Congress Party's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigning in Uttar Pradesh in March.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- the youngest member of India's Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty -- took on a formal leadership role in the main opposition Congress Party in January.

The 47-year-old mother of two was put in charge of Congress' election campaign in a critical battleground: the eastern half of Uttar Pradesh, India's largest and most politically significant state, with a population of 200 million people.

Descended from three former Prime Ministers -- including Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first leader -- Vadra has long been seen as a potential political leader, with many likening her appearance and campaign style to those of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

During campaign rallies this election season, she has focused on women's issues and the employment crisis in the country.

