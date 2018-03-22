Who has left Trump's administration and orbit?

President Donald Trump's administration has been marked by a series of exits from high-ranking officials. Appointments expected to last for years have only made it a matter of days, ending in chaotic departures. An analysis of the rate of departures by the Brookings Institution found that Trump's staff turnover is higher than the five previous presidents. Below is a list of the notable exits and how long they lasted.
A complete list shows some patterns: Obama appointees departed early, and departures increased shortly before and after former chief of staff Reince Priebus' departure. Anthony Scaramucci famously departed 11 days after starting his position, the same day John Kelly was named chief of staff.
Fired11 days
Sally Yates
US Deputy Attorney General | Obama appointee
Fired when she was acting attorney general because she refused to implement the first iteration of Trump's ban on travelers from a number of Muslim-majority countries. Trump had tapped Yates to serve as interim attorney general while Jeff Sessions went through Senate confirmation. Yates also served as deputy attorney general under President Obama. Read more
Fired25 days
Michael Flynn
National Security Adviser | Trump White House staffer
Forced to resign amid claims he misled the administration over his communications with Russia during the transition. In early December 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He is cooperating with Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Read more
Resigned70 days
Katie Walsh
Deputy Chief of Staff | Trump White House staffer
Walsh was Reince Priebus' deputy, joining him in the administration after serving as his chief of staff when he was chairman of the Republican National Committee. She left to serve as a senior adviser to America First Policies, a nonprofit group helmed by former Trump campaign officials. Read more
Resigned80 days
K.T. McFarland
Deputy National Security Adviser | Trump White House staffer
McFarland was top deputy to Michael Flynn before his firing. She was to leave her post in the White House to become US ambassador to Singapore, but that fell through after Democrats objected to her nomination. Read more
Resigned95 days
Vivek Murthy
Surgeon General | Obama appointee
Murthy resigned at the request of the White House after assisting in the transition to the Trump administration. He continues as a member of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Read more
Unknown106 days
Angella Reid
White House Chief Usher | Non-political White House employee
Left the Trump administration after 106 days. She had served as White House Chief Usher under President Obama since 2011. No specific reason was given for her departure. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, "It's not uncommon that you might have a transition when a new administration comes in and it's simply nothing more than that." Read more
Fired110 days
James Comey
FBI Director | Obama appointee
The Trump administration attributed Comey's dismissal to his handling of the investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's email server, but Democrats ridiculed that notion, raising parallels to Watergate-era firings and suggesting Comey was getting too close to the White House with the Russia probe. Read more
Resigned119 days
Michael Dubke
White House Communications Director | Trump White House staffer
Dubke said he had "a good conversation with the President" after submitting his resignation. He declined to discuss the turmoil inside the West Wing, saying only that he was resigning "for a number of reasons -- for personal reasons." Dubke's exact start date is unclear. Read more
Unknown168 days
Tera Dahl
Deputy Chief of Staff for the National Security Council | Trump White House staffer
Dahl, a former Breitbart writer and ally of Steve Bannon's, left after less than six months on the National Security Council for a role "that she wants" at the US Agency for International Development. Read more
Resigned181 days
Walter Shaub
Office of Government Ethics Director | Obama appointee
Accepted a position with the Campaign Legal Center after months of clashes with the administration over Trump's refusal to divest his businesses. Shaub had served as director of the Office of Government Ethics under President Obama since 2013. Read more
Resigned50 days
Mark Corallo
Spokesman and Communications Strategist for Trump's legal team | Trump legal team
Corallo's resignation came after weeks of simmering tension between the White House and the President's legal team. He declined to comment on the circumstances of his departure. His exact start date is unclear. Read more
Resigned183 days
Sean Spicer
White House Press Secretary | Trump White House staffer
Spicer resigned after Scaramucci was named the new White House communications director, capping off a roller coaster six-month tenure as the chief spokesman for an administration besieged by a steady drumbeat of controversy. Read more
Fired183 days
Rich Higgins
Strategic Planning Aide | Trump White House staffer
