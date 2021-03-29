"All the doctors" working on US coronavirus response received death threats, Birx says

Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House coronavirus response coordinator under former President Trump, reveals in a CNN special report that "all the doctors" on the White House coronavirus task force have received death threats.

Reports emerged early in the pandemic that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was forced to beef up security due to an increase in death threats.

"All the doctors received death threats," Birx told Dr. Sanjay Gupta in the documentary "COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out."

"My daughters got the same rude text messages. I mean, you can't even imagine what those text messages looked like," Birx said. "A lot of sexual references, saying, 'The country would be better off if you were dead.' 'You're misleading the country.' 'Your tongue should be cut out.' "

Birx said she originally took the threats to the US Department of State, but eventually she "didn't have time."

Watch her interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta: