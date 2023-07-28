Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - England v Haiti - Brisbane Football Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - July 22, 2023 England's Georgia Stanway scores their first goal from the penalty spot

England faces Denmark at World Cup
England vs Denmark at the Women’s World Cup

Tara Subramaniam Jessie Yeung
Updated 4:26 AM EDT, Fri July 28, 2023
What we're covering

  • European champion England faces Denmark in a crucial Group D clash at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Both teams won their first matches and are looking to secure a place in the knockout stages today.
  • Teams are competing in the opening group stage. Thirty-two squads will play at 10 venues across Australia and New Zealand, with the field gradually narrowing until the Aug. 20 final. The USWNT is going for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title.
  • The tournament’s bright lights have also helped expose issues like the sport’s pay disparity and a spate of knee injuries sidelining some of the game’s best players.
"It's coming home": England fans confident ahead of the game

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Wellington, New Zealand
From left: Jamie Walker, Will Parker, Nell Gear, Jenny Lowe and Pauline Allsop are hoping England can secure a win against Denmark.
England fans are optimistic going into the game against Denmark despite the European champion struggling in its opener.

The Lionesses battled to a 1-0 victory over World Cup debutant Haiti — but many had expected them to win the game easily.

“Against Haiti, we were expecting a bit of a bigger result but we’re hoping tonight’s our night,” Englishman Will Parker told CNN outside the fan zone in Wellington, New Zealand.
“This is going to be deciding our fortunes for the rest of the cup, so it’s all to play for,” he said. “We’re hoping for a win.”

His friend Nell Gear was more optimistic, saying: “It’s coming home.”

England are aiming to overcome a shaky start to the tournament

From CNN's Ben Church
England players inspect the pitch before the start of the match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on July 28, 2023.
Despite being one of the hot favorites to win this year’s title, England got off to a shaky start against Haiti in its opening Group D game.

The Lionesses managed to win 1-0 but many had expected them to beat their opponent, which was making its debut in the tournament, more easily.

In truth, Haiti was unlucky not to score against England, which will be looking for a more convincing performance against Denmark.

History is certainly in England’s favor, with the Danes having lost four out of the last five times the teams have played, failing to score in three of those encounters.

However, given the performance of underdogs in this year’s competition, there is certainly precedent here for an upset.

England and Denmark won their opening games so can qualify to the knockout stage should they win and results elsewhere go their way.

How to watch England vs Denmark

From CNN's Ben Church

England vs. Denmark kicks off at 4:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

In the the United Kingdom, the game will be shown live by the BBC.

In the United States, the match will air on local Fox channels. Viewers can also stream the game by signing in with their TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

