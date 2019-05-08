Narendra Modi election rally in New Delhi: Live updatesBy Helen Regan, Nikhil Kumar, Sugam Pokharel, Swati Gupta and Manveena Suri, CNN
Crowds gather in East Delhi for Priyanka roadshow
From CNN's Swati Gupta
Congress Party supporters are braving the heat and gathering in East Delhi's Seemapuri ahead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's appearance.
The senior party leader is expected to ride though four constituencies canvassing for Congress candidates ahead of polling on Sunday.
Who is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra?
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- the youngest member of India's Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty -- took on a formal leadership role in the main opposition Congress Party in January.
The 47-year-old mother of two was put in charge of Congress' election campaign in a critical battleground: the eastern half of Uttar Pradesh, India's largest and most politically significant state, with a population of 200 million people.
Descended from three former Prime Ministers -- including Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first leader -- Vadra has long been seen as a potential political leader, with many likening her appearance and campaign style to those of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
During campaign rallies this election season, she has focused on women's issues and the employment crisis in the country.
Read more on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Congress Party here.
Modi heads to New Delhi after day of rallies
Before heading to the capital, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in neighboring Haryana state ahead of polling there on Sunday.
In Fatehabad, Modi promoted development as a commitment of the BJP.
In Kurukshetra, Modi touted an agenda of good governance.
Just joined us? Here's a catch up on India's election so far
The world's largest exercise in democracy is well underway, with the fifth round of polling taking place on May 6. We're following every twist and turn as up to 900 million people vote to choose their next leader.
- Due to the sheer size of the operation, polling is unfolding over seven phases around the country, ending on May 19.
- The results will be declared on May 23.
- New Delhi goes to the polls on Sunday, May 12.
- Key issues include the economy, jobs and unemployment.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are seeking re-election after a landslide victory in 2014.
- They face a fragmented opposition, but competition could come from the Congress Party, led by Rahul Gandhi.