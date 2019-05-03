Live updates: Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha

Fani made landfall near Puri in the Indian state of Odisha around 9:30 a.m. Friday local time. Fani made landfall near Puri in the Indian state of Odisha around 9:30 a.m. Friday local time. CNN News 18

The first images have emerged of Tropical Cyclone Fani hitting the coastal city of Puri on Friday morning local time, with sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph).

It's the storm equivalent to a super typhoon or Category 4 hurricane.