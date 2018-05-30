Tracking the Russia investigations

Special counsel Robert Mueller and multiple committees on Capitol Hill are investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether anyone from President Donald Trump’s campaign was involved. Investigators have interviewed witnesses, secured search warrants, issued subpoenas, and requested documents from dozens of people and entities. Mueller’s investigation has already brought dozens of criminal charges against more than 20 defendants, including four Trump associates.



The investigations are conducted in secret, so many details are not publicly available. This interactive tracks the publicly known developments of the sprawling investigations into Trump and Russia – and probably represents a slice of what has actually taken place.