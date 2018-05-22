Upcoming
Zuckerberg testifies before European ParliamentBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
updated less than 1 min ago11:59 AM ET, Tue May 22, 2018
11 min ago
What to expect at this hearing
From CNNMoney's Ivana Kottasová
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will apologize for the data scandal and fake news.
Specifically, he will apologize for how Facebook handled issues related to fake news, foreign interference in elections and the personal information of its users, the company told CNNMoney ahead of the hearing.
He will meet with the parliament's president Antonio Tajani and then face a bigger group of lawmakers, known as the conference of presidents, to answer their questions.
1 hr 4 min ago
The hearing starts soon
The Facebook CEO will sit down in front of European lawmakers at 12:15 p.m. ET.
This hearing will last for a little over an hour. You will be able to watch it live above.