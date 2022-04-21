Biden says it's "questionable" whether Russia controls Mariupol

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on April 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci/AP)

US President Joe Biden said Thursday it was “questionable” whether Russian President Vladimir Putin controls Mariupol, Ukraine.

“It’s questionable whether he does control Mariupol,” Biden said adding, “There is no evidence yet that Mariupol is completely fallen.”

Biden also called on Putin to allow humanitarian aid into Ukraine to allow those trapped inside the steel plant to be able to get out.

“That’s what any head of state would do in any circumstance,” Biden added.

CNN reported Thursday that Putin has scrapped plans to storm the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, saying those who choose to surrender should be treated in accordance with international conventions. Putin ordered forces to blockade the plant "so that a fly can't get through."

Ukrainian forces are continuing to resist attacks on the plant and ignoring Russian calls to surrender. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country's forces don’t have enough "serious and heavy" weapons to defeat the Russian army in Mariupol as "thousands" of civilians remain trapped inside.