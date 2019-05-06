India election 2019: Latest updates

Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, wave at crowds in April this year. Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, wave at crowds in April this year. Atul Loke/ Getty Images

Votes are being cast in 51 constituencies across seven states in the fifth phase of India’s general elections.

In northern Uttar Pradesh state, the constituencies of Amethi and Raebaerily will be key battlegrounds. Both are considered strongholds of the Gandhi-Nehru political dynasty.

Rahul Gandhi, president of the main opposition Congress party, will be contesting from his current seat of Amethi. In the 2014 elections, Gandhi won the seat by with a margin of over 100,000 votes. Gandhi has represented the constituency for three consecutive terms since 2004, his first election.

Challenging him is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani.

Neighboring Raebaerily is being contested by his mother Sonia Gandhi who is seeking a fourth term. She has held the seat after vacating Amethi for her son Rahul.

Also in Uttar Pradesh, India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow.