India election 2019: latest updates

McleodGanj city surrounded by Himalaya mountains, Dharamsala, India on June 7, 2017. McleodGanj city surrounded by Himalaya mountains, Dharamsala, India on June 7, 2017. Shutterstock

India is in election mode, with the world’a biggest exercise in democracy unfolding across this vast nation, but as CNN reports from around the country, one place seemingly free from the poll frenzy is McLeodganj, home to the Dalai Lama and a significant population of Tibetan refugees.

Located in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, which votes on May 19, it is so far largely free of the election paraphernalia visible in several parts of the country: There are no election posters or other signs that the nationwide vote is currently underway.

When pressed in conversations around town, locals say the community here largely stays out of Indian politics, focusing instead on issues to do with the Tibetan population settled in the region.

And many also seem unaware of a recent change in the law: following a recent Indian court ruling in 2013, which ensured that those born after 1950 can register to vote.

But local reports say that few have, as for many here, maintaining their identity as Tibetans takes precedence.

It’s reflected in the streets around the main Buddhist temple in McLeodganj: Pop into shops, walk through the market, wander into hotels, and there’s almost no sign of the election that’s animating the rest of the country.