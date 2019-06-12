Six million people could be impacted by Tropical Cyclone Vayu, which is barreling toward northwest India and expected to make landfall in the next 12 hours.

Almost 300,000 people are set to be evacuated to 700 shelter homes, a spokesperson for India's Home Ministry said Wednesday. Schools and colleges in affected districts are closed until Friday, officials said.

With winds in excess of 120 kph (that's about 75 mph), Tropical Cyclone Vayu could become the strongest cyclone to strike northwestern India in decades. It comes one month after powerful Tropical Cyclone Fani slammed into India's northeastern coastline.

Where is Vayu heading? On Wednesday, Tropical Cyclone Vayu will pass about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Mumbai before making landfall in Gujarat state on India's western coast on Thursday.

Tropical Cyclone Vayu, which formed yesterday, has strengthened into a hurricane-strength tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea. The storm is expected to strengthen as it moves northward off the western coast of India over the next 48 hours.

This is a very rare storm: As of now, the forecast from the JTWC calls for a landfall intensity of 175 kph (110 mph) which would make it a borderline Category 2 or 3 equivalent hurricane at landfall.

Tropical Cyclones rarely make it this far north, and Gujarat has not been hit by a hurricane-strength Cyclone since 1998 (that storm was a Category 3 and killed 10,000 people).