The majority of seats remain empty at the site of India Prime Minister's planned rally in the center of New Delhi.

Supporters of Modi's BJP had said the Ramlila Maidan event would be a "mega rally" -- however at 5 p.m. local time, when Modi was originally due to address the faithful, attendance was sparse.

Modi is now due to address supporters at 7 p.m. local time.

The Ramlila Maidan is a huge open ground in the center of the city commonly used for political events and festivals.

New Delhi is a key election battleground, with the BJP holding all seven constituencies.