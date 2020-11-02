The shootings are "definitely a terror attack" says Austrian Chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said the Vienna shooting is “definitely a terror attack."

He added that "an anti-Semitic motive cannot be excluded" due to the attack's proximity to a synagogue in the city center.

Oskar Deutsch, the head of Vienna's Jewish community, earlier said in a tweet it was unclear whether the synagogue was a target, and that it was closed when the shooting began.

One of the suspects has been shot dead, police said, but authorities are continuing to search for the others. Kurz said a police officer is among the injured, but is “thankfully not in danger."