Tracking the Russia investigations

For nearly two years, special counsel Robert Mueller investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether anyone from President Donald Trump’s campaign was involved. Investigators interviewed dozens of witnesses, obtained search warrants, and issued many subpoenas. Mueller ultimately brought criminal charges against 37 defendants – including six Trump associates.



Multiple committees on Capitol Hill have also been investigating Russian interference and other related matters. With Democrats now running the House of Representatives, some of those probes are ramping up.



These investigations have been conducted in secret, so many details are not publicly available. This interactive tracks the publicly known developments, and probably represents a slice of what has actually taken place behind closed doors.