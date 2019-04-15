India election 2019: latest updates

India election 2019: latest updatesBy Helen Regan, Nikhil Kumar, Manveena Suri, Sugam Pokharel, Swati Gupta and James Griffiths, CNN
No signs of upcoming election in Dalai Lama's home town
By Nikhil Kumar and Swati Gupta
India is in election mode, with the world’a biggest exercise in democracy unfolding across this vast nation, but as CNN reports from around the country, one place seemingly free from the poll frenzy is McLeodganj, home to the Dalai Lama and a significant population of Tibetan refugees.
Located in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, which votes on May 19, it is so far largely free of the election paraphernalia visible in several parts of the country: There are no election posters or other signs that the nationwide vote is currently underway.
When pressed in conversations around town, locals say the community here largely stays out of Indian politics, focusing instead on issues to do with the Tibetan population settled in the region.
And many also seem unaware of a recent change in the law: following a recent Indian court ruling in 2013, which ensured that those born after 1950 can register to vote.
But local reports say that few have, as for many here, maintaining their identity as Tibetans takes precedence.
It’s reflected in the streets around the main Buddhist temple in McLeodganj: Pop into shops, walk through the market, wander into hotels, and there’s almost no sign of the election that’s animating the rest of the country.
Election Commission warns state broadcaster over unfair coverage
From CNN's Swati Gupta
The Election Commission pulled up the Indian state broadcaster, Doordarshan News (DD News) last week for "unbalanced" and "disproportionate" coverage given to various political parties in the run-up to national elections.
The reprimand came after the main opposition party, Congress complained to the commission that the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party was receiving undue coverage from the national news channel and its affiliates.
“The Commission would like you to direct the DD News Channel to desist from extending any preferential or disproportionate airtime coverage in favor of any party and extend commensurate and balanced coverage of the activities of all recognized political parties,” read the notice.
In India, as soon as the dates for the elections are announced, the model code of conduct kicks into place and the election commission is responsible for maintaining a standard of impartiality and a level playing field. The rules have been built to make certain that the ruling government does not take advantage of its position.
Political parties and their members are also monitored for any language which may be derogatory or attempts to incite violence. Multiple leaders have already received warnings and notices by the commission for derogatory language.
The commission has had to recently ban a biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and a TV channel called NaMo TV that was named after him.
Who votes when and where?
Sikhs celebrate the harvest festival of Baisakhi
From CNN's Helen Regan
Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world gathered at a shrine in Pakistan on Sunday to celebrate the religious festival of Baisakhi, the Sikh New Year and harvest festival.
Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year and also marks the anniversary of the founding of the "Khalsa Panth" in 1699 by the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. The Khalsa formalized the collective identity of the Sikh faith.
Despite recent tensions between Pakistan and India, nearly 2,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims traveled across the border to celebrate at the Panja Sahib shrine in Hasan Abdal, near the capital Islamabad on Sunday.
The shrine is considered particularly important to Sikhs as it holds a boulder believed to bear the handprint of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.
Pilgrims also visited the shrines of Nankana Sahib -- the birthplace of Guru Nanak and Kartarpur Sahib -- Guru Nanak's home in Pakistan, and at the Golden Temple -- also known as the Harmandir Sahib or Darbar Sahib in India's Amritsar.
Baisakhi celebrations were also held across northern India. Devotees take part in parades, sing hymns, distribute food and bathe in holy water at the shrines, or gurdwaras.
To facilitate hassle free cross-border travel for religious devotees, India and Pakistan are in talks to build a corridor that will connect two Sikh temples between the two countries.
Due to open in 2019, the so called Kartarpur corridor will be a five kilometer (3.1 miles) long passage that will enable devotees to travel from the Indian border town of Gurdaspur and across the international border into Pakistan.
Sikhism emerged more than 500 years ago in Punjab, in what is now India. It was founded by Guru Nanak, a non-practicing Hindu who was against rituals and praying to idols.
There are 25 million Sikhs around the world, with about 700,000 living in the United States. Most Sikhs are in India.
This year also marks the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak and major celebrations are planned across India.
Election commission bans pro-Modi TV channel
From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered a ban of NaMo TV, a channel dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches and rallies.
In a letter to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, the ECI said the channel is “sponsored” by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“As NaMo TV/Content TV is sponsored by a political party, all recorded programs of political contents displayed on the channel/platform would be covered under the purview of the Commission’s Order,” the letter read.