Higgins allegedly wrote a memo that purports to unravel a deep state conspiracy theory about a coordinated effort to delegitimize and destroy the President. The reason Higgins was fired was not made public. Read more
Unknown187 days
Michael Short
Assistant Press Secretary | Trump White House staffer
Resigned or fired by Anthony Scaramucci, ostensibly to stop leaks to the media. Responding to reports that he was being linked to White House leaks, Short said "the entire premise is false." Read more
Fired183 days
Derek Harvey
National Security Council Adviser | Trump White House staffer
Harvey, a longtime intelligence officer, was appointed by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during his short tenure. The National Security Council did not provide a specific reason for Harvey's removal. Read more
Resigned190 days
Reince Priebus
White House Chief of Staff | Trump White House staffer
Resigned after months of speculation he would be ousted by the administration. "The President wanted to go a different direction," he told CNN. Read more
Resigned11 days
Anthony Scaramucci
White House Communications Director | Trump White House staffer
"The Mooch" resigned after a profanity-laced interview with The New Yorker. Scaramucci was the third White House communications director to leave the post. He held the job for just 10 days. Read more
Resigned193 days
George Gigicos
White House Director of Scheduling and Advance | Trump White House staffer
Gigicos said he would return to his consulting business and work for the Trump 2020 campaign. Gigicos was later fired for work on the campaign because of the size of crowds at an Arizona rally in August, 2017. Read more
Fired195 days
Ezra Cohen-Watnick
Senior Director for Intelligence on the National Security Council | Trump White House staffer
Cohen-Watnick came under scrutiny for his alleged roundabout role in providing incidental foreign surveillance information concerning members of Trump's team to GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Nunes later told CNN that it was definitely not Cohen-Watnick who provided him the information. Read more
Fired211 days
Steve Bannon
White House Chief Strategist | Trump White House staffer
The President, whose relationship was already souring with Bannon, fired his chief strategist after Bannon was quoted contradicting Trump in American Prospect magazine. Bannon returned to his role as executive chairman of Breitbart News, but lost that position shortly after his incendiary comments about the Trump White House were revealed in Michael Wolff's book 'Fire and Fury.' Read more
Resigned211 days
Carl Icahn
Special Adviser on Regulatory Reform | Adviser
Icahn stepped down in August 2017. He was criticized by Democrats who said his advisory role created a conflict of interest because he had not taken a formal government job and was still running his businesses. Read more
Unknown214 days
Sebastian Gorka
White House deputy assistant | Trump White House staffer
Gorka was one of Trump's most prominent cheerleaders, frequently hitting the airwaves to defend the President's national security policies and public statements. But his role outside of television appearances was unclear. Read more
Resigned244 days
Keith Schiller
Director of Oval Office Operations | Trump White House staffer
Schiller was a longtime Trump aide and confidant. He's the one who went to the FBI to notify James Comey that he was fired. He told associates in early September that he planned to leave at the end of the month and that the reason was financial. But the move came shortly after Kelly became chief of staff with the mission of instilling new order inside Trump's often chaotic White House. Read more
Resigned232 days
Tom Price
Health and Human Services Secretary | Trump appointee
Price resigned in the midst of a scandal over his use of private planes. He was being investigated by the department's inspector general for private flights that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Price insisted that his trips had been approved. Read more
Resigned209 days
George Sifakis
Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liaison | Trump White House staffer
Sifakis left the administration shortly after former chief of staff Reince Priebus, a close ally and personal friend, made his own exit. Read more
Unknown347 days
Rick Dearborn
Deputy White House Chief of Staff | Trump White House staffer
Dearborn, who previously served as Jeff Sessions' chief of staff in the Senate for several years, left the White House in early 2018 to pursue work in the private sector. Dearborn had a wide portfolio in the White House, overseeing its political operation, public outreach and legislative affairs. Read more
Resigned309 days
Jeremy Katz
Deputy Director at the National Economic Council | Trump White House staffer
Katz was one of the people behind the White House's push to rewrite the tax code. His resignation came after the bill was signed by Trump. Read more
Resigned354 days
Dina Powell
Deputy National Security Adviser | Trump White House staffer
Powell joined the Trump administration in a senior role focused on entrepreneurship, economic growth and the empowerment of women, and in March 2017 she was named deputy national security adviser. Powell is said to have left the administration on good terms with the President. Read more
