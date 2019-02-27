Kashmir border crisis: Live updates

An image of what Pakistan said was a downed Indian jet.
Kashmir border crisis: Live updatesBy Eliza Mackintosh, CNN
What is Kashmir?
Kashmir, a largely mountainous region located between India and Pakistan, has had a tumultuous history.
The region has been bitterly contested by both India and Pakistan following the partition of the two countries in 1947, leading to three wars and numerous other skirmishes.
The deadly suicide attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir on February 14 came more than two years after armed militants entered an Indian army base in the garrison town of Uri, about 63 miles (102 kilometers) from Srinagar -- killing 18.
India later said it had used ground troops to strike terrorist targets across the LoC in response to the Uri attack, something which Pakistan denied.
Separatist violence in the region has killed more than 47,000 people since 1989, although this toll doesn't include people who have disappeared due to the conflict. Some human rights groups and nongovernmental organizations put the death toll at twice that amount.
US, UK, China urge "restraint" from India and Pakistan as tensions rise
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, and Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang have urged India and Pakistan to show restraint.
Pompeo encouraged Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to "exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost," adding that they should "prioritize direct communication."
Marc Fields, minister of state for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, told the House of Commons on Wednesday that the UK government hoped India and Pakistan would find a “lasting political resolution to the situation, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people.” He went on to say that the UK is “working closely with international partners including through the UN security council to de-escalate tensions."
Lu said China hopes the two nations can keep "good-neighborly relations."
"We hope that both sides can exercise restraint, take measures conducive to dialogue, work towards the same direction and make positive effort for peace and stability in South Asia," Lu said.
Social media videos purport to show captured Indian pilot
Videos posted by Pakistani social media accounts on Wednesday show a man reported to be an Indian pilot who was captured after his plane went down in Pakistan.
This comes as both India and Pakistan confirm at least one Indian pilot went down with an aircraft during an aerial encounter between the two countries over the disputed territory of Kashmir. CNN is not able to independently verify this image.
Pakistan has also released what it said was a video of the detained Indian pilot, identifying him as Wing Comd Abhinandan. India called the move a "vulgar display" and "unprovoked act of aggression" that "violates all norms of international humanitarian law."
Pakistan and India have differing versions of what's happened, here's what both sides have to say
Pakistan and India have differing versions of what has occurred in recent days, but both say they do not want to see further escalations as they continue to deal with the fallout of a deadly attack on Indian security forces earlier this month. Here's what both sides have had to say:
What Pakistan says:
- Pakistan says its air force shot down two Indian fighter jets over the disputed border region of Kashmir on Wednesday. One fell inside Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, while another went down in the Indian-controlled region of Kashmir.
- Pakistan says one Indian pilot was arrested and is now in military custody.
- Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was "retaliation" for Tuesday's incursion by India.
- Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "India has been trying to establish what they call 'a new normal,' a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day."
What India says:
- India says it only lost one aircraft Wednesday, but did not say where it went down. It also said that it shot down a Pakistani jet as it responded to the incident.
- India acknowledged that one of its pilots was missing.
- Indian Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that Tuesday's pre-dawn operation was launched because of the "continuing refusal of Pakistan to acknowledge and act against terror groups on its territory."
- India blames the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for a suicide car bomb attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which killed 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers on February 14. India had previously said that Pakistan had a "direct hand" in the attack.
Pakistan says it shot down two Indian jets as Kashmir border crisis deepens
Pakistan says its air force shot down two Indian fighter jets over the disputed border region of Kashmir on Wednesday.
India confirmed the loss of one plane and a pilot, and said it shot down a Pakistani jet as it responded to the incident.
The confrontation came a day after India said it launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory, the first such incursion by Indian Air Force planes since the India-Pakistan war of 1971.
The deepening crisis was triggered by a deadly attack on Indian security forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir earlier this month, for which India has blamed the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
India had previously said that Pakistan had a "direct hand" in the attack -- the deadliest on security forces since the beginning of the insurgency in the late 1980s. Pakistan has vehemently denied having a role in the incident.