India election 2019: Voters head to the polls for phase 2By Helen Regan, Nikhil Kumar, Manveena Suri, Sugam Pokharel and Swati Gupta, CNN
India's massive election, explained
India heads to the polls today, for the second phase of the world's biggest exercise in democracy.
In many ways, the election is set to be a referendum on the leadership of incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a second term. His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a massive landslide in 2014, but its fortunes are looking shakier this time around.
Just catching up? Here's everything you need to know.
What are people voting for?
Around 900 million eligible voters will be electing 543 members of the country's lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha.
Whichever party or coalition wins more than 272 seats in the Lok Sabha will go on to form a government, with the leader of the biggest party typically becoming Prime Minister.
Who are the main parties?
While there are a host of parties and candidates across the country, the only two with a real chance of leading the next government are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress Party.
BJP leader Modi has been India's Prime Minister since 2014 and his party is currently the largest in parliament.
Congress has historically dominated Indian politics, but at the 2014 election the party only won 44 seats, down from 206 in the previous election.
What's the process and how long does it take?
India likes to boast that it is the world's largest democracy -- but that level of organization takes time.
Millions of election officials will be running the more than 1 million polling stations around the country, with voting take place in seven stages between April 11 and May 19:
- April 11: 91 seats
- April 18: 95 seats
- April 23: 115 seats
- April 29: 71 seats
- May 6: 51 seats
- May 12: 59 seats (including New Delhi)
- May 19: 59 seats
Votes are cast via a battery-powered electronic voting machine, which the country's Election Commission assures is non-hackable and protected against sabotage.
After they have cast their ballot, voters' fingers are marked with indelible ink to prevent them voting again.
When will we know the result?
After almost a month of voting, election officials will begin counting ballots on the morning of May 23. Counting continues until it is finished, but we should have a good idea of who is the biggest party by around 12 p.m. that day.
That party may be able to form a government if it has enough seats. If it doesn't, it could come together with other, smaller parties to pass the 272 seat margin.
Those negotiations could take a long time, especially if the vote is extremely close and both of the main parties -- BJP and Congress -- have a decent chance of building a governing coalition.
India heads to the polls (again)
From CNN's Helen Regan
Voting has started in parts of India in phase two of the country's month-long election process.
Polls opened Thursday in 95 constituencies across 11 states and one union territory.
India's general election is spread over seven dates, with polling taking place for different constituencies on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
Elections results will be announced on May 23.
Read more about India's unique election here.
Dozens dead as unseasonal rains and storms hit several Indian states
From CNN's Sugam Pokharel
At least 29 people have died and 20 injured when unseasonal rain and storms hit several parts of India on Tuesday and Wednesday.
At least six people died in northern Rajasthan state, 10 in central Madhya Pradesh, 10 in western Gujarat and three in northeastern Manipur, respective state disaster management officials told CNN.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with "all those affected due to unseasonal rainfall and storms." He pledged around monetary assistance for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.
“The government is doing its best to provide all possible assistance to those affected. The situation is being monitored closely,” Modi said.
The main opposition Congress Party said in a tweet that it was "deeply saddened by the loss of lives" and urged "all Congress workers to support the government in its relief efforts."
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds and lightning are expected to continue in several parts of the country for the next couple of days.
Students get into the spirit of elections
From CNN's Helen Regan
Indian school students paint their hands during an election awareness campaign ahead of the second phase of India's general election in the eastern city of Chennai on April 12, 2019, according to AFP and Getty Images.
Elections canceled in Tamil Nadu district after huge cash seizure
From CNN's Swati Gupta
Elections have been temporarily canceled in a district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu after reports of "voter influence" surfaced during investigations.
As per procedure, the Election Commission (EC) recommended to the president that fair elections were not viable in the 8-Vellore parliamentary constituency, who then issued a cancelation order.
Last month, the income tax department conducted raids at locations associated with a regional leader who is also running in the election. Kathir Anand is a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and forms the regional opposition party in Tamil Nadu.
Officials seized cash totalling $1.6 million from one location and it was “packed in plastic packets” with details of each district, the EC said in a statement.
Why is it significant?
Money distribution in the run up to elections is fairly common in India, where voters are bribed with cash and liquor to vote for a particular party. The EC has seized millions of dollars in cash, gold and liquor in the last month during raids, inspections and vehicle checks at borders.
Since the announcement of the dates of the election in March, the EC has made seizures totalling $373 million. The seizures also include narcotics and other freebie items like electronics.
“In the Commission’s considered opinion, allowing the current electoral process to proceed and conducting the poll in the constituency on 18th April, 2019, as scheduled, in such a vitiated atmosphere would have severely jeopardised the conduct of free and fair election in the said 8-Vellore Parliamentary Constituency,” said the EC statement.
The EC has not announced the new dates for polls in the Vellore constituency.
