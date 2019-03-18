Utrecht tram shooting leaves three deadBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Police ask people to stay inside, come forward with any information
From CNN's Arnaud Siad and Deborah Muylle
Utrecht police say a red Renault Clio was carjacked just before the shooting in Utrecht this morning.
Police tweeted that the car was later found 4.3 km — or about 2.6 miles — away on another street.
Police also tweeted to ask people to stay indoors as the manhunt for the suspect continues. They are asking the public for any information they may have on the shooting.
Here's the police department's tweet about the car:
EU chief: We stand with the Netherlands
From CNN's James Frater
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani have expressed their support to the Netherlands in the wake of the mass shooting on board a tram in Utrecht Monday morning.
Here are their tweets:
At least 3 killed in shooting, Utrecht mayor says
The Utrecht mayor Jan Van Zanen said in a tweet on Monday afternoon that three people were killed and nine others injured in the Utrecht tram shooting.
Three of the nine individuals wounded are in serious condition, he said.
Dutch prime minister: This is "an attack on our tolerant and open society"
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday that police are hunting for the suspect in the tram shooting.
“We are doing our utmost to try and find the perpetrator or perpetrators” in the Utrecht shooting," he said.
He called the shooting “an attack [on] our society, an attack on our tolerant and open society."
“If indeed this is an act of terror, then of course there is only one response possible. And that response is as follows: That our state our democracy, we are stronger than fanatics and violence. We will not stop fighting intolerance ever,” he added.
The Netherlands have largely escaped terror incidents in recent years. But Dutch police previously foiled what they described as a major terrorist attack last September when they arrested seven individuals in Rotterdam.
Dutch police correct spelling of suspect's name
Netherland officials have amended the name of the 37-year-old Turkish man they are searching for.
The 37-year-old Turkish-born man is named Gokmen Tanis.
Here's their updated tweet:
Emergency medical center opens to help injured
University Medical Center Utrecht has opened an emergency medical center to respond to the Dutch tram shooting.
NOW: Dutch ministers hold news conference
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Justice and Security Ferdinand Grapperhaus are holding a press conference about Monday's tram shooting in Utrecht.
Rotterdam police increase security around mosques and stations
Rotterdam police have bolstered security around mosques and stations in the city, following the shooting on a tram Monday morning in the city of Utrecht, the city's police said on Twitter.
Rotterdam is approximately 60 km (or about 37 miles) from Utrecht.
Police identify Utrecht shooting suspect
Dutch police investigating the Utrecht incident have identified a man in connection with the shooting.
In a tweet, officials say they are looking for a 37-year-old Turkish-born man named Gokman Tanis. The tweet — which is accompanied by an image from what appears to be a CCTV camera onboard the tram — adds, “do not approach.”
The photo published by police is time stamped at 10:41 — about four minutes before the incident on the tram took place.