India braces for Tropical Cyclone Vayu: Live updates
Nearly 300,000 people evacuated from low-lying areas
Nearly 300,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Gujarat to safer places in preparation for Tropical Cyclone Vayu, India’s Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Wednesday that food, water, shelter have been arranged for them.
In a statement, India's Home Ministry said evacuees will be moved to 700 shelters.
These are the potential impacts of Tropical Cyclone Vayu
The center of Tropical Cyclone Vayu will be approaching the coast of Gujarat in the next 12 hours.
Here's what it will do next:
- The center of the storm is near: The center will pass very close to the coastline, though it may or may not make an official “landfall” (meaning the center, or eye, of the storm moves onshore) — nevertheless, at least half the storm will be over land so the coastal region will be hit directly by the rain, winds and surge.
- It will slow down: The other important aspect of the storm will be that it will slow down significantly as it moves along the coastline of Gujarat along the Kutch Peninsula. It will take about 48 hours to clear the region, which could allow rainfall totals to be in excess of 250-500 mm (9-19 inches), which would cause significant flooding.
Powerful Tropical Cyclone Vayu is barreling toward India. Here's what you need to know.
Six million people could be impacted by Tropical Cyclone Vayu, which is barreling toward northwest India and expected to make landfall in the next 12 hours.
Almost 300,000 people are set to be evacuated to 700 shelter homes, a spokesperson for India's Home Ministry said Wednesday. Schools and colleges in affected districts are closed until Friday, officials said.
With winds in excess of 120 kph (that's about 75 mph), Tropical Cyclone Vayu could become the strongest cyclone to strike northwestern India in decades. It comes one month after powerful Tropical Cyclone Fani slammed into India's northeastern coastline.
Where is Vayu heading? On Wednesday, Tropical Cyclone Vayu will pass about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Mumbai before making landfall in Gujarat state on India's western coast on Thursday.
Tropical Cyclone Vayu, which formed yesterday, has strengthened into a hurricane-strength tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea. The storm is expected to strengthen as it moves northward off the western coast of India over the next 48 hours.
This is a very rare storm: The storm will pass about 200 km west of Mumbai on Wednesday before making landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. As of now, the forecast from the JTWC calls for a landfall intensity of 175 kph (110 mph) which would make it a borderline Category 2 or 3 equivalent hurricane at landfall.
Tropical Cyclones rarely make it this far north, and Gujarat has not been hit by a hurricane-strength Cyclone since 1998 (that storm was a Category 3 and killed 10,000 people).