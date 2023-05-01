Audio
1 min ago

These rarely seen Met Gala photos show celebrities letting loose

From CNN's Jacqui Palumbo

Vogue's former editor at large Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour attend the Met Gala on December 6, 1999.
Vogue's former editor at large Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour attend the Met Gala on December 6, 1999. (Rose Hartman/Getty Images)

While red carpet photos of the Met Gala have become instantly accessible, and often iconic, documentation of the splashy event has changed in recent years, as photographers have largely been limited to snapping attendees' highly posed entrances. To see celebrities letting loose (the likes of Bella Hadid and Marc Jacobs gathering in the bathroom for smoking breaks, for example), you'd have to turn to after-party photos or their Instagram feeds. 

Images from the galas of yesteryear are enticing because of their nostalgia factor and retro styling, but they also reveal a more relaxed atmosphere.

Rose Hartman, who photographed the gala for decades until the early 2000s, recalled over the phone a time when there was more freedom to move around and engage with attendees.

"They were just so happily speaking to one another rather than posing," Hartman told CNN in 2020 of the glitzy guests. "I always try whenever possible to capture people who are engaged with one another."

Ron Galella, who has photographed the event since 1967, had a system in place to grab the best shots, from arrivals at coat check to the museum floor and dinner. "It was easy to shoot inside," he wrote via e-mail in 2020. "A New York Press card was all you needed to gain entry." (When press passes eventually became limited, there were years he smuggled himself in through the employee entrance.)

In 1999, Anna Wintour's first year as chair of the event, Hartman snapped a photograph of the Vogue editor-in-chief walking in with former editor-at-large André Leon Talley, who died in 2022. The image of them is joyful, with both editors resplendent in costume and caught in motion.

"I love the fact that they are walking rather than standing," Hartman said. "I love the gesture of their movement."

Galella's vast archive of Met Gala images, which he published in a book in 2019, also shows endearing gestures between celebrities who weren't anticipating the flash of a camera. He believes it's a universal feeling to want to see the entertainment and fashion elite let their guards down.

"We see them in movies, we see them as superstars. But I want to see them as humans," he previously told Forbes. "How beautiful are they when they're not acting?"

Click through to see more candid photos of celebrities at the Met Gala.

9 min ago

Meet this year’s Met Gala co-chairs

From CNN’s Oscar Holland 

Clockwise from top left: Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz.
Clockwise from top left: Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/Getty Images; Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Rajanish Kakade/AP)

Singer Dua Lipa, tennis star Roger Federer, and actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala.   

The annual event coincides with a major new exhibition about the life and work of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. Attendees have been asked to dress in accordance with the theme "In honor of Karl." 

The four co-chairs, all of whom have attended the fundraiser in recent years, took to social media when their participation was announced. Federer wrote on Instagram that he was "so excited" to join his "dear friend" Wintour at the event. Cruz, who walked the runway at Lagerfeld's last Chanel show, meanwhile posted the news alongside the caption "Karl" and a heart emoji. 

This year will mark one of the few occasions since Wintour began overseeing the event in the mid-1990s on which no fashion designers are among the chairs. While appointees from the past two years have hailed from other industries (last year's co-chair lineup included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King), American designer Tom Ford served as honorary chair in both 2021 and 2022. 

23 min ago

How the Met Gala became such a big deal

From CNN's Allyssia Alleyne

Former Vogue editor Diana Vreeland and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent attend the 1983 Met Gala, celebrating the Costume Institute's exhibition "Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design."
Former Vogue editor Diana Vreeland and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent attend the 1983 Met Gala, celebrating the Costume Institute's exhibition "Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design." (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

On the first Monday in May, New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art opens its doors for the Met Gala, an annual fundraiser to benefit the museum's Costume Institute, and a launch party for its spring exhibition. 

The Costume Institute is the only curatorial department at the Met that has to finance its own activities. The gala is its biggest fundraiser. The event was initially named the Party of the Year, but it's only relatively recently that it fulfilled that promise

From 1948 to 1971, the benefit wasn't pegged to an exhibition and was held off-site at the Waldorf Astoria or the Rainbow Room. Guests indulged in fine dining and were entertained by "skits, raffles, and pageants of models in historic costume," according to the museum's records. 

Former Vogue editor Diana Vreeland brought new glamor to the Costume Institute when she joined as a consultant in 1972. Vreeland curated some of the most ambitious exhibitions in its history and used the gala as an opportunity to inaugurate them, with designers and fashion industry insiders turning out in full force. 

Anna Wintour, Vogue's current editor, shifted the focus to celebrities when she took over as chairwoman in 1999, recruiting A-list co-chairs and through the years inviting stars such as Lil' Kim and Kim Kardashian to attract more attention to the event.

"Wintour has used an intimate understanding of fashion, and of her own role in that universe, to transform a dowager social event into a frenzied red-carpet romp that now surpasses, at least in terms of frocks, the Oscars," former New York Times fashion critic Cathy Horyn wrote in 2006. 
37 min ago

What is the theme of this year’s Met Gala? 

From CNN’s Oscar Holland 

From left: A wedding dress from Chanel's 2005 Fall-Winter Haute Couture collection; a sketch of the dress.
From left: A wedding dress from Chanel's 2005 Fall-Winter Haute Couture collection; a sketch of the dress. (Julia Hetta; Courtesy The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

This year’s Met Gala will invite attendees to honor the work of German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at age 85. 

The gala's theme coincides with a major exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute, titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The show brings together around 150 designs that "explore the designer's stylistic language," the Met noted in a news release. Items on display will include creations from Lagerfeld's time as creative director of Fendi, Chloé and Chanel, as well as pieces from his stints at Balmain and Patou and designs from his eponymous label. 

Lagerfeld was a prolific sketcher, and most of the items going on display will be accompanied by corresponding drawings. The Institute's head curator, Andrew Bolton, said he had been inspired by hearing Lagerfeld's design assistants — or the "hidden hands behind Karl's brilliance," as he put it — pay tribute at a memorial service. 

"I was so fascinated by how they communicated (with Lagerfeld), which was by drawings," Bolton told CNN shortly after the announcement

"Every single design in his life was a sketch ... And when I saw the drawings, I thought, 'These are so charming, so whimsical, so impressionistic.' But what I didn't realize was that they contained really precise information — about a shoulder line or the length of a sleeve. And (his staff) knew exactly what this line meant or what that dot meant, and they could decode it." 

Bolton, who is also authoring an accompanying book, said the late designer "would have hated a retrospective," but the exhibition will be more akin to an "essay" about his work. 