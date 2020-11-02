World
Multiple shootings in Vienna 'terror attack'

By Nectar Gan and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 7:18 p.m. ET, November 2, 2020
5 min ago

Vienna resident describes hiding from gunfire in restaurant basement

From Denise Hruby in Vienna  

Julia Hiermann, a resident in Vienna, was at a restaurant having drinks with a friend when the shooting began on Monday.

A nationwide lockdown was about to go into effect at midnight to combat Covid-19, so she wanted to "take advantage of the last night," she told CNN on the phone.

After the attack began, restaurant staff told everyone to hide in the basement, she said.  

“Everyone ran down and then we started realizing what’s going on,” she said.  

She and others in the basement were told there were people shooting outside the restaurant. Hiermann told CNN she did not see or hear any of the attackers. 

The police later came “inside and told us we have to stay inside and wait here,” she said.  

“This seems unimaginable. When they said shots fired I didn’t think this was serious."  

16 min ago

World leaders react to Vienna attack

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel tweeted: “Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values. My thoughts are with the victims and the people of Vienna in the wake of tonight’s horrific attack. We stand with Austria.” 

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror.”

The German Foreign Office tweeted: “Terrifying and disturbing news from Vienna: Even we don’t know the full extent of the terror yet, our thoughts are with the injured and victims at this difficult time. We will not give way to hatred which is aimed at dividing our societies,”

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that his country shares the “shock and sorrow” being felt by the Austrian people, adding: “After France, it is a friendly country that is under attack. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will yield nothing.”

The Belgian Foreign Ministry tweeted: “Our hearts go out to the victims of the attack in Vienna and their families. Belgium supports our Austrian friends in these tough moments.”

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte condemned the attack, tweeting: “there must be no place for hatred and violence in our common European house. Solidarity with the Austrian people, the relatives of the victims and the injured.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "Following the information that comes from Vienna during a painful evening with an attack that doesn’t make sense. Hate won’t defeat our societies. Europe will stand firm against terrorism. Our love to the victims families and solidarity with the Austrian people."

Ireland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted: "Thoughts are with our friends in #Austria tonight after a terror attack in Vienna."

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted: “We are saddened to receive the news that there are dead and wounded as a result of the terrorist attack that took place in Vienna. We strongly condemn this attack ... extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the wounded. As a country that has been fighting against all sorts of terrorism for decades Turkey stands in solidarity with the Austrian people.”

1 min ago

Vienna attackers "professionally prepared," Austrian Chancellor says

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz in London

Austria's Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks to the media after a meeting with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder at the German-Austrian Border on October 9, in Bad Reichenhall, Germany.
The gunmen still at large in the terror attack in Vienna were “professionally prepared,” Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

“They (the perpetrators) are very well equipped, have automatic weapons, thus very professionally prepared,” he said on Austrian broadcaster ORF.

One of the attackers was shot dead, police said earlier. The others remain at large.

52 min ago

Additional security placed at hospitals in Vienna

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz in London

Additional security has been placed at hospitals in Vienna, the head of the Viennese hospitals Michael Binder said.

“The hospitals are very well secured,” he said.

Fifteen people are being treated in hospital in the wake of the attack, including seven who were seriously injured, according to Binder.

31 min ago

The shootings are "definitely a terror attack" says Austrian Chancellor

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz in London

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said the Vienna shooting is “definitely a terror attack."

He added that "an anti-Semitic motive cannot be excluded" due to the attack's proximity to a synagogue in the city center.

Oskar Deutsch, the head of Vienna's Jewish community, earlier said in a tweet it was unclear whether the synagogue was a target, and that it was closed when the shooting began.

One of the suspects has been shot dead, police said, but authorities are continuing to search for the others. Kurz said a police officer is among the injured, but is “thankfully not in danger."

1 hr 9 min ago

Vienna attackers still armed and at large: authorities

From Stephanie Halasz and Fred Pleitgen

Police officers stay in position at stairs named 'Theodor Herzl Stiege' near a synagogue after Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna on Monday, November 2.
The gunmen responsible for Monday's attack in central Vienna are still at large, said Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer.

Speaking on public broadcaster ORF, he said: “We are still in battle against the would- be terrorists."

“We assume there are several heavily armed perpetrators," he added.

Police said one of the attackers was shot dead. 

1 hr 9 min ago

US Embassy in Austria issues active shooter security alert

From CNN’s Samantha Beech in Atlanta.

The US Embassy in Vienna has issued an "Urgent Security Alert" on its website and social media accounts, after a suspected terror attack in the Austrian capital.

The alert reads:

"There is an ACTIVE SHOOTER incident the Vienna 1st district near the area of Schwedenplatz near Sterngasse. Active gunfire. Police are present and engaging. All residents are urged to stay inside until further notice."

It also advises people to avoid the area, follow local authorities' instructions, and monitor local media for updates.

Similar messages have been posted or retweeted on the US Embassy Vienna's social media account, warning of an active shooter situation.

1 hr 8 min ago

At least one person dead, and 15 injured in Vienna 'terror attack'

From CNN's By Denise Hruby, Frederik Pleitgen, Simon Cullen and Eliza Mackintosh

Police cars and ambulances stand in the central Vienna on November 2, following a shooting near a synagogue.
At least one person has been killed and 15 injured in a suspected "terror attack" involving multiple gunmen in central Vienna, according to Austrian police.

One of the suspected attackers was also shot dead, police said.

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has described the incident as a "terror attack," and urged members of the public to stay indoors, as police try to find the attackers.

"We are still in battle against the would-be terrorists," Nehammer said on Austrian broadcaster ORF on Monday night, adding that several suspects are armed with assault rifles. "We assume there are several heavily armed perpetrators."

Gunfire erupted in the Austrian capital at six locations in the center of the city at around 8 p.m. local time Monday, hours before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a resurgence of Covid-19, according to police.

Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig said the attackers started randomly shooting at people in a busy district packed with cafes and restaurants near Vienna's main synagogue, Seitenstettengasse Temple.

"We are trying to find out more about the perpetrators and keep the population safe," he told ORF.