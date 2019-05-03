World
Live updates: Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha

By Swati Gupta, Brandon Miller and Helen Regan, CNN
less than 1 min ago12:27 a.m. ET, May 3, 2019
less than 1 min ago

More than 1 million people evacuated as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

From CNN's Helen Regan

Evacuees in a relief shelter in Puri, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, on Friday.

The office for Odisha's chief minister tweeted that more than 1 million people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas across the state.

More than 900 cyclone shelters have been set up to house evacuees.

7 min ago

Fani is first tropical cyclone of year in northern Indian Ocean

From CNN's Swati Gupta, Brandon Miller and Helen Regan

What is expected to be India's strongest tropical cyclone to make landfall in 20 years slammed into the country's east coast Friday, with officials evacuating about 1 million people.

The season doesn't have a defined start and end like the Atlantic hurricane season, but it does have two main periods of activity: late April to early June, and October to November.

These two periods are before and immediately after India's southwest monsoon season. That season lasts from June through September and provides India with the vast majority of its annual rainfall.

Tropical cyclone activity during the monsoon season is extremely rare because the monsoon is characterized by high wind shear, making it difficult for tropical storms to form.

14 min ago

Tropical Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha

From CNN's Taylor Ward

Tropical Cyclone Fani made landfall near Puri, in the Indian state of Odisha, about 9:30 a.m. local time (12 a.m. ET) on Friday.

Fani brought sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (149 mph) -- the equivalent of a super typhoon or Category 4 hurricane. 

It is the strongest storm to hit India since 1999. 