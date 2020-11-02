Death toll rises to three in Vienna shootings

Australia's Scott Morrison: "We pray for, and stand firm, with our Austrian friends"
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia "stands firm with out Austrian friends" following the shootings in Vienna.
"Deeply shocked by the awful terror attacks in Austria. The situation remains fluid and details of the attack are still not clear," he said in a Tweet.
"We pray for, and stand firm with, our Austrian friends against acts of violence, terror and intimidation, and all they seek to undermine."
Tense security situation in Vienna as manhunt underway
It is now 4 a.m. in the Austrian capital Vienna and a manhunt remains underway to find at least one assailant suspected to be involved in Monday's shootings.
Gunfire erupted in the city center at around 8 p.m. local time on Monday, just before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a resurgence of Covid-19, according to police. Gunmen with automatic weapons began shooting at six locations, killing at least one person and injuring 15.
"It is of course a very tense security situation, especially in the federal capital Vienna," Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. Austrian officials have described the incident as a terror attack.
Vienna Police are using "all forces available" and said their investigations into the attack "will go on highest level."
Chancellor Kurz said the armed forces have been deployed in Vienna to help secure the situation.
"As the federal government, we have decided that property protection in the federal capital Vienna will now also be taken over completely by the armed forces so that the police really have all the resources they need to search for the terrorists and to catch or eliminate them," said Chancellor Kurz.
The public have been asked to stay at home or in a safe place and follow the news.
"Whether it is possible to take up public life as normal tomorrow morning, that will very much depend on tonight and whether it is possible to catch or eliminate the suspects," Kurz said.
Joe Biden: "We must all stand united against hate and violence"
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has offered his condolences following the shooting in Vienna.
"After tonight's horrific terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, Jill and I are keeping the victims and their families in our prayers. We must all stand united against hate and violence," he said in the Tweet.
Vienna Police investigations into shooting go to "highest level"
Vienna Police said they are using "all forces available" to keep the public safe after gunmen opened fire in the center of the city on Monday evening.
Austrian authorities are still searching for at least one attacker they believe to be on the run following the shootings.
"Our investigations regarding the assault will go on highest level," the police said.
Gunmen with automatic weapons opened fire at six locations in central Vienna Monday night, killing at least one person and injuring 15 others. One gunman has been shot dead by police, while at least one assailant remains on the run.
Austria has some of the most permissive gun laws in Europe
From CNN's James Griffiths
The sight of men with what appear to be semi-automatic rifles in a European capital may raise immediate questions for many observers over how they could acquire such weapons in a continent known for relatively tight gun laws.
Austria has some of the most permissive gun laws in Europe, according to monitoring group GunPolicy.org. Private gun ownership is permitted for various reasons, including self defense. People can own handguns, repeating shotguns and certain types of semi-automatic weapons with a license. Applicants must pass a background check before they can acquire a weapon.
According to the Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based research group, Austria is the 12th most armed country in the world, with around 30 guns per 100 people, similar to Lebanon, Bosnia and Iceland. By comparison, the United States has 120 guns per 100, and the most-armed European country, Macedonia, has 39.1.
Jewish institutions in Vienna to close Tuesday "as a precaution"
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz in London
All synagogues, Jewish schools and the institutions of the Jewish Community of Vienna, as well as kosher restaurants and supermarkets, in the Austrian capital will close Tuesday as a precaution, Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Religious Community in Austria said on Twitter.
Shots were fired on Monday evening near Vienna's main synagogue, the Seitenstettengasse Temple, in a busy area packed with cafes and restaurants.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said “an anti-Semitic motive cannot be excluded because of the location where it happened.”
The synagogue was closed at the time of the attack as the evening prayer had ended, Deutsch said in the statement, adding that “whether the city temple was also the target of the attack, can currently neither be confirmed nor ruled out."
"The IKG (Jewish Community of Vienna) is in close contact with the police. On the basis of the current risk assessment, we are all called upon to continue to stay at home or in a place we can lock," he said.