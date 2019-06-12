India braces for Tropical Cyclone Vayu
This is what Cyclone Vayu looks like from space
Cyclone Vayu can be seen churning in the Arabian Sea from space.
NASA's Aqua satellite took an image of Cyclone Vayu at about 4:05 a.m. ET Wednesday when the center of the storm was off the western coast of India, according to NASA.
NASA scientists predicted the center of the storm measured 115 miles across.
Here's the difference between cyclones, hurricanes and typhoons
What's the difference between cyclones, hurricanes, typhoons?
The answer: there is no difference.
The National Ocean Service says that hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone are all terms used to describe "a rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over tropical or subtropical waters."
The location where the storm originates is how scientists determine what to call the system.
CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers explains:
- Cyclones are in the Indian Ocean and South Pacific
- Typhoons are in the Western North Pacific
- Hurricanes are in the Eastern North Pacific and Northern Atlantic Basin
And yes, it is possible for storms to change names as they move across the map. For example, a hurricane can become a typhoon when it moves over the dateline.
This is the second massive cyclone to hit India this year
Cyclone Vayu is the second massive cyclone to hit India this year.
Last month, Cyclone Fani hit the eastern Indian state of Odisha, killing about 30 people. A similar cyclone in the area in 1999 killed at least 10,000 people.
So why was the death toll much lower for Fani? One major factor was the very effective disaster management infrastructure and mechanism India has built in the last decade or so. They have become very good at moving rescue workers in and moving residents away very quickly. So in comparison to previous cyclones, they've been seeing a significantly lower death toll in the recent years.
India's prime minister says disaster relief personnel "working round the clock"
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to reassure residents that government officials are monitoring Tropical Cyclone Vayu.
He added that the National Disaster Response Force was working "round the clock to provide all possible assistance."
How India is preparing for the storm
India's Home Ministry has dispatched natural disaster teams ahead of Tropical Cyclone Vayu.
Here's what else you need to know about storm preparations:
- India's Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi today to review the preparedness of state and central ministries/agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Vayu.
- The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have also been put on stand-by and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance.
- Gauba directed officials to take all precautionary measures to ensure that no human life is lost and minimize damage to infrastructure.
- All state government employees on vacation have been called back to duty.
- A total of 47 National Disaster Response Force teams are now in Gujarat to help local administration during and in the aftermath of the cyclone. Each team has around 45 members.
Nearly 300,000 people evacuated from low-lying areas
Nearly 300,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Gujarat to safer places in preparation for Tropical Cyclone Vayu, India’s Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Wednesday that food, water, shelter have been arranged for them.
In a statement, India's Home Ministry said evacuees will be moved to 700 shelters.
These are the potential impacts of Tropical Cyclone Vayu
The center of Tropical Cyclone Vayu will be approaching the coast of Gujarat in the next 12 hours.
Here's what it will do next:
- The center of the storm is near: The center will pass very close to the coastline, though it may or may not make an official “landfall” (meaning the center, or eye, of the storm moves onshore) — nevertheless, at least half the storm will be over land so the coastal region will be hit directly by the rain, winds and surge.
- It will slow down: The other important aspect of the storm will be that it will slow down significantly as it moves along the coastline of Gujarat along the Kutch Peninsula. It will take about 48 hours to clear the region, which could allow rainfall totals to be in excess of 250-500 mm (9-19 inches), which would cause significant flooding.