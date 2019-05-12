New Delhi goes to the polls in India's election: live updates

An Indian polling official carries a Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine at an election material distribution centre on the eve of the 6th phase of India's general election in Allahabad. An Indian polling official carries a Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine at an election material distribution centre on the eve of the 6th phase of India's general election in Allahabad. SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Images

Polls have opened in the penultimate phase of India's election across six states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in the east, northern Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and central Madhya Pradesh, and the national capital territory of New Delhi.

More than 100 million people will be voting in 59 constituencies.

Here's a breakdown of how many registered voters will be eligible to cast their ballots today:

Bihar: 13.8 million

Haryana: 18 million

Jharkhand: 6.6 million

Madhya Pradesh: 10.5 million

Uttar Pradesh: 25 million

West Bengal: 13 million

New Delhi: 14.3.million

In addition, 168 polling stations in the constituency of Tripura West in northeast Tripura state will re-poll. Voting was held there in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

The Election Commission declared voting held at these polling stations void based on reports submitted by the chief electoral officer, special observer, general observers and the returning officer.

According to local media reports, the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) had demanded a re-poll alleging large-scale rigging, booth capturing, intimidation and attacks by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has dismissed the accusations.

Both the Congress and the CPI-M parties had also threatened to move the Supreme Court if the Election Commission did not order fresh polls or re-polling at 50% of booths in the constituency, The Times of India had reported.