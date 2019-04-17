India election 2019: latest updates

At least 29 people have died and 20 injured when unseasonal rain and storms hit several parts of India on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At least six people died in northern Rajasthan state, 10 in central Madhya Pradesh, 10 in western Gujarat and three in northeastern Manipur, respective state disaster management officials told CNN.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with "all those affected due to unseasonal rainfall and storms." He pledged around monetary assistance for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

“The government is doing its best to provide all possible assistance to those affected. The situation is being monitored closely,” Modi said.

The main opposition Congress Party said in a tweet that it was "deeply saddened by the loss of lives" and urged "all Congress workers to support the government in its relief efforts."

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds and lightning are expected to continue in several parts of the country for the next couple of days.