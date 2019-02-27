Indian minister meets pilot released by Pakistan

Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has met Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot released by Pakistan at the Wagah border on Friday.

Sitharaman joined the pilot and his family earlier on Saturday at a military hospital in New Delhi, where he has been undergoing medical checks.

In a tweet, India's Defence Ministry said Sitharaman conveyed "the sentiment of the Nation" to the pilot, adding she "appreciates his impeccable combat skills as well as calmness in adversity."