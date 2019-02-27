Kashmir border crisis: Live updates

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt have urged their counterparts in India and Pakistan to show restraint.

Pompeo encouraged Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to "exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost," adding that they should "prioritize direct communication."

Marc Fields, minister of state for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, told the House of Commons on Wednesday that the UK government hoped India and Pakistan would find a “lasting political resolution to the situation, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people.” He went on to say that the UK is “working closely with international partners including through the UN security council to de-escalate tensions."