“Further political publicity materials/contents, being displayed on electronic media without the requisite certification from competent authority (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in this case) should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with the ECI instructions in this regard,” it added.
NaMo TV, offered free on numerous television platforms, was quietly launched on satellite TV networks on March 31, sparking protests from viewers and the opposition.
The channel was promoted by members of the BJP, including Modi himself.
In India, any material that serves as a political advertisement is banned during the weeks leading up to an election, unless it is approved by the Election Commission.
The ECI’s directive comes a day it banned the release of a Bollywood biopic of Modi during the country’s elections.
The film -- in which Modi is played by Indian actor Vivek Oberoi -- depicts various moments throughout the future prime minister’s life, including selling tea on the railways as a child, a two-year spiritual stint in the Himalayas as a teen and leading the BJP to a landslide victory at the polls in 2014.
Ceiling fans, brooms and mangoes: The election symbols of India's political parties
From CNN's Manveena Suri and Oscar Holland
An array of minimalist -- and often hand-drawn -- logos feature alongside candidates' names on electronic voting machines across India during its general election, the world's largest democratic exercise.
The symbols help the dozens of participating parties to differentiate themselves from one another, while making it easier for voters to make their choice in a country where around a quarter of the population is illiterate.
Rahul Gandhi rival Smriti Irani files nomination
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani, India’s minister for textiles, has filed her nomination to contest the polls from Amethi district in northern Uttar Pradesh state.
Ahead of the filing of her nomination, Irani took part in a Hindu prayer ceremony alongside her husband Zubin.
She later held a roadshow with the state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu priest-turned-politician.
Irani is the main opponent of current Amethi MP and president of India’s main opposition Congress party Rahul Gandhi.
Amethi is considered the home constituency of the Gandhi-Nehru political dynasty. In the 2014 elections, Gandhi won the seat by with a margin of over 100,000 votes. He’s the son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. His grandmother, Indira, was India’s first female leader, and his great grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, was the country’s founding prime minister.
This year, in addition to Amethi, Gandhi will also contest polls from the district of Wayanad in southern Kerala state.
In recent days, Irani has used Gandhi’s alleged neglect of the constituency as a way to woo voters. Speaking to reporters on April 3, she described Gandhi’s decision to contest from a second constituency as a “betrayal”.
“For 15 years, Amethi had to deal with the same MP. This MP ruined Amethi’s governance. The BJP has given me responsibility to serve Amethi and make it stronger. That person who enjoyed power with Amethi’s help for 15 years is now disowning Amethi to run from another constituency. Amethi’s people will not tolerate this disrespect and betrayal,” Irani said the day Gandhi filed his nomination in Wayanad.
Sonia Gandhi heads to file nomination
Italian-born Sonia Gandhi, matriarch of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and former president of the main opposition Congress party, is in Rae Bareli, her constituency in northern Uttar Pradesh to file her nomination to stand for election.
Sonia is the mother of Rahul Gandhi, current Congress party president, and the widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Before filing her nomination, Sonia carried out a traditional Hindu prayer ceremony with her son and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Soon after, Sonia, who is also chairperson of the Congress-led United Progress Alliance coalition, took part in a road show with hundreds of supporters cheering her through the streets.
Born on December 9, 1946 in the town of Orbassano, located near Turin, Sonia went to Cambridge in 1964 to study English at a language school. It was here where met her future husband, who was studying engineering at the university.
The couple were wed in 1968 and moved into the home of Rajiv’s mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi.
In 1984, following the assassination of Indira Gandhi, her son was named as successor, propelling Sonia into the public eye and politics.
Sonia has represented Rae Bareli for four consecutive terms since 1999. Rahul has been MP of neighboring Amethi since his first election in 2004.
Both Rae Bareli and Amethi are considered home constituencies of the Gandhi-Nehru political dynasty.
Can Indians overseas vote?
From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi
Anyone Indian citizen aged 18 and above and registered to vote can cast their ballots.
This also applies to overseas or Non-Residential Indian (NRI) electors. The caveat is that you must personally visit the poll both.
India does not provide for online voting and postal ballots and proxy voting are reserved for government and armed forces personnel stationed outside of India, known as “service voters.”
NRIs who hold an Indian passport need to register as an “overseas voter” by filling out a specific form known as 6A. Once that’s done, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will add them onto the electoral roll as an “overseas voter,” but they will still have to travel to their hometown in India to cast their vote.
According to the ECI, just over 71,000 people are registered as “overseas voters” while 1.6 million are registered as “service voters” for the 2019 polls.