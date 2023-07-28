England vs Denmark at the Women’s World Cup

England players inspect the pitch before the start of the match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on July 28, 2023. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

Despite being one of the hot favorites to win this year’s title, England got off to a shaky start against Haiti in its opening Group D game.

The Lionesses managed to win 1-0 but many had expected them to beat their opponent, which was making its debut in the tournament, more easily.

In truth, Haiti was unlucky not to score against England, which will be looking for a more convincing performance against Denmark.

History is certainly in England’s favor, with the Danes having lost four out of the last five times the teams have played, failing to score in three of those encounters.

However, given the performance of underdogs in this year’s competition, there is certainly precedent here for an upset.

England and Denmark won their opening games so can qualify to the knockout stage should they win and results elsewhere go their way.