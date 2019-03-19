India election 2019: latest updates

India election 2019: latest updatesBy Helen Regan, Nikhil Kumar, Manveena Suri, Sugam Pokharel, Swati Gupta and Steve George, CNN
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wooing voters by boat
From CNN's Swati Gupta
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leader with the Congress Party and sister of its leader Raul Gandhi, kicked off a three-day campaign boat ride Monday.
Vadra is expected to travel along the Ganges river in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, stopping along the way to interact with voters.
The campaign began in the city of Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad) and will end in Varanasi – the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Vadra began the campaign with a sharp attack on what she called the Modi government’s inability to generate jobs in the country.
“Whatever these issues are – the issues of religion, caste – these are talked about only because there is no development. The government should focus on development,” said Vadra.
Students from Allahabad University joined her along the way.
“Loved sharing my journey with these intelligent, dynamic young women from Allahabad University this morning. I met so many talented students today – they deserve a future in which their hopes and dreams can be realised,” she tweeted.
Vadra has in the past week hit out at Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party, saying it has not fulfilled its campaign promises on improving the economy and employment. During campaign rallies, she has focused on women's issues and the employment crisis in the country.
“I could have just stayed at home. For many years, I have stayed at home. Why have I come out today? I have stepped out today because the country is in trouble,” she said, before boarding the boat Monday.
Gandhi condemns New Zealand mosque attacks
From CNN's Helen Regan
The leader of the main opposition Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, has offered his condolences to families of the victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings, saying the "despicable act of terrorism" must be "condemned unequivocally."
For India's 84 million first-time voters, election finally gives them a voice
From CNN's Manveena Suri and Sreoshi Mukherjee
In less than a month, the world's biggest democratic exercise begins in India. And out of a total of 900 million eligible voters, a staggering 84.3 million -- including 15 million aged 18 or 19 -- will be casting ballots for the first time.
So what do they want from their politicians?
Tolerance, according to Shreeparna Chatterjee, a 22-year-old arts student in New Delhi going to the polls for the first time.
"With this government, I feel it's been very heated religion-based and caste-based politics," Chatterjee told CNN. "It has become very hardcore right wing and a one-colored opinion. If I were to vote for someone, I would like to see acceptance in terms of difference of opinions by the current political party."
Utsav Vasudeva, a 22-year-old law student in the southern city of Bengaluru, says the BJP "has done a lot of good work" but he is uneasy about its religious underpinnings.
"Any time that (situation) happens it is chaotic for the system, and I feel one thing Congress stands for is secularism, which the BJP does not," he said.
Eshna Kutty, 22, is concerned about the next leader's approach to governing a diverse country.
"In a country that has different religions and cultures, Modi as a leader, his party being in power, means that a huge population is ignored and sidelined," she said. "I am Hindu, I come from a privileged background, so for people like me, no matter which party comes to power, we aren't going to face the brunt of it. The most affected are the minorities and the poor... If a certain party comes to power, these people will face huge problems."
John Simte, 22, from Bengaluru, says there is a "deep sense of apathy" among his peers but is nonetheless optimistic.
"It (political apathy) has seeped into their minds because of the kind of politics the parties do. Going forward, it is important to restore confidence in the electoral system we have," Simte said.
"The moment we restore that confidence, there will be a social and political transformation. More people will come out and vote, more people will stand for elections."
Pakistan delegation visits India
From CNN's Helen Regan
A Pakistani delegation is visiting India today to discuss an agreement on a border corridor that will connect two Sikh temples between India and Pakistan.
The project, called the Kartarpur Corridor, is due to open in 2019. The five-kilometer passage would facilitate hassle free cross-border travel for Sikh pilgrims between the two temples.
The meeting in Attari -- near the Wagah border crossing -- comes one month after the Pulwama car bomb attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of 40 Indian troops.
China blocks bid to list JeM chief a "global terrorist"
From CNN's Manveena Suri
India’s bid to have Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) chief Masood Azhar declared as a “global terrorist” by the UN Security Council has once again been blocked by China.
Beijing placed a “technical” hold on the UN resolution on Wednesday, the fourth time China has blocked such a resolution against Azhar.
Following the deadly bomb attack in Kashmir's Pulwama in February that was claimed by JeM, France, the United Kingdom and the United States asked the UN Security Council to reconsider the motion.
The attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir on February 14 resulted in the deaths of 40 Indian troops and sparked the recent escalation in tensions between the two nuclear-armed powers.
In a statement, India’s Foreign Ministry said it was “disappointed” by the outcome, according to CNN affiliate CNN News 18.
“This has prevented action by the international community to designate the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a proscribed and active terrorist organization, which has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February 2019," said the statement.
"We will continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens are brought to justice.”
Jaish-e-Mohammed, which translates to the Army of the Prophet Mohammed, has been designated a terrorist organization by the US State Department since 2001. It seeks to unite the Indian controlled area of Kashmir with Pakistan.
Modi's tweetstorm: 29 tweets in 60 minutes
From CNN's Manveena Suri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi is known for his use of social media. With 46.3 million followers on Twitter, Modi has more followers than any world leader except President Donald Trump.
With the election fast approaching, he has taken his Twitter use to another level, on Wednesday, Modi went on a tweeting spree, posting 29 tweets in the space of an hour.
Throughout the tweet storm, he tagged a range of politicians, Bollywood stars, athletes and journalists urging them to encourage people to vote in the national elections.
These included tweets to arch political rivals Congress party president Rahul Gandhi and chief minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and film superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan as well as director Karan Johar.
“Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it)” Modi tweeted.
Johar alongside actors Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar were a handful of those who retweeted the post with their own comments.
Modi ended with a tweet saying, “My fellow Indians, urging you all to strengthen voter awareness efforts across India. Let us all ensure maximum number of Indians come out to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”
Gandhi addresses students in Tamil Nadu
From CNN's Swati Gupta
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has answered questions from female students during a town hall style meeting at Stella Maris College in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
Gandhi has increasingly taken to engaging directly with voters at informal meetings -- addressing issues ranging from corruption and governance to health and education.
Speaking at the all-women college, Gandhi took questions on India’s slow rate of growth, the job crisis and access to education.
"Education is way too expensive especially higher education," said Gandhi. "You cannot build a modern education system with the amount of money India is spending on education."
Gandhi used the town hall to hit out once again at India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that its economic policy had weakened India and disadvantaged young people.
BJP leader Narendra Modi has not addressed a single press conference during his five years in office -- something that Gandhi has been trying to turn to his advantage.
“How many times have you seen the Prime Minister standing in the middle of 3,000 women… being open to a question from anybody,” said Gandhi.
A more united opposition?
Analysis by CNN's Sugam Pokharel
Indian elections aren't just about the two biggest parties. There are dozens of regional groupings which play a crucial role, too.
In an unusual move, two rival political parties in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's electorally most consequential state -- have recently formed an alliance which will likely cut into support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Nor is the development confined to Uttar Pradesh.
Smaller political parties across the country are coming together and shelving their ideologies to achieve one goal: Getting Modi and the BJP out.
The smaller regional parties are not big enough to take on the BJP or Congress nationwide but have grown stronger since 2014, making this election all the more unpredictable.
Despite sweeping the polls in 2014, the BJP garnered just 31% of the vote -- the lowest vote share of any party to win a majority in India's history. A fragmented opposition allowed it to secure power on its own.
But a drop of just a few percentage points in its vote share could relegate Modi and his party to the opposition benches in Parliament.
Priyanka Gandhi: 'Your vote is a weapon'
From CNN's Swati Gupta
Priyanka Gandhi, the youngest member of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, has used her first ever national campaign speech to focus on the importance of "political awareness."
Gandhi, who officially entered into frontline politics in January this year, made the pitch while addressing a Congress party rally in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tuesday.
“There is no stronger patriotism than being aware. It is your awareness that is a weapon. Your vote is a weapon," said Gandhi. "This is the kind of weapon that will make you stronger.”
Throughout the speech, Gandhi appeared to target Modi without explicitly using his name.
"Those who talk big in front of you, make big promises to you -- ask them -- the 20 million jobs that were promised, where are the jobs?"
The Congress party has so far focused heavily on what they claim is Modi's failed bid to overhaul the country's economy amid rising rates of unemployment.
“How will the youth get employment, how will women feel safe and move ahead, what can be done for the farmers -- these are the issues,” said Gandhi.
