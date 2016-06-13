Terror in Orlando: The victims

Mercedez Marisol Flores was a happy girl who had just decided to go out with some of her friends, , her father Cesar Flores said. He told reporters he would forgive the gunman. "I forgive the boy because I cannot take that hate in my life. My life is more important than hate. ... It hurts so much," Flores said. Mercedez, he said, was born in New York and studied in the United States. "She had so many dreams," he said. Now, the grieving father says he has a message he wants to share: "We must all come together, we must all be at peace, we must all love each other, because this hatred cannot continue for the rest of our lives."