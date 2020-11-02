Vienna attackers still armed and at large: authorities

From Stephanie Halasz and Fred Pleitgen

Police officers stay in position at stairs named 'Theodor Herzl Stiege' near a synagogue after Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna on Monday, November 2. Ronald Zak/AP

The gunmen responsible for Monday's attack in central Vienna are still at large, said Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer.

Speaking on public broadcaster ORF, he said: “We are still in battle against the would- be terrorists."

“We assume there are several heavily armed perpetrators," he added.

Police said one of the attackers was shot dead.