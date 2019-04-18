India election 2019: Voters head to the polls (again)

Puducherry, an administrative territory on India's southeast coast, is heading to polls today.

Known as a union territory, Puducherry is one of seven across India. But it's only one of two -- including New Delhi -- that has been provided a special status and can elect its own legislative assembly.

However, all of its administration is largely controlled by the federal government.

Puducherry, formerly known as Pondicherry, is a former French exclave. It was formed out of the four former colonies of French India in 1962.

The region provides one seat to the Indian Parliament and has a population of over 250,000.

In the general elections held in 2014, the territory had set up over 900 polling stations and 740,000 votes were cast.

The other six union territories are western Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh -- capital of the northern states of Punjab and Haryana -- NCT Delhi, the tropical archipelago of Lakshadweep, and the Andman and Nicobar Islands far out in the Andaman Sea.