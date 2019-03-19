India election 2019: latest updates

The western coastal state of Goa swore-in former speaker, Pramod Sawant, as its new chief minister in a late-night ceremony Monday, following the death of Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar, a four-time chief minister of the state and India's former defense minister passed away Sunday after battling cancer for over a year.

Hours after his funeral was concluded Monday evening, the Bhartiya Janata Party announced that Sawant would be taking over as the head of the state government since the party managed to make up a majority of seats in the Goa state assembly.

The BJP currently has about a dozen seats and required support from two regional parties to claim a stake.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulations Tuesday morning.

“Best wishes to Dr. Pramod Sawant and his team as they begin their journey towards fulfilling the dreams of the people of Goa. I am sure they will build on the work done in the last few years and boost Goa’s growth trajectory,” he tweeted.

The Congress Party had been scrambling for the past two days to form a government in Goa since the party had a majority and were just a few seats short of forming a government.

"I have taken an oath today to take up the responsibility of completing three years of the government in complete stability and to work together with our alliances.. to complete all the unfinished work that is there -- these are my responsibilities," said Sawant.