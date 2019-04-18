India heads to the polls today, for the second phase of the world's biggest exercise in democracy.

In many ways, the election is set to be a referendum on the leadership of incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a second term. His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a massive landslide in 2014, but its fortunes are looking shakier this time around.

Just catching up? Here's everything you need to know.

What are people voting for?

Around 900 million eligible voters will be electing 543 members of the country's lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha.

Whichever party or coalition wins more than 272 seats in the Lok Sabha will go on to form a government, with the leader of the biggest party typically becoming Prime Minister.

Who are the main parties?

While there are a host of parties and candidates across the country, the only two with a real chance of leading the next government are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress Party.

BJP leader Modi has been India's Prime Minister since 2014 and his party is currently the largest in parliament.

Congress has historically dominated Indian politics, but at the 2014 election the party only won 44 seats, down from 206 in the previous election.

What's the process and how long does it take?

India likes to boast that it is the world's largest democracy -- but that level of organization takes time.

Millions of election officials will be running the more than 1 million polling stations around the country, with voting take place in seven stages between April 11 and May 19:

April 11: 91 seats

91 seats April 18: 95 seats

95 seats April 23: 115 seats

115 seats April 29: 71 seats

71 seats May 6: 51 seats

51 seats May 12: 59 seats (including New Delhi)

59 seats (including New Delhi) May 19: 59 seats

Votes are cast via a battery-powered electronic voting machine, which the country's Election Commission assures is non-hackable and protected against sabotage.

After they have cast their ballot, voters' fingers are marked with indelible ink to prevent them voting again.

An electronic voting machine shows party symbols alongside candidates' names. An electronic voting machine shows party symbols alongside candidates' names. Hindustan Times/Getty Images

When will we know the result?

After almost a month of voting, election officials will begin counting ballots on the morning of May 23. Counting continues until it is finished, but we should have a good idea of who is the biggest party by around 12 p.m. that day.

That party may be able to form a government if it has enough seats. If it doesn't, it could come together with other, smaller parties to pass the 272 seat margin.

Those negotiations could take a long time, especially if the vote is extremely close and both of the main parties -- BJP and Congress -- have a decent chance of building a governing coalition.