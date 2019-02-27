India-Pakistan: Latest news on Kashmir crisisBy Euan McKirdy, Bianca Britton and Eliza Mackintosh, CNN
Two Pakistani soldiers killed near Kashmir border, Army says
Violence has continued across the de-facto border between Indian-controlled Kashmir and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, known as the Line of Control (LoC).
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in cross-border fire with Indian forces over the LoC on Saturday, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
The fighting took place at Nakiyal Sector, the Army's statement said. The dead soldiers have been named as Havaldar Abdur Rub and Naik Khuram.
The ISPR reports that Indian troops also sustained casualties and there was damage to the post.
China doesn't want to get caught in the middle of a India-Pakistan conflict
Beijing has important links with both Pakistan and India that it needs to balance -- but it is on the verge of being sucked into the India-Pakistan crisis. Earlier this week China's Foreign Ministry called for both Pakistan and India to "maintain self-restraint and focus on regional peace and stability."
How the Wagah border post became a symbol of India-Pakistan rivalry
Wing Commander Abhinandan, the pilot captured by Pakistan forces after his plane was shot down in a dogfight earlier this week, was returned to India on Friday evening at a famous border post in the village of Wagah.
While Indian-controlled Kashmir and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir are separated by a 435-mile de facto border known as the Line of Control (LoC), Wagah village sits on the international frontier to the south between the Pakistani city of Lahore and the Indian city of Amritsar.
The border post has taken on a symbolic role in the decades-long conflict over Kashmir, despite being outside the disputed region, thanks to a daily military parade known as the Beating Retreat ceremony.
Crisis may be easing, but nuclear threat still hangs over India and Pakistan
India and Pakistan have fought several major wars -- the last being in 1999 -- involving thousands of casualties and numerous skirmishes across the Line of Control in the contested Kashmir region.
Since that last clash, both countries have quietly sought to enlarge and upgrade their military capabilities.
With its military buildup over those decades, India now exceeds Pakistan on most numerical measurements -- fighter jets, troops, tanks and helicopters.
India far surpasses Pakistan in other measures, too, especially in military budget, $64 billion to $11 billion, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Russia's Lavrov urges dialogue between Pakistan and India
Russia has continued its efforts to act as peace broker in the latest India-Pakistan Pakistan escalations, with the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calling his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Friday.
During the call, Qureshi expressed gratitude for Russia's role in de-escalating regional tensions, according to a statement from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The statement said Lavrov encouraged Pakistan and India to "resolve all issues through dialogue and peaceful means."
Lavrov once again offered mediation services between the two quarrelling nations and offered to supply a venue for further talks, the foreign ministry statement added.
Indian PM welcomes pilot's return
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted well-wishes to the pilot, welcoming him back to the country.
"Welcome home Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation is very proud of your exemplary courage," he tweeted.
Modi added that India's armed forces were an "inspiration" to its 1.3 billion citizens.
Captured pilot crosses border into India
After much anticipation, the captured Indian airman Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman finally crossed the border from Pakistan to India around 8:50pm local time (10:50 a.m. ET), ending his detention in Pakistani custody.
A statement from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the pilot was "treated with dignity and in line with international law" while in detention.
In a solemn handover, military personnel walked alongside Varthaman as he walked towards the Wagah border. After finally crossing the border, he was quickly ushered away by Indian army officers.
Crowds of people gathered at the Indian side of the border on Friday afternoon awaiting his expected return. However, they were left waiting for hours to see the wing commander's release due to an unexplained delay.
His detention marked a significant escalation between the two nuclear-armed powers after Pakistan said its air force shot down two Indian fighter jets over the disputed border region of Kashmir. The skirmishes sparked the most serious crisis over the disputed border area in years.
Pilot to undergo detailed medical check
Wing Commander Abhinandan will now be taken for a detailed medical check, Air Vice Marshal of the Indian Air Force, RGK Kapoor told reporters.
"This checkup is mandated particularly because the officer has had to eject from an airplane which would have put his entire body under great stress," Kapoor said.
The pilot had been held in Pakistan after his MiG-21 jet was downed on Wednesday during a dogfight between Pakistani and Indian warplanes over the ceasefire line in the disputed Kashmir region.
Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot
Pakistan is handing over the Indian wing commander pilot who has been held in custody since his jet was shot down over the disputed Kashmir region on Wednesday.
Wing Commander Abhinandan was released at the Wagah border crossing on the demarcation line dividing the two countries.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday that the gesture should be seen as an expression of his country's willingness to de-escalate recent tensions.