India election 2019: latest updates
India's Rahul Gandhi takes on the Modi juggernaut
From CNN's Swati Gupta
He is the heir apparent to India's most powerful political dynasty. But over the next few months, Rahul Gandhi will face an uphill battle in the country's general election campaign.
The 48-year-old was born into the Nehru-Gandhi family, whose legacy is intertwined with an independent and democratic India. He is also president of the India National Congress -- the main opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Gandhi was a reluctant leader but has lately exceeded expectations, with his party winning key state elections late last year. He's been campaigning on anti-Modi rhetoric and his party seeks to show that the economy has suffered in the last five years and that Modi's promises have fallen flat.
Here's what you need to know about political scion and Modi rival Rahul Gandhi.
Congress promises to "wipe out poverty" with minimum wage
India’s main opposition party, Congress, has promised a minimum wage of Rs 72,000 ($1,045) to 50 million families if they are voted back into power.
In a press conference Monday, the party's President Rahul Gandhi announced the latest project would benefit the poorest and “would be the final assault on poverty in India.”
“In the past five years, Indian citizens have had to suffer through many problems, especially our poor people. We will wipe out poverty in India,” Gandhi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a similar program last month -- assuring millions of poor farmers of an annual income of Rs 6,000 ($87).
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the Congress plan and said it is not needed given the other government programs already in operation.
“If you are sure about your defeat, you can promise the moon. Who takes it seriously? Already under different schemes, poor families get much more support. Is it in addition to those schemes or will they all be subsumed in it?,” tweeted Ram Madhav, the general secretary of the BJP.
In the run-up to elections, Congress has maintained a focus on the dearth of jobs and the employment crisis in India. However, Modi’s BJP has laid more stress on national security -- a subject Gandhi has little experience and expertise in.
The project will be rolled out in phases and it is fiscally prudent, said Gandhi. “We will liberate 250 million people from poverty. It is unacceptable to the Congress party that in the 21st century there are poor people in this country.”
WhatsApp wants users to "share joy, not rumors"
From CNN's Helen Regan
WhatsApp is training users in India on using the app to stop the spread of misinformation, ahead of general elections next month.
The "share joy, not rumors" campaign offers step by step video tutorials on how to exit a group, block a contact and the significance of the forwarded label.
Adverts taken out in newspapers, television and radio were touted as reminders on how to spot, verify and stop sharing of misinformation.
There are concerns that social media could be used to deepen societal and religious divisions in India, particularly through misinformation around the elections, and trigger violence.
WhatsApp, which has more than 200 million users in India, has already found itself at the center of the issue of misinformation. Viral hoax messages on the platform were blamed for more than a dozen lynchings last year, with the victims falsely accused of child abduction.
The tutorials will be offered in several languages including, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and Assamese.
Election code of ethics for social media to stop spread of fake news
From CNN's Swati Gupta
India’s Election Commission has formulated a voluntary code of ethics that social media platforms have agreed to follow during the next two months.
In a meeting this week, representatives from Facebook, Google, Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media platforms agreed to take expedited action on any reported violations on their platforms.
The Election Commission also ruled that all paid advertising on social media must be pre-certified.
India has been grappling with fake news on Facebook and WhatsApp for months -- an issue that has become a priority ahead of the election.
“The media certification and monitoring committees have already been constituted at all the states and districts to deal with the problem of fake news and other media-related violations and pre-certification of political advertisements on electronic media,” said Sunil Arora, chief election commissioner.
Tech companies also agreed to appoint dedicated personnel to work closely with the Election Commission to ensure violations are “acknowledged and/or processed within three hours” of being reported.
The legends behind the festival of color
From CNN's Manveena Suri
The beginning of spring
Holi is a Hindu festival that marks the start of spring.
Celebrated across India, it's an ancient festival with the first mentions of it dating all the way back to a 4th century poem.
It was even described in detail in a 7th century Sanskrit play called "Ratnavali," written by the Indian emperor Harsha.
Mythological roots
The roots of the festival lie in the Hindu legend of Holika, a female demon, and the sister of the demon, King Hiranyakashayap.