Resigned366 days
Omarosa Manigault Newman
Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison | Trump White House staffer
Manigault Newman was one of Trump's most high-profile African-American supporters and a former contestant on "The Apprentice." She was the top communications official at the White House Office of Public Liaison, but when chief of staff John Kelly took over, her role began to feel ill-defined, sources said. She resigned to "pursue other opportunities." Read more
Fired375 days
Andrew McCabe
FBI Deputy Director | Obama appointee
A career FBI agent, McCabe resigned in late January after being a central target of Trump's ire toward the FBI. Various sources described McCabe's departure as a mutual decision, while others said it was the result of pressure to leave. On March 16, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe over accusations he directed FBI officials to speak to the media about an investigation tied to the Clinton Foundation and misled investigators about his actions. The firing came less than two days before he was set to retire. Read more
Resigned215 days
Taylor Weyeneth
Deputy Chief of Staff of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy | Trump White House staffer
Weyeneth, a 24-year-old former Trump campaign employee, left after a Washington Post investigation found that he had misrepresented his credentials. But weeks later he assumed a new midlevel role at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Read more
Resigned209 days
Brenda Fitzgerald
Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Trump appointee
Fitzgerald resigned a day after Politico reported she purchased tobacco stock after she took the position at the nation's top public health agency. Read more
Resigned384 days
Rob Porter
White House Staff Secretary | Trump White House staffer
Porter resigned after two ex-wives went public with allegations of past abuse, which he denied. His security clearance had been stalled, although as staff secretary, Porter was one of the gatekeepers to Trump and the Oval Office. Read more
Resigned285 days
David Sorensen
White House speechwriter | Trump White House staffer
Sorensen resigned after being accused of domestic abuse, which he denied. He exited the same week that top White House staffer Rob Porter also resigned amid domestic abuse allegations. Read more
Resigned268 days
Rachel Brand
Associate Attorney General | Trump appointee
A veteran of the George W. Bush administration, Brand's appointment to the number three position at the Justice Department was seen as a solid professional choice. She left for a job in the private sector. Read more
Resigned411 days
Gary Cohn
Chief Economic Adviser | Trump White House staffer
Cohn left the White House in the wake of his fierce disagreement with the President's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Read more
Resigned414 days
John Feeley
US Ambassador to Panama | Obama appointee
According to an excerpt of his resignation letter that was read to CNN, Feeley's decision was clearly prompted by differences with the Trump administration but was made before the reporting about President Donald Trump's "shithole" comments. Read more
Fired418 days
John McEntee
Personal aide to the President | Trump White House staffer
McEntee was fired and escorted from the White House. Two sources said McEntee was pushed out because of issues with his security clearance, making him the latest aide to be forced out because of difficulties obtaining a permanent security clearance. Minutes later, McEntee was hired to work on Trump's re-election campaign. Read more
Fired406 days
Rex Tillerson
Secretary of State | Trump appointee
The former Exxon CEO was supposed to be a star in Trump's Cabinet, but he and the President never seemed to be on the same page. Tillerson is reported to have referred to Trump as a "moron" during a meeting. Trump tapped CIA Director Mike Pompeo as the next secretary of state. Tillerson said he'll hand over all authority on March 13, but will technically stay in office until March 31. Read more
Resigned279 days
John Dowd
Trump's lead lawyer | Trump legal team
Dowd's resignation came as Trump stepped up his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller and days after Dowd said in a statement the investigation should end, initially claiming he was speaking for the President before saying he was only speaking for himself. Read more
Unknown
Josh Raffel
Deputy Communications Director | Trump White House staffer
Raffel, who was recruited to the White House by Jared Kushner, primarily served as a spokesman for Ivanka Trump and Kushner's White House initiatives, including the Office of American Innovation and the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Read more
Resigned
Hope Hicks
White House Communications Director | Trump White House staffer
Hicks, one of Trump's longest-serving and closest aides, resigned in the wake of the scandal involving former senior aide Rob Porter, whose public defense Hicks helped craft while also dating him. Read more
Paul LeBlanc, Sean O'Key, and Brenna Williams contributed to this report.