A crowd of protesters in Russian-held city were dispersed with gun fire and explosions, says Ukrainian state nuclear power company

Gunfire and explosions disperse a crowd in Enerhodar, Ukraine on April 2. (From Telegram)

At least four people were injured by explosions amid protests against Russian occupation in the central Ukrainian town of Enerhodar, the country's state nuclear power company Energoatom said in a series of statements Saturday.

The city, which is close to the Zaporizhia nuclear power station seized by Russian forces in early March, has seen sporadic protests since its occupation.

Energoatom posted video from the scene that appeared to show crowds being dispersed by automatic weapons fire and flash-bang rounds.

"The occupiers dispersed the protesters with explosions and shootings," the Energoatom post said.

The post also called the Russian military "bastards."

Energoatom said residents initially gathered for a peaceful rally in support of Ukraine. According to that account, Russian prison buses pulled up and the Russians began detaining locals

"Within minutes, the city was shaken by the sounds of explosions and massive shelling," the statement read.

According to Energoatom, several citizens were hospitalized with injuries and severe burns due to blasts that hit a line of civilians in the vicinity of a local cultural center.

"Local doctors are doing their best in the difficult conditions of almost complete lack of drugs and materials and trying to save their lives and health," the statement said. "Some of the victims will be released today after the necessary procedures."