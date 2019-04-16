Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, health commissioner for Rockland County, New York, announced a new effort to contain the outbreak.

Anyone who is unvaccinated, has a laboratory-confirmed case of measles, has been identified by a health investigation as being exposed to measles and is under age 18 will be issued an order to essentially stay at home for up to 21 days (depending on when they were exposed and when the county learns of the exposure), she said at a news conference Tuesday.

Ruppert said that children must have proof of vaccination, immunity or an exemption form on file at schools and childcare facilities in order to attend.

Parents and guardians are responsible for minors, and failure to comply is $2,000 per day.

Why this matters: The new effort comes as the county appeals a judge's order from a few weeks ago. The judge put a hold on a ban on unvaccinated children in public places in Rockland County.