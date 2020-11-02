The shootings are "definitely a terror attack" says Austrian Chancellor
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz in London
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said the Vienna shooting is “definitely a terror attack."
He added that "an anti-Semitic motive cannot be excluded" due to the attack's proximity to a synagogue in the city center.
Oskar Deutsch, the head of Vienna's Jewish community, earlier said in a tweet it was unclear whether the synagogue was a target, and that it was closed when the shooting began.
One of the suspects has been shot dead, police said, but authorities are continuing to search for the others. Kurz said a police officer is among the injured, but is “thankfully not in danger."
1 hr 30 min ago
Vienna attackers still armed and at large: authorities
From Stephanie Halasz and Fred Pleitgen
The gunmen responsible for Monday's attack in central Vienna are still at large, said Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer.
Speaking on public broadcaster ORF, he said: “We are still in battle against the would- be terrorists."
“We assume there are several heavily armed perpetrators," he added.
Police said one of the attackers was shot dead.
1 hr 30 min ago
US Embassy in Austria issues active shooter security alert
From CNN’s Samantha Beech in Atlanta.
The US Embassy in Vienna has issued an "Urgent Security Alert" on its website and social media accounts, after a suspected terror attack in the Austrian capital.
The alert reads:
"There is an ACTIVE SHOOTER incident the Vienna 1st district near the area of Schwedenplatz near Sterngasse. Active gunfire. Police are present and engaging. All residents are urged to stay inside until further notice."
It also advises people to avoid the area, follow local authorities' instructions, and monitor local media for updates.
Similar messages have been posted or retweeted on the US Embassy Vienna's social media account, warning of an active shooter situation.
1 hr 29 min ago
At least one person dead, and 15 injured in Vienna 'terror attack'
From CNN's By Denise Hruby, Frederik Pleitgen, Simon Cullen and Eliza Mackintosh
At least one person has been killed and 15 injured in a suspected "terror attack" involving multiple gunmen in central Vienna, according to Austrian police.
One of the suspected attackers was also shot dead, police said.
Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has described the incident as a "terror attack," and urged members of the public to stay indoors, as police try to find the attackers.
"We are still in battle against the would-be terrorists," Nehammer said on Austrian broadcaster ORF on Monday night, adding that several suspects are armed with assault rifles. "We assume there are several heavily armed perpetrators."
Gunfire erupted in the Austrian capital at six locations in the center of the city at around 8 p.m. local time Monday, hours before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a resurgence of Covid-19, according to police.
Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig said the attackers started randomly shooting at people in a busy district packed with cafes and restaurants near Vienna's main synagogue, Seitenstettengasse Temple.
"We are trying to find out more about the perpetrators and keep the population safe," he told ORF.