India election 2019: live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is seeking a second term in office.
India election 2019: live updatesBy Helen Regan, Nikhil Kumar and Steve George, CNN
National security firmly on the agenda
Analysis from CNN's Nikhil Kumar
The sudden spike in tensions between India and Pakistan in February, just weeks before the election announcement, has put national security firmly on the agenda -- even if it's not clear how it'll impact voter behavior.
While the Indian government says it eliminated a "very large number" of terrorists with its airstrikes and insists the operation was a success, it has repeatedly declined to put a figure on how many terrorists it killed, or release other details about what it struck.
That hasn't stopped Modi's allies from using the Indian airstrikes as a campaign talking point.
The BJP, which has its roots in India's majoritarian Hindu right wing movement, has always sought to portray itself as strong on defense, especially when it comes to the country's Muslim neighbor Pakistan.
But the claim of more than 250 dead has prompted questions from Modi's opponents.
Read more analysis from CNN's Nikhil Kumar here.
Jobs, jobs, jobs
Analysis from CNN's Nikhil Kumar
Five years ago, one of Modi's main promises was overhauling India's economy.
But over the years the country has struggled to generate enough jobs for its mass of young people.
It's a giant challenge. More than half of Indians are aged 25 or under, and some 12 million enter the workforce each year.
Now, experts say the situation has only gotten worse: New figures from the independent researchers at the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy show that joblessness is rising.
According to the CMIE, the unemployment rate in February this year stood at 7.2%, up from 5% in February, 2017. Meanwhile, India's farmers have staged numerous protests in recent years, amid reports of falling incomes and increasing distress in the farm sector.
This could spell trouble for Modi.
Read more analysis from CNN's Nikhil Kumar here.
Election Commission announces polling dates
From CNN's Helen Regan
The Indian general election will begin on April 11, the country's Election Commission announced Sunday, with voters poised to decide whether to renew their faith in nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Politicians are already in campaign mode for what is the world's largest exercise in democracy, with around 900 million people eligible to cast a vote.
Indians will be voting for the 545-seat lower house of parliament -- called the Lok Sabha -- and polling will unfold over seven phases around the country ending on May 19. Of the total, 543 seats will be up for grabs in the coming election.
All the votes -- from the country's 29 states and seven union territories -- will be counted on May 23, the commission said at a press conference in New Delhi.
Read more on that here.