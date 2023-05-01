Vogue's former editor at large Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour attend the Met Gala on December 6, 1999. (Rose Hartman/Getty Images)

While red carpet photos of the Met Gala have become instantly accessible, and often iconic, documentation of the splashy event has changed in recent years, as photographers have largely been limited to snapping attendees' highly posed entrances. To see celebrities letting loose (the likes of Bella Hadid and Marc Jacobs gathering in the bathroom for smoking breaks, for example), you'd have to turn to after-party photos or their Instagram feeds.

Images from the galas of yesteryear are enticing because of their nostalgia factor and retro styling, but they also reveal a more relaxed atmosphere.

Rose Hartman, who photographed the gala for decades until the early 2000s, recalled over the phone a time when there was more freedom to move around and engage with attendees.

"They were just so happily speaking to one another rather than posing," Hartman told CNN in 2020 of the glitzy guests. "I always try whenever possible to capture people who are engaged with one another."

Ron Galella, who has photographed the event since 1967, had a system in place to grab the best shots, from arrivals at coat check to the museum floor and dinner. "It was easy to shoot inside," he wrote via e-mail in 2020. "A New York Press card was all you needed to gain entry." (When press passes eventually became limited, there were years he smuggled himself in through the employee entrance.)

In 1999, Anna Wintour's first year as chair of the event, Hartman snapped a photograph of the Vogue editor-in-chief walking in with former editor-at-large André Leon Talley, who died in 2022. The image of them is joyful, with both editors resplendent in costume and caught in motion.

"I love the fact that they are walking rather than standing," Hartman said. "I love the gesture of their movement."

Galella's vast archive of Met Gala images, which he published in a book in 2019, also shows endearing gestures between celebrities who weren't anticipating the flash of a camera. He believes it's a universal feeling to want to see the entertainment and fashion elite let their guards down.

"We see them in movies, we see them as superstars. But I want to see them as humans," he previously told Forbes. "How beautiful are they when they're not acting?"

Click through to see more candid photos of celebrities at the Met Gala.