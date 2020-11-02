Vienna Police release more information into the shooting

It is now 4 a.m. in the Austrian capital Vienna and a manhunt remains underway to find at least one assailant suspected to be involved in Monday's shootings.

Gunfire erupted in the city center at around 8 p.m. local time on Monday, just before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a resurgence of Covid-19, according to police. Gunmen with automatic weapons began shooting at six locations, killing at least one person and injuring 15.

"It is of course a very tense security situation, especially in the federal capital Vienna," Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. Austrian officials have described the incident as a terror attack.

Vienna Police are using "all forces available" and said their investigations into the attack "will go on highest level."

Chancellor Kurz said the armed forces have been deployed in Vienna to help secure the situation.

"As the federal government, we have decided that property protection in the federal capital Vienna will now also be taken over completely by the armed forces so that the police really have all the resources they need to search for the terrorists and to catch or eliminate them," said Chancellor Kurz.

The public have been asked to stay at home or in a safe place and follow the news.

"Whether it is possible to take up public life as normal tomorrow morning, that will very much depend on tonight and whether it is possible to catch or eliminate the suspects," Kurz said.