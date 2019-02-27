An image of what Pakistan said was a downed Indian jet.
US President Trump addresses Kashmir, says situation 'coming to an end'
From CNN's Steve George
US President Donald Trump has addressed the crisis in Kashmir during a press conference in Hanoi.
"We have, I think, reasonably attractive news from Pakistan and India," said Trump, alluding to possible US attempts to deescalate the situation.
"They've been going at it, and we've been involved in trying to have them stop. And we have some reasonably decent news, hopefully that's going to be coming to an end," said Trump.
"That's been going on for a long time. Decades and decades. There's a lot of dislike, unfortunately, so we've been in the middle trying to help them both out, and see if we can get some organization and some peace, and I think, uh, probably that's going to be happening."
Indian PM makes speech but doesn't mention Pakistan
From CNN's Helen Regan
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "the entire country is one and is standing with our soldiers."
Speaking in a video conference with campaign workers from his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi did not talk specifically about Pakistan or the pilot who was shot down and is currently in custody in Pakistan. Instead, the prime minister spoke in general terms about trusting in the "army's capabilities" and working hard for the "prosperity of the country."
"The world is watching our collective will. We trust our army’s capability and because of this, it is extremely necessary that nothing should happen that harms their morale or that our enemies should get a chance to raise a finger against us," he said.
"When our enemy tries to destabilize the country, when terrorists attack – one of their goals is that our progress should stop, our country should stop moving ahead. To stand up against this aim of theirs, each Indian should stand like a wall or a rock. We have to show them that neither will this country stop, nor will the country’s progress slow down."
“India will live as one, India will work as one, India will grow as one, India will fight as one, India will win as one," he said.
Pakistan 'at the crossroad of history'
From CNN's Helen Regan
Pakistan's Finance Minister Asad Umar said that the country is "at the cross road of history" as tensions between nuclear armed neighbors India and Pakistan become increasingly fraught.
"Leadership of India & Pak need to decide if we want to lead our nations towards peace & prosperity or conflict," he said in a post on his official Twitter account Thursday.
He added that Pakistan "remained committed to peace while resolute in defense of our sovereignty."
Extreme flight diversions around Pakistan
From CNN's Helen Regan
The closure of Pakistan's airspace has forced many planes to change their flight paths, but these images from flight tracking company Flightradar24 demonstrates the disruption that has caused.
A Turkmenistan Airlines flight from the Indian city of Amritsar to the Turkmenistan capital Ashgabat took six hours to fly what would have normally been a two and a half hour flight, according to Flightradar24.
An Uzbekistan Airways flight from Tashkent was forced to take a similar detour on its way to Amritsar.
Thai Airways resumes flights to Europe despite Pakistan airspace closure
From CNN's Helen Regan
Thai Airways has resumed "normal flight operations" to Europe after the closure of Pakistan airspace forced the airline to suspend flights to European destinations.
The airline said Thursday that its planes were now flying "through airspace outside Pakistan’s."
Thai Airways flights to Pakistan remain canceled, however.
All international and domestic commercial flights in and out of Pakistan were canceled Thursday "until further notice," Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said.
Thousands of people were stranded by affected airlines that not only land in Pakistan, but fly over its airspace -- one of the major routes from Southeast Asia into Europe.
How Indian front pages are reporting India-Pakistan tensions
From CNN's Helen Regan
Headlines on the front pages of Indian newspapers in New Delhi Thursday morning local time focused on the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
The Times of India led with “Tension in the Air,” while the Hindustan Times ran with the headline “Jets Downed, Tension Up.”
The Economic Times had “All Unquiet on Northern Front,” referencing the Kashmir border in northern India.
Red cross painted on hospital in Kashmir
From CNN's Nikhil Kumar in New Delhi
Workers in Srinagar have painted a red cross on the roof of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital, the largest such facility in Indian-controlled Kashmir, marking out the building as a medical facility when viewed from above.
The threat of possible air strikes on both sides of the Kashmir border has risen in recent days, as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan.
India calls for the safe return of pilot from Pakistan
From CNN's Helen Regan
The Indian pilot at the center of a border crisis between Pakistan and India has been identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan by General Vijay Kumar Singh, the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs.
The pilot was taken into custody in Pakistan after his plane was shot down in an alleged aerial engagement with the Pakistani military.
Singh posted a tweet on his verified Twitter account describing him as the “embodiment of a mentally tough, selfless & courageous soldier” and called for his safe return.
“During these testing times the country stands, as one, behind him & his family. Our efforts are on & under the #GenevaConvention we hope that the brave pilot would return home soon,” Singh said.
Earlier, Pakistan released what it said was a video of the detained pilot, a move that India called a "vulgar display" and "unprovoked act of aggression."
Khan strikes conciliatory tone, awaits India’s response
From CNN's Helen Regan
The world is waiting for India to respond to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech, in which he said that any further escalation between the nuclear armed neighbours would be beyond the two leaders’ control.
Speaking in a national address Wednesday, Khan warned that because the two sides have nuclear weapons, the stakes were too high for any “miscalculation” in conflict.
“World history tells us that there are miscalculations in wars. But my question to the Indian government is: Given the arms that we and you have, can we afford any miscalculation?”
“It will neither be in my control, nor in the control of (Indian Prime Minister) Narendra Modi.”
Khan offered to assist India in its investigation into the Pulwama attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers on February 14 and invited Modi to start talks.
“Better sense should prevail. We should resolve our problems by sitting down and talking,” he said.