India election 2019: Latest updates

India election 2019: Latest updatesBy Helen Regan, Nikhil Kumar, Sugam Pokharel, Swati Gupta and Manveena Suri, CNN
Here's who is voting today
From CNN's Manveena Suri
Votes are being cast in 51 constituencies across seven states in the fifth phase of India’s general elections.
In northern Uttar Pradesh state, the constituencies of Amethi and Raebaerily will be key battlegrounds. Both are considered strongholds of the Gandhi-Nehru political dynasty.
Rahul Gandhi, president of the main opposition Congress party, will be contesting from his current seat of Amethi. In the 2014 elections, Gandhi won the seat by with a margin of over 100,000 votes. Gandhi has represented the constituency for three consecutive terms since 2004, his first election.
Challenging him is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani.
Neighboring Raebaerily is being contested by his mother Sonia Gandhi who is seeking a fourth term. She has held the seat after vacating Amethi for her son Rahul.
Also in Uttar Pradesh, India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow.
Just joined us? Here's a catch up on India's election so far
The world's largest exercise in democracy is well underway, with the fifth round of polling taking place on May 6. We'll be following every twist and turn as up to 900 million people vote to choose their next leader.
- Due to the sheer size of the operation, polling will unfold over seven phases around the country ending on May 19.
- The results will be declared on May 23.
- 87 million people will be voting across 7 states today for 51 constituency seats.
- Key issues include the economy, jobs and unemployment.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are seeking re-election after a landslide victory in 2014.
- They face a fragmented opposition but competition could come from the Congress Party, led by Rahul Gandhi.