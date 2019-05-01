India election 2019: Latest updates

Indian labourers unload wheat grain from a trailer at a local distribution point on the outskirts of Amritsar on the eve of International Labour Day. Indian labourers unload wheat grain from a trailer at a local distribution point on the outskirts of Amritsar on the eve of International Labour Day. NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images

Each May 1, workers in India join others around the world to mark May Day -- also called Labor Day or International Workers' Day, depending on local customs.

It's quite fitting that India celebrates with an official holiday in some of its 29 states and seven union territories. After all, the country has an estimated 522 million workers. For comparison, that's more than the entire population of the United States, at 327 million people.

How does India mark the day?

India's first Labor Day was celebrated in 1923 in Madras, now called Chennai.

The Labor Kisan Party of Hindustan organized the first celebration on Chennai's Marina Beach. The red flag now synonymous with May Day in India was also used for the first time at this celebration. Over time, the holiday -- also known as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din -- spread to other parts of the country.

According to Hindu.com, organizations and trade unions arrange pageants and "children enter contests so they can understand the importance of fairness for workers."