'When you play the Game of Thrones, you either lose or you bribe'
From CNN's Helen Regan
The main opposition Congress Party is using HBO's hit TV series "Game of Thrones" to throw some shade at rival Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Using the hashtag #BJPGameOfThieves, Congress posted "Spoiler Alert: When you play the Game of Thrones, you either lose or you bribe." It's a reference to the GoT tagline, "When you play the game of thrones, you either win or you die."
Accompanying the tweet was an image depicting Modi as the Night King -- who leads an army of the undead to destroy the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros -- and several other prominent BJP members as characters from the show.
It comes as the much anticipated eighth and final season of the fantasy show aired on Monday.
Congress dished out the role of Queen Cersei Lannister to BJP President Amit Shah, Union minister Rajnath Singh was cast as Walder Fray and Union minister Nitin Gadkari as King Joffrey Baratheon, according to NDTV.
Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa was depicted as head Lannister and hand of the king Tywin Lannister and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was cast as "master of the coins" and serial manipulator Petyr Baelish aka "Littlefinger."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath apparently appears as Jon Snow -- "the king in the north."
The BJP has yet to provide a formal reaction.
How a political board game is revealing Indians' true feelings about the election
From CNN's Manveena Suri
Staging a mass rally. Spreading fake news. Fueling caste tensions. Playing the religion card.
These are among the more unsavory tactics that have allegedly been used by some Indian political parties as they scramble for votes during election season.
Now, with the country of 1.3 billion people embarking once again on the world's biggest democratic exercise, a new board game is simulating something of that campaign process -- offering players both the standard and the sleazier electoral strategies.
The Poll: The Great Indian Election Game is the brainchild of 27-year-old journalist Abeer Kapoor, who came up with the idea in 2017 after covering national and state elections.
Three to four people can play with each representing a political party. Players can create a manifesto by choosing "policy cards" which he or she must defend, they can convince opponents their strategy will work and battle for influence.
Jargon has been lifted from real party manifestos and definitions taken from high school textbooks, since one of Kapoor's goals is to educate players in the process -- warts and all.
"We want people to understand the process of an election, that there are issues and there are promises that are made and we don't always hold people accountable for that," Kapoor said.
Read more here.
Two more political leaders banned from campaigning
From CNN's Swati Gupta
The Indian Election Commission issued a gag order on two more political leaders late Monday for violating the model code of conduct during their election rallies.
Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Maneka Gandhi, was issued a notice by the EC after an election rally where she told voters that development work will be assigned to villages based on the number of votes BJP gets there.
Speaking at the rally, Gandhi said that a village where her party receives more than 80% of the vote share will get the priority in terms of development work, and where they get less than 50%, will be at the bottom of their list.
Classifying the government’s commitment to serve the villages in this category Gandhi said, "it is up to you on whether you want to bring your village to the ‘A’ category. I would like that you keep it there rather than slide to the ‘B’ category. We always try to do good work for you."
The EC in its notice barred Gandhi from speaking at any public events or to the media for 48 hours, starting Tuesday.
The second leader barred from public appearances is a regional leader from Uttar Pradesh, Azam Khan.
Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party -- which is part of the regional alliance in the state taking on the BJP.
At an election rally last week, Khan made derogatory remarks against his main rival from the BJP. Jaya Prada, an actress-turned-politician, lodged a police complaint against Khan for indecent comments made against her.
“The Commission has observed that the impugned statement made by Azam Khan is not only indecent but also derogatory and totally uncalled for,” read the notice from the EC.
The EC has issued a gag order on Khan for 72 hours starting Tuesday.
This is not the first time Khan has made controversial remarks against women and he was banned by the EC once in 2014 as well.
“The Commission has observed that Sh. Azam Khan has not changed his way of campaigning and he is still indulging in using very objectionable language in election campaigning,” said the EC.
Two senior political leaders temporarily banned from campaigning
From CNN's Swati Gupta
India’s Election Commission Monday banned two senior political leaders from campaigning in response to complaints registered against them.
Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a hard-right Hindu priest turned politician for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was banned for the next 72 hours from campaigning in India.
In an election rally last week, Adityanath said the BJP was looking for votes from people of all religions barring one -- Islam. “They have said that we want only Muslim votes and we do not need any other votes, I have come for the rest of the votes to you,” said Adityanath.
Another regional leader and head of the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati during an election rally asked Muslims to not split their votes across parties and to vote as one for the alliance formed by the regional state parties. She has been banned from campaigning for the next 48 hours.
According to strict guidelines, candidates are not allowed to incite communal violence or appeal to voters on the basis of religion in any way.
Indian elections are highly charged as political parties vie for sections of voters, usually divided on the basis of caste and religion.
This is not the first time that Adityanath has courted controversy over speeches deriding the Muslim community in India. He has in the past praised US President Donald Trump’s travel ban and said that India needed to take similar steps.