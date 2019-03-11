India election 2019: live updates

Indian security forces inspect the remains of a bus following an attack on a paramilitary convoy on February 14 in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Indian security forces inspect the remains of a bus following an attack on a paramilitary convoy on February 14 in Indian-controlled Kashmir. STR/AFP/Getty Images

The sudden spike in tensions between India and Pakistan in February, just weeks before the election announcement, has put national security firmly on the agenda -- even if it's not clear how it'll impact voter behavior.

While the Indian government says it eliminated a "very large number" of terrorists with its airstrikes and insists the operation was a success, it has repeatedly declined to put a figure on how many terrorists it killed, or release other details about what it struck.

That hasn't stopped Modi's allies from using the Indian airstrikes as a campaign talking point.

The BJP, which has its roots in India's majoritarian Hindu right wing movement, has always sought to portray itself as strong on defense, especially when it comes to the country's Muslim neighbor Pakistan.

But the claim of more than 250 dead has prompted questions from Modi's opponents.

