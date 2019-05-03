Live updates: Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha

Live updates: Cyclone Fani makes landfall in OdishaBy Swati Gupta, Brandon Miller and Helen Regan, CNN
More than 1 million people evacuated as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha
From CNN's Helen Regan
The office for Odisha's chief minister tweeted that more than 1 million people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas across the state.
More than 900 cyclone shelters have been set up to house evacuees.
Fani is first tropical cyclone of year in northern Indian Ocean
From CNN's Swati Gupta, Brandon Miller and Helen Regan
What is expected to be India's strongest tropical cyclone to make landfall in 20 years slammed into the country's east coast Friday, with officials evacuating about 1 million people.
The season doesn't have a defined start and end like the Atlantic hurricane season, but it does have two main periods of activity: late April to early June, and October to November.
These two periods are before and immediately after India's southwest monsoon season. That season lasts from June through September and provides India with the vast majority of its annual rainfall.
Tropical cyclone activity during the monsoon season is extremely rare because the monsoon is characterized by high wind shear, making it difficult for tropical storms to form.
Tropical Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha
From CNN's Taylor Ward
Tropical Cyclone Fani made landfall near Puri, in the Indian state of Odisha, about 9:30 a.m. local time (12 a.m. ET) on Friday.
Fani brought sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (149 mph) -- the equivalent of a super typhoon or Category 4 hurricane.
It is the strongest storm to hit India since 1999.