Hiranyakashayap believed he was the ruler of the universe and superior to all the gods. But his son, Prahlad, followed the god Vishnu, the preserver and protector of the universe. Prahlad's decision to turn his back on his father left Hiranyakashayap with no choice. He hatched a plot with Holika to kill him.
It was a seemingly foolproof plan; Holika would take Prahlad onto her lap and straight into a bonfire. Holika would survive because she had an enchanted shawl that would protect her from the flames.
But the plan failed. Prahlad was saved by Vishnu and it was Holika who died as she was only immune to fire if she was alone. Soon after, Vishnu killed Hiranyakashayap and Prahlad became king.
The moral of the story is that good always triumphs over evil.
The love story behind Holi
In modern day Holi celebrations, Holika's cremation is often reenacted by lighting bonfires on the night before Holi, known as Holika Dahan. Some Hindus collect the ashes and smear them on their bodies as an act of purification
Rangwali Holi takes place the next day and is an all-day affair where people throw and smear colored powder on each other.
The tradition of throwing colored powder and water is believed to originate from the mythological love story of Radha and Krishna.
Krishna, the Hindu god depicted with dark blue skin, is believed to have complained to his mother about Radha's fair complexion.
To ease her son's sadness, his mother suggests he Radha's skin color by smearing her with paint. It's believed that this is where the custom of smearing loved ones with color during Holi came from.
Goa swears in new chief minister following death of predecessor
From CNN's Swati Gupta
The western coastal state of Goa swore-in former speaker, Pramod Sawant, as its new chief minister in a late-night ceremony Monday, following the death of Manohar Parrikar.
Parrikar, a four-time chief minister of the state and India's former defense minister passed away Sunday after battling cancer for over a year.
Hours after his funeral was concluded Monday evening, the Bhartiya Janata Party announced that Sawant would be taking over as the head of the state government since the party managed to make up a majority of seats in the Goa state assembly.
The BJP currently has about a dozen seats and required support from two regional parties to claim a stake.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulations Tuesday morning.
“Best wishes to Dr. Pramod Sawant and his team as they begin their journey towards fulfilling the dreams of the people of Goa. I am sure they will build on the work done in the last few years and boost Goa’s growth trajectory,” he tweeted.
The Congress Party had been scrambling for the past two days to form a government in Goa since the party had a majority and were just a few seats short of forming a government.
"I have taken an oath today to take up the responsibility of completing three years of the government in complete stability and to work together with our alliances.. to complete all the unfinished work that is there -- these are my responsibilities," said Sawant.
56-day bike trip in support of Modi
From CNN's Helen Regan
Rajlaxmi Manda has completed a trip across India by motorbike in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reelection bid, according to reports in the Hindustan Times.
The trip took Manda 56 days to complete -- she reportedly drove 14,475 km (nearly 9,000 miles) across eight states, and 155 districts from the southeast city of Chennai to the capital New Delhi.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari -- pictured standing behind Manda in the photo -- was there to greet her near the India Gate memorial on Sunday.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wooing voters by boat
From CNN's Swati Gupta
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leader with the Congress Party and sister of its leader Raul Gandhi, kicked off a three-day campaign boat ride Monday.
Vadra is expected to travel along the Ganges river in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, stopping along the way to interact with voters.
The campaign began in the city of Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad) and will end in Varanasi – the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Vadra began the campaign with a sharp attack on what she called the Modi government’s inability to generate jobs in the country.
“Whatever these issues are – the issues of religion, caste – these are talked about only because there is no development. The government should focus on development,” said Vadra.
Students from Allahabad University joined her along the way.
“Loved sharing my journey with these intelligent, dynamic young women from Allahabad University this morning. I met so many talented students today – they deserve a future in which their hopes and dreams can be realised,” she tweeted.
Vadra has in the past week hit out at Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party, saying it has not fulfilled its campaign promises on improving the economy and employment. During campaign rallies, she has focused on women's issues and the employment crisis in the country.
“I could have just stayed at home. For many years, I have stayed at home. Why have I come out today? I have stepped out today because the country is in trouble,” she said, before boarding the boat Monday.
Gandhi condemns New Zealand mosque attacks
From CNN's Helen Regan
The leader of the main opposition Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, has offered his condolences to families of the victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings, saying the "despicable act of terrorism" must be "condemned unequivocally."