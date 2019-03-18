Utrecht police say a red Renault Clio was carjacked just before the shooting in Utrecht this morning.

Police tweeted that the car was later found 4.3 km — or about 2.6 miles — away on another street.

Police also tweeted to ask people to stay indoors as the manhunt for the suspect continues. They are asking the public for any information they may have on the shooting.

Here's the police department's tweet about the car: