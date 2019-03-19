India election 2019: latest updates

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gestures to supporters at the start of a boat trip to Varanasi along the Ganges river in Manaiya village near Allahabad on March 18, 2019. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gestures to supporters at the start of a boat trip to Varanasi along the Ganges river in Manaiya village near Allahabad on March 18, 2019. SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leader with the Congress Party and sister of its leader Raul Gandhi, kicked off a three-day campaign boat ride Monday.

Vadra is expected to travel along the Ganges river in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, stopping along the way to interact with voters.

The campaign began in the city of Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad) and will end in Varanasi – the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vadra began the campaign with a sharp attack on what she called the Modi government’s inability to generate jobs in the country.

“Whatever these issues are – the issues of religion, caste – these are talked about only because there is no development. The government should focus on development,” said Vadra.

Students from Allahabad University joined her along the way.

“Loved sharing my journey with these intelligent, dynamic young women from Allahabad University this morning. I met so many talented students today – they deserve a future in which their hopes and dreams can be realised,” she tweeted.

Vadra has in the past week hit out at Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party, saying it has not fulfilled its campaign promises on improving the economy and employment. During campaign rallies, she has focused on women's issues and the employment crisis in the country.

“I could have just stayed at home. For many years, I have stayed at home. Why have I come out today? I have stepped out today because the country is in trouble,” she said, before boarding the boat Monday.