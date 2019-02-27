US President Donald Trump has addressed the crisis in Kashmir during a press conference in Hanoi.

"We have, I think, reasonably attractive news from Pakistan and India," said Trump, alluding to possible US attempts to deescalate the situation.

"They've been going at it, and we've been involved in trying to have them stop. And we have some reasonably decent news, hopefully that's going to be coming to an end," said Trump.

"That's been going on for a long time. Decades and decades. There's a lot of dislike, unfortunately, so we've been in the middle trying to help them both out, and see if we can get some organization and some peace, and I think, uh, probably that's going to be happening."