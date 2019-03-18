World
Utrecht tram shooting: one person feared dead

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago10:04 a.m. ET, March 18, 2019
Dutch prime minister: This is "an attack on our tolerant and open society"

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday that police are hunting for the suspect in the tram shooting.

“We are doing our utmost to try and find the perpetrator or perpetrators” in the Utrecht shooting," he said.

He called the shooting “an attack [on] our society, an attack on our tolerant and open society."

“If indeed this is an act of terror, then of course there is only one response possible. And that response is as follows: That our state our democracy, we are stronger than fanatics and violence. We will not stop fighting intolerance ever,” he added.

The Netherlands have largely escaped terror incidents in recent years. But Dutch police previously foiled what they described as a major terrorist attack last September when they arrested seven individuals in Rotterdam.

Dutch police correct spelling of suspect's name

Netherland officials have amended the name of the 37-year-old Turkish man they are searching for.

The 37-year-old Turkish-born man is named Gokmen Tanis.

Here's their updated tweet:

Emergency medical center opens to help injured

University Medical Center Utrecht has opened an emergency medical center to respond to the Dutch tram shooting.

NOW: Dutch ministers hold news conference

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Justice and Security Ferdinand Grapperhaus are holding a press conference about Monday's tram shooting in Utrecht.

Rotterdam police increase security around mosques and stations

Rotterdam police have bolstered security around mosques and stations in the city, following the shooting on a tram Monday morning in the city of Utrecht, the city's police said on Twitter.

Rotterdam is approximately 60 km (or about 37 miles) from Utrecht. 

Police identify Utrecht shooting suspect

Dutch police investigating the Utrecht incident have identified a man in connection with the shooting.

In a tweet, officials say they are looking for a 37-year-old Turkish-born man named Gokman Tanis. The tweet — which is accompanied by an image from what appears to be a CCTV camera onboard the tram — adds, “do not approach.”

The photo published by police is time stamped at 10:41 — about four minutes before the incident on the tram took place.

Police searching for one suspect in Utrecht

Dutch police are searching for a single suspect in the aftermath of the shooting on a tram in Utrecht Monday, the National Coordinator for Security and Counter terrorism PJ Aalbersberg said at a news conference on Monday afternoon.. 

Multiple Dutch media outlets are reporting and showing images of what appears to be police gathered around a building in Trumanaan street, around 500 meters from the scene of the shooting.

He was in the building next door when the shooting started: "People came into the building, hiding"

Vincent van Roon witnessed the shooting from his office.

"I was there at the moment of the shooting. I'm in a building next to the tram. I heard the shooting and people came into the building, hiding," he told CNN.

Van Roon recalled seeing a heavy police response and medical personnel working on one of the wounded in the street "for a long time."

The area around the tram under lockdown

Photos from the scene posted on social media show the tram stopped in its tracks with police tape locking down the area and multiple emergency vehicles nearby.

CNN's Richard Quest said the area is now under a heavy police presence and described the atmosphere as "strange."

"It's very quiet, nothing is moving. There is a petrol station nearby that is closed, obviously. There's nobody coming out of the offices or houses here because it is under a lockdown and some of the places have been evacuated," he reported.
One section of the tram is shielded by a tarpaulin, which is believed to be covering a body.