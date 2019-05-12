New Delhi goes to the polls in India's election: live updates

New Delhi goes to the polls in India's election: live updatesBy Helen Regan, Swati Gupta and Manveena Suri, CNN
Misinformation campaign targets AAP candidate ahead of poll
From CNN's Manveena Suri
Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party’s East Delhi constituency candidate, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, of distributing pamphlets defaming his AAP rival Atishi Marlena in several areas of the constituency.
Speaking at a press conference, Atishi as she is popularly known, broke down while reading from the pamphlet, which uses a number of gender-related slurs and religious insults to describe her.
“BJP and Gautam Gambhir distributed the pamphlets in different apartment complexes ... they should raise questions about politics in the country, mainly against a woman,” Atishi said.
“We would clap for Gambhir when he used to bash opponents with fours and sixes while playing for India but never in our worst dreams would we have thought that this man would stoop this low to win an election,” she added.
Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of New Delhi, is also mentioned in the pamphlet.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal defended his candidate, tweeting, “Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted in?"
Gambhir has strenuously denied the accusation, tweeting, “I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?”
He has since sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Kejriwal and Sisodia, asking them to withdraw their statements.
Atishi worked as Sisodia’s adviser until April, when she was asked to take charge of East Delhi. She was involved in drafting the AAP’s manifesto in the 2015 New Delhi election.
An Oxford graduate, she has been hailed for revolutionizing government schools in the capital.
She tweeted that she was “overwhelmed by the support and solidarity that has come forward from all over the country!”
“I came into politics to fight against injustice; and this sickening pamphlet has only strengthened my resolve!” she added.
Here's who is voting today
From CNN's Manveena Suri
Polls have opened in the penultimate phase of India's election across six states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in the east, northern Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and central Madhya Pradesh, and the national capital territory of New Delhi.
More than 100 million people will be voting in 59 constituencies.
Here's a breakdown of how many registered voters will be eligible to cast their ballots today:
Bihar: 13.8 million
Haryana: 18 million
Jharkhand: 6.6 million
Madhya Pradesh: 10.5 million
Uttar Pradesh: 25 million
West Bengal: 13 million
New Delhi: 14.3.million
In addition, 168 polling stations in the constituency of Tripura West in northeast Tripura state will re-poll. Voting was held there in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.
The Election Commission declared voting held at these polling stations void based on reports submitted by the chief electoral officer, special observer, general observers and the returning officer.
According to local media reports, the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) had demanded a re-poll alleging large-scale rigging, booth capturing, intimidation and attacks by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The BJP has dismissed the accusations.
Both the Congress and the CPI-M parties had also threatened to move the Supreme Court if the Election Commission did not order fresh polls or re-polling at 50% of booths in the constituency, The Times of India had reported.