request.
Perkins Coie lawyer Marc Elias met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. As part of the law firm’s representation of the Clinton campaign and the DNC, Perkins Coie hired Fusion GPS to compile opposition research on Donald Trump. This effort eventually produced the 35-page dossier written by a former British spy.
Trump campaign national co-chairman Sam Clovis met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Clovis previously withdrew his nomination for a top job at the Department of Agriculture following scrutiny of his contacts with Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos. Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.
Former Trump campaign adviser Walid Phares met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Phares served as a member of then-candidate Donald Trump's foreign policy team, and Trump mentioned him - along with George Papadopoulos and Carter Page - in his list of initial foreign policy advisers in March 2016.
Donald Trump Jr. met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Trump Jr. told the committee that he did not first communicate directly with his father, President Donald Trump, about how to respond to news reports of his June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. Instead, Trump Jr. testified that he discussed the response with White House aide Hope Hicks, who was aboard Air Force One and was speaking with President Trump while the statement was being crafted.
The House Intelligence Committee brought back former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta for a second private interview. Podesta was called back following reports that the law firm Perkins Coie, as part of its representation of the Clinton campaign and the DNC, had paid Fusion GPS to compile an opposition research dossier on Trump and Russia. Podesta denied knowledge of the agreement in his testimony, according to a source familiar with his testimony.
Blackwater founder Erik Prince met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. His role in the Russia investigation largely pertains to a secret meeting in the Seychelles, a remote island chain in the Indian Ocean, that he had with a Russian businessman tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. The closed-door interview came after Sessions testified several times in public about his contacts with Russians during the campaign, and his knowledge about meetings with Russians.
Russian translator Anatoli Samochornov met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Samochornov served as translator for Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya during the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Radio personality Randy Credico was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee to appear before the committee and provide testimony, likely about his contacts with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone. Credico’s attorney said his client “certainly” planned to comply with the subpoena, though Credico said he might not answer questions.
The House Intelligence Committee asked radio personality Randy Credico to testify about his contacts with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone. Credico told NY1 that he was not going to comply with the committee’s voluntary request for testimony.
Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of the research firm that hired a former British spy to produce a dossier about Trump’s ties to Russia, met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview that lasted for about seven hours. The committee had issued a subpoena for Simpson's testimony, but it was later withdrawn after they made an agreement for Simpson to voluntarily appear.
Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Akhmetshin attended the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. He was invited by Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, and he is also a lobbyist for an organization she runs that is trying to overturn US sanctions against Russia.
Keith Schiller, who served for several months as director of Oval Office operations, testified before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia investigation. Schiller is a longtime friend and confidant to Trump, and worked for Trump throughout his business career. Trump dispatched Schiller in May to hand-deliver a letter to the FBI headquarters, informing then-Director James Comey of his termination. Comey’s firing is under scrutiny for potential obstruction of justice.
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee. Yates warned the White House in January 2017 that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had been potentially compromised by the Russians. Shortly after that, she was fired by Trump after refusing to defend the first version of his travel ban in federal court.
Ike Kaveladze, a Russian-American businessman who attended the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, spoke to investigators from the House Intelligence Committee. He worked for the Russian oligarch who sought to broker the meeting senior Trump campaign staff, including Donald Trump Jr., and Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer with some connections to the government. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his campaign chairman at the time, Paul Manafort, also attended the meeting at Trump Tower.
Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page met with members of the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. A transcript of the proceedings was officially released a few days later, and it showed that Page revealed new details about his contacts with Russians during the campaign, and that he had informed Trump campaign staff about his summer 2016 trip to Russia.
Top lawyers from Facebook, Twitter, and Google testified before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the panel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. During the hearing, the House Intelligence Committee officially released a sample of Facebook ads and Twitter handles linked to a Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency.
The House Intelligence Committee interviewed Mary McCord, the former acting assistant attorney general at the National Security division. McCord, who left the Justice Department in April, was one of the top Justice Department officials overseeing the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation.
Ben Rhodes, who was President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser, met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Rhodes was expected to face questioning from the panel about the unmasking of Americans in intelligence reports during the Obama administration.
The House Intelligence Committee interviewed Trump campaign digital director Brad Parscale. The panel was interested in interviewing Parscale about the Trump campaign’s digital and data operations, and whether Russia aided in the proliferation of pro-Trump fake news ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Parscale has repeatedly denied that the data operation he oversaw had any links to Russia or colluded with the Kremlin.
The House Intelligence Committee interviewed Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen in a private session. Cohen, who was named in the 35-page dossier written by a former British spy, has repeatedly denied allegations of collusion with Russia. Cohen has faced scrutiny after reports surfaced that he had pursued a Trump Tower project in Moscow during the presidential campaign in 2015, although the project was later abandoned in January 2016.
The House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Cohen, who was named in the 35-page dossier written by a former British spy, has repeatedly denied allegations of collusion with Russia. Cohen has faced scrutiny after reports surfaced that he had pursued a Trump Tower project in Moscow during the presidential campaign in 2015, although the project was later abandoned in January 2016.
Loretta Lynch, who served as President Barack Obama’s attorney general, met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. Lynch has faced scrutiny for her handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation while attorney general, including a meeting with former President Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac in June 2016 while the investigation was ongoing.
President Barack Obama’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, appeared before the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview. She has come under scrutiny from some House Republicans for allegedly unmasking the names of Trump associates in classified intelligence reports, which she would have had access to as UN ambassador. Power denies any wrongdoing.
The House Intelligence Committee interviewed law student Jonathan Safron, who worked as an assistant to GOP operative Peter Smith. Smith tried to recruit cybersecurity experts in 2016 in an effort to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's private emails from Russian hackers. Smith claimed to have ties to the Trump campaign, which the campaign denies. Smith committed suicide in May 2017. Safron declined to comment on the details of his testimony.
House Intelligence Committee staff held a closed-door interview with Matt Tait, a British cybersecurity analyst who says a Republican operative tried to recruit him in 2016 in an effort to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s private emails from Russian hackers. The operative, Peter Smith, reportedly claimed to have ties to the Trump campaign, which the campaign denies. Smith committed suicide in May 2017.
Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who stepped aside from the panel’s Russia investigation in April, issued subpoenas to the co-founders of Fusion GPS, a political research firm. Fusion hired a retired British spy to produce a series of memos about President Donald Trump and Russia, known as “the dossier.”
Trump campaign adviser and former White House aide Boris Epshteyn met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview, as part of its investigation into Russian meddling.
Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of the president, met with the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors as part of its investigation into Russian meddling. He said he had a “frank exchange” with the committee and downplayed questions about his contacts with WikiLeaks during the campaign.
Former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview related to the panel’s investigation into unmasking of Americans in intelligence reports.
The House Intelligence Committee requested documents from data firm Cambridge Analytica in the fall, according to The Wall Street Journal. Cambridge Analytica was hired in the summer of 2016 as part of the Trump campaign’s three-pronged data operation, led by digital strategist Brad Parscale and overseen by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The data firm’s CEO Alexander Nix also faces scrutiny because he reached out to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that summer seeking access to emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server. Assange claims he rejected Nix’s outreach.
House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes, a Republican who had stepped away from the panel’s formal Russia investigation, issued subpoenas to the DOJ and FBI. The subpoenas demanded information about how the agencies handled a 35-page dossier that was compiled by a former British spy and alleged widespread collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.
House Intelligence Committee members interviewed former assistant Attorney General John Carlin as part of their Russia investigation. Carlin oversaw the National Security Agency’s surveillance program during the Obama administration.
Trump campaign adviser J.D. Gordon met with House Intelligence Committee members for a closed-door interview. He is under scrutiny for his role in an effort in July 2016 to change language in the Republican National Committee platform regarding Russia’s aggressive moves in Ukraine.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner met with the House Intelligence Committee for a private interview, one day after he met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a closed-door session.
Former Trump campaign communications adviser Michael Caputo testified before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door session. He resigned from the campaign after the GOP primaries.
The House Intelligence Committee sent a letter to the White House asking for information about possible recordings of President Donald Trump’s conversations with former FBI Director James Comey – the second letter sent by the committee on this topic. The second letter was necessary because committee leaders were not satisfied with the previous White House response, which was simply a copy of a Trump tweet that said he wasn’t aware of any recordings. The new letter asked the White House to “fully comply.”
Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta met with investigators from the House Intelligence Committee for a private meeting. The Russian hack of Podesta’s private email account played a pivotal role in the 2016 election, after WikiLeaks released tens of thousands of his personal emails online.
Obama’s former Homeland Security secretary Jeh Johnson testified before the House Intelligence Committee in a public hearing. He discussed his efforts to protect state election systems from cyberattacks propagated by Russian actors, and also discussed his response to Russian hacks of Democratic National Committee servers.
The House Intelligence Committee asked former FBI Director James Comey to hand over any notes or memos that contain information about the conversations he had with President Donald Trump before he was abruptly fired in May.
The House Intelligence Committee asked the White House to provide details about any recordings of conversations between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey. The White House later sent the committee a response, citing a Trump tweet that said he wasn’t aware of any recordings, but not ruling out that any existed.
The House Intelligence Committee asked the Trump campaign to turn over documents for its investigation into Russian meddling in the election, according to President Donald Trump’s lawyers. The request “included records generated” after Trump announced his campaign and before he was inaugurated in 2017, according to Trump’s lawyers. The campaign started turning over thousands of documents in July 2017.
House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes issued subpoenas to the FBI, CIA, and NSA for documents related to the unmasking of Americans in classified intelligence reports. The subpoenas sought details about unmasking allegedly by Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and former US ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power. Nunes unilaterally issued the subpoenas even though he stepped aside from the Russia investigation.
The House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for testimony and documents about the Russia investigation. His own firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates, was also subpoenaed, according to the Washington Post. Cohen has said he would refuse voluntary requests from congressional investigators but would cooperate with subpoenas.
The House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to former national security adviser Michael Flynn for testimony and documents. This came after Flynn refused to cooperate with the committee’s earlier request for Russia-related records. Flynn ultimately provided some documents to the committee, CNN reported..
The House Intelligence Committee sent a request for Russia-related documents to former national security adviser Michael Flynn. He did not cooperate with the voluntary request.
Former CIA Director John Brennan appeared before the House Intelligence Committee in a public hearing. Brennan said that the Russians had “brazenly interfered” in the 2016 election, including actively contacting members of the Trump campaign. However, the former head of CIA stopped short of saying definitively whether there was collusion between President Donald Trump’s team and Kremlin representatives.
The House Intelligence Committee asked the Justice Department and FBI to provide materials “related to the dismissal of Mr. Comey as FBI Director or memorializing conversations between the President and Mr. Comey.” Comey wrote a series of memos about his conversations with President Donald Trump before his firing.
The House Intelligence Committee asked former Trump campaign communications adviser Michael Caputo for information related to the Russia investigation. The House panel’s letter, obtained by CNN, requested that Caputo produce documents and participate in a voluntary, transcribed interview before the committee.
The House Intelligence Committee asked Trump campaign adviser and former White House aide Boris Epshteyn to provide the House Intelligence Committee with documents related to its Russia investigation.
FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers provided private testimony to the House Intelligence Committee. One of the reasons for the private meeting was to give Comey a chance to respond to questions that he claimed he couldn’t answer in public – which he did almost 100 times in his previous public appearance before the committee.
FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers testified in an open hearing before the House Intelligence Committee. Comey revealed for the first time that the FBI was investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Republican chairman Chuck Grassley and Democratic ranking member Dianne Feinstein, is conducting its own investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The panel oversees the Justice Department, so it is keenly interested in exploring whether the Trump administration interfered with the FBI’s affairs, which could amount to obstruction of justice.
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting documents and communications related to the removal of an FBI counterintelligence expert from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Peter Strzok, who led the FBI’s investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s email server, was removed from the special counsel team this past summer after an internal investigation found messages he sent that could be interpreted as showing political bias for Clinton and against President Donald Trump.
The Senate Judiciary Committee requested documents and testimony from White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. According to the letter, Kushner responded to a previous request with an “incomplete” production of documents. The panel submitted a new request for a transcribed interview and missing documents, including those related to Kushner’s security clearance application and his communications with Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin met with the Senate Judiciary Committee for a private interview. Akhmetshin attended the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. He was invited by Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, and he is also a lobbyist for an organization she runs that is trying to overturn US sanctions against Russia.
Top lawyers from Facebook, Twitter, and Google testified before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on crime and terrorism as part of the committee’s investigation into how foreign nationals used social media to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Google has revealed that accounts connected to the Russian government bought $4,700 worth of ads and that another $53,000 in ads were paid for by accounts with Russian internet addresses or using Russian currency.
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley sent a letter requesting documents and testimony from White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. He asked for documents related to the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting attended by Kushner, son Donald Trump Jr., then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and others. Kushner was also asked to produce documents related to the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as materials related to Kushner’s security clearance application.
The Senate Judiciary Committee requested documents and a private interview from Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. The committee sought information related to the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, which was arranged after Donald Trump Jr. was told that a “Russian government lawyer” had incriminating dirt on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The meeting was also attended by then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network requesting banking information from several individuals related to the committee’s Russia probe, according to BuzzFeed News. The request sought documents “relating to Suspicious Activity Reports” for nearly 40 people and businesses, including Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, Trump-Russia dossier author Christopher Steele, and Fusion GPS’s Glenn Simpson, among others.
The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Republican chairman and Democratic ranking member jointly asked CIA Director Mike Pompeo to provide the panel with “the same materials that have been made available to” the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia probe. The CIA has since rebuffed this request.
Donald Trump Jr. met with staffers from the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than five hours. He denied that he ever told his father about his June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who was said to have incriminating information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, sources told CNN. He said he did not recall the White House’s involvement in crafting his public response to the meeting, sources told CNN.
Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of the research firm that helped produce the Trump-Russia dossier, met with Senate Judiciary Committee staff for a private interview that lasted longer than 10 hours.
The Senate Judiciary Committee subpoenaed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort for failing to comply with their requests for a public hearing. It was dropped hours later, after both sides agreed to continue negotiations to secure his testimony.
The Senate Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for Glenn Simpson, co-founder of the Washington-based political research firm that hired former British spy Christopher Steele to produce a dossier about Trump’s ties to Russia. The subpoena was later withdrawn after Simpson agreed to speak privately with committee staff.
The Senate Judiciary Committee asked Paul Manafort to produce all documents about the June 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower. They also asked the former Trump campaign chairman to hand over any records about any contact with many of the people and entities mentioned in the 35-page dossier written by former British spy Christopher Steele, which alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The Senate Judiciary Committee asked the Trump Organization to produce all documents about the June 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower. They also asked Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to provide records about any contact with many of the people and entities mentioned in the 35-page dossier written by former British spy Christopher Steele, which alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The Senate Judiciary Committee asked the Trump campaign to turn over documents for its investigation into Russian meddling, according to President Donald Trump’s lawyers. The campaign responded by sending thousands of documents to the committee, starting in August 2017.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked DHS and the State Department for information about Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian-American lobbyist who also attended the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower. Grassley’s letter asked for records about Akhmetshin’s visa applications and international travel.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department for information related to the immigration status of Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Grassley wanted to know how Veselnitskaya attended the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and six others, "despite being denied a visa beforehand” The meeting was arranged after Trump Jr. was told Veselnitskaya had incriminating dirt on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and was also attended by then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The Senate Judiciary Committee asked the DOJ and the FBI for information regarding any actions relating to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that the agencies took during the Russia investigation. A special court that oversees the FISA law has the power to approve government surveillance of US citizens.
The Senate Judiciary Committee asked the FBI and White House to provide documents about White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s security clearance. The committee’s letter came after reports that Kushner initially failed to disclose several meetings with Russian government officials on his security clearance application.
The Senate Judiciary Committee asked Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman to hand over any memos in his possession that former FBI Director James Comey wrote about his interactions with President Donald Trump. Comey previously testified that he gave at least one memo to a friend, later identified as Richman, who shared details of the memo with The New York Times. Richman said he gave the memos to the FBI, but it is unclear whether he complied with the committee's request as well, according to Politico.
The Senate Judiciary Committee requested documents from former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as part of the panel's probe into Russian election meddling. Lewandowski claimed earlier in 2017 that he did not have any contact with Russian officials.
The Senate Judiciary Committee asked the White House to turn over all documents – including records, transcripts and memos – that describe interactions between the White House and then-FBI Director James Comey about the Russia investigation or about the investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s private email server.
The Senate Judiciary Committee asked the FBI to provide any memos that former FBI Director James Comey wrote about his interactions with senior US officials about the Russia probe while leading the agency. The panel asked for memos about any Russia-related conversations Comey had during his tenure with President Donald Trump, then-President Barack Obama, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other senior officials from both administrations.
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee as part of the investigation into Russian meddling. Clapper testified that he did not know about the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling before he left office. He said he learned of its existence in March when then-FBI Director James Comey was confirmed in March by then-FBI Director James Comey.
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee as part of the investigation into Russian meddling. Yates told panel that she had alerted the White House in the early weeks of the administration that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn “was compromised with respect to the Russians.”
FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and defended his decision to alert Congress shortly before the 2016 election that the FBI was reviewing new emails potentially related to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's personal server. Comey also said Russia is still trying to influence US politics, adding that “one of the lessons that the Russians may have drawn from this is: This works.”
The House Oversight Committee is not undertaking a full-blown investigation into Russian meddling in the election. However, the panel has scrutinized some of the actions of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as Comey’s firing.
The House Oversight Committee issued a request to the FBI for all materials related to communications between then-FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump, including documents, memos, and recordings.
The House Oversight Committee asked the White House to provide documents related to former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with foreign nationals, payments from foreign sources, and information from his security clearance forms.
As part of its review of whether former national security adviser Michael Flynn fully disclosed his payments from the Russian and Turkish governments, the House Oversight Committee asked the Pentagon for documents related to Flynn’s contacts with foreign nationals, payments from foreign sources, and past speaking engagements.
The House Oversight Committee asked a company that handled speaking engagements for former national security adviser Michael Flynn to provide information about Flynn’s speaking engagements and appearances that “may have been paid for, by, or on behalf of, foreign governments.” The company later provided documents to the committee.