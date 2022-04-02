International Red Cross team departs Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol as part of renewed attempt to reach city

Russian forces targeted a major Ukrainian oil refinery in a series of strikes Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the country's military.

The refinery, in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, was hit by "high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing on Saturday.

Konashenkov said Russia's military had destroyed storage facilities holding gasoline and diesel fuels that were supplying Ukrainian troops in the country's eastern and central regions.

Russia also struck military airfields in Poltava and Dnipro, cities to the east of Kremenchuk, using high-precision air-based missiles, Konashenkov said.

What Ukraine is saying: Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Ukranian region of Poltava where the refinery is located, said three Russian planes carried out the strike at about 6 a.m. local time. Lunin said it is unknown whether anyone was hurt in the attack, but that emergency services were putting out a fire on Saturday morning.

Lunin also said that four Russian missiles hit other targets in Poltava at around 2 a.m.

Ukraine’s largest oil company Ukrnafta operates an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, according to the company.

Some context: The attack on the oil refinery comes a day after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of mounting a helicopter attack on a civilian fuel depot inside Russian territory. Footage of the facility engulfed in flames has surfaced on social media.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has neither confirmed nor denied the attack, and President Volodymyr Zelensky declined to discuss the assault when asked about it during an interview with Fox News.

CNN is so far unable to verify this claim and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told CNN it has no information about the incident.

Russia has targeted fuel storage facilities around Ukraine in recent days.