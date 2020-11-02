Vienna Police release more information into the shooting
Vienna Police have released more information into the attack in the city center on Monday.
Here's what we know:
Three people have died, two are male and one female.
15 people are severely injured, including a police officer.
The assault was carried out by at least one suspect who was shot and killed by police.
The assault is considered to have an "Islamistic motive," police said. At a press conference this morning, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the gunman who was shot dead by police was "radicalized" and an ISIS sympathizer.
The suspect was armed with an assault rifle, among other weapons.
The suspect was wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest but it turned out to be fake.
SWAT teams have searched the suspect's apartment.
Vienna attacker was radicalized, Austrian Interior minister says
Austria’s Interior Minister said that the gunman who was shot dead in Monday’s terror attack in Vienna was radicalized.
"The radicalized person is someone who is an IS sympathizer," said Interior minister Karl Nehammer, referring to the terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
During a press conference early this morning, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer added that police had used explosives to enter the attacker’s residence and were investigating its surroundings.
Death toll rises to three in Vienna shootings
At least three people have died and 15 injured in a terror attack in Vienna, Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer announced in a press conference early on Tuesday.
Earlier, police had said at least person had been killed.
In addition to the three civilians, one of the gunmen was shot dead by police.
Austria's interior minister to give press conference shortly
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer is set to give a press conference at 6 a.m. local time (12 a.m.ET).
Police in Vienna remain on high alert and are hunting at least one suspect after multiple gunmen with automatic weapons opened fire in the heart of the Austrian capital Monday evening.
Australia's Scott Morrison: "We pray for, and stand firm, with our Austrian friends"
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia "stands firm with out Austrian friends" following the shootings in Vienna.
"Deeply shocked by the awful terror attacks in Austria. The situation remains fluid and details of the attack are still not clear," he said in a Tweet.
"We pray for, and stand firm with, our Austrian friends against acts of violence, terror and intimidation, and all they seek to undermine."
Tense security situation in Vienna as manhunt underway
It is now 4 a.m. in the Austrian capital Vienna and a manhunt remains underway to find at least one assailant suspected to be involved in Monday's shootings.
Gunfire erupted in the city center at around 8 p.m. local time on Monday, just before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a resurgence of Covid-19, according to police. Gunmen with automatic weapons began shooting at six locations, killing at least one person and injuring 15.
"It is of course a very tense security situation, especially in the federal capital Vienna," Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. Austrian officials have described the incident as a terror attack.
Vienna Police are using "all forces available" and said their investigations into the attack "will go on highest level."
Chancellor Kurz said the armed forces have been deployed in Vienna to help secure the situation.
"As the federal government, we have decided that property protection in the federal capital Vienna will now also be taken over completely by the armed forces so that the police really have all the resources they need to search for the terrorists and to catch or eliminate them," said Chancellor Kurz.
The public have been asked to stay at home or in a safe place and follow the news.
"Whether it is possible to take up public life as normal tomorrow morning, that will very much depend on tonight and whether it is possible to catch or eliminate the suspects," Kurz said.
Joe Biden: "We must all stand united against hate and violence"
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has offered his condolences following the shooting in Vienna.
"After tonight's horrific terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, Jill and I are keeping the victims and their families in our prayers. We must all stand united against hate and violence," he said in the Tweet.
Vienna Police investigations into shooting go to "highest level"
Vienna Police said they are using "all forces available" to keep the public safe after gunmen opened fire in the center of the city on Monday evening.
Austrian authorities are still searching for at least one attacker they believe to be on the run following the shootings.
"Our investigations regarding the assault will go on highest level," the police said.
Gunmen with automatic weapons opened fire at six locations in central Vienna Monday night, killing at least one person and injuring 15 others. One gunman has been shot dead by police, while at least one assailant remains on the run.
What we know about the shooting in Vienna
More details are emerging about the Vienna attack. Here's a summary of what we know so far:
The incident
Gunmen with automatic weapons opened fire at six locations in central Vienna on Monday evening, killing at least one person and injuring 15.
Austrian officials have described the incident as a terror attack.
The suspects
One gunman has been shot dead by police, while at least one assailant remains on the run. Authorities are urging the public to stay inside while a manhunt is underway.
The attackers were "very well equipped" with automatic weapons and "professionally prepared," according to Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
However, authorities have so far discouraged speculation as to the attackers' potential motive.
The timing
Gunfire erupted at around 8 p.m. local time, hours before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a resurgence of Covid-19.
The city's bars and restaurants were packed, with people sitting outside due to the warm weather, enjoying their last few hours of freedom.
The location
The shooting occurred near Vienna's main synagogue, the Seitenstettengasse Temple, in a busy area packed with cafes and restaurants.
Kurz said that "an anti-Semitic motive cannot be excluded" due to the attack's proximity to the synagogue.
Oskar Deutsch, the head of Vienna's Jewish community, said in a tweet that it was unclear whether the synagogue was a target, but that it was closed at the time of the shooting. He said all Jewish institutions, including schools and kosher restaurants, will be closed Tuesday as a precaution.
The reaction
In a press conference in the early hours of Tuesday, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said it was "the hardest day for Austria for many years."
He added that "Those who attack one of us, attacks all of us."
Across Europe, leaders have strongly condemned the shooting, which follows two terror attacks in France in recent weeks.
"After France, it is a friendly country that is under attack," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter.
Other leaders have shared statements expressing their shock and sorrow, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.