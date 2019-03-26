India election 2019: latest updates

Indian students smear colored powder during an event to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi in Kolkata in 2018. Indian students smear colored powder during an event to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi in Kolkata in 2018. DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images

The beginning of spring

Holi is a Hindu festival that marks the start of spring.

Celebrated across India, it's an ancient festival with the first mentions of it dating all the way back to a 4th century poem.

It was even described in detail in a 7th century Sanskrit play called "Ratnavali," written by the Indian emperor Harsha.

Hindu devotees play with color during Holi celebrations at the Banke Bihari temple in 2013 in Vrindavan, India. Hindu devotees play with color during Holi celebrations at the Banke Bihari temple in 2013 in Vrindavan, India. Daniel Berehulak//Getty Images

Mythological roots

The roots of the festival lie in the Hindu legend of Holika, a female demon, and the sister of the demon, King Hiranyakashayap.

Hiranyakashayap believed he was the ruler of the universe and superior to all the gods. But his son, Prahlad, followed the god Vishnu, the preserver and protector of the universe. Prahlad's decision to turn his back on his father left Hiranyakashayap with no choice. He hatched a plot with Holika to kill him.

It was a seemingly foolproof plan; Holika would take Prahlad onto her lap and straight into a bonfire. Holika would survive because she had an enchanted shawl that would protect her from the flames.

But the plan failed. Prahlad was saved by Vishnu and it was Holika who died as she was only immune to fire if she was alone. Soon after, Vishnu killed Hiranyakashayap and Prahlad became king.

The moral of the story is that good always triumphs over evil.

Indian college girls throw colored powder to one another during Holi festival celebrations in Bhopal in 2018. Indian college girls throw colored powder to one another during Holi festival celebrations in Bhopal in 2018. AFP/Getty Images

The love story behind Holi

In modern day Holi celebrations, Holika's cremation is often reenacted by lighting bonfires on the night before Holi, known as Holika Dahan. Some Hindus collect the ashes and smear them on their bodies as an act of purification

Rangwali Holi takes place the next day and is an all-day affair where people throw and smear colored powder on each other.

The tradition of throwing colored powder and water is believed to originate from the mythological love story of Radha and Krishna.

Krishna, the Hindu god depicted with dark blue skin, is believed to have complained to his mother about Radha's fair complexion.

To ease her son's sadness, his mother suggests he Radha's skin color by smearing her with paint. It's believed that this is where the custom of smearing loved ones with color during Holi came from.

