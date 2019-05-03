Live updates: Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha

Cyclone Fani has now made landfall near Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, bringing with it the threat of storm surges. Cyclone Fani has now made landfall near Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, bringing with it the threat of storm surges. DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images

Fani is expected to bring large storm surges and significant wind damage near the landfall location in the eastern state of Odisha. Inland flooding is also a major threat.

Parts of eastern India and Bangladesh can expect up to 300 millimeters (12 inches) of rain.

Low-lying river deltas of northeastern India are particularly vulnerable to storm-surge flooding.