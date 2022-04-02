Ukrainian presidential adviser warns days ahead "will not be easy"
From CNN's Nathan Hodge, Hande Atay Alam, and Mariya Knight
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said heavy fighting is still expected in the east of Ukraine, near Mariupol, and in the country's south.
He warned that the military effort "will not be easy" in those regions.
"I think we will take back Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, and the south," he said. "But — listen carefully — it will not be easy there."
Arestovych and other senior Ukrainian officials have stepped up calls in recent days for the US and its allies to deliver more heavy weaponry. Speaking during his daily briefing, Arestovych said the main directions of the military over the past day were the Kyiv region, where Ukrainian troops reclaimed more than 30 settlements from Russian control.
"We seize a lot of equipment that is empty, without fuel, and transfer it to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said. "That is, the offensive is going well."
Arestovych — who gives regular briefings on Ukrainian television — also urged people to return to normal life, saying, "In those areas that are liberated from the enemy, that do not pose an immediate threat, and even more so in the cities of Central and Western Ukraine or in the East and Center of Ukraine, where there is no immediate threat, economic recovery is critical to restoring normal social and political life, even psychological life."
2 hr 6 min ago
Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region interrupt rail traffic, regional military governor says
Fom CNN's Olga Voitovych in Lviv
The head of the regional military administration of Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region said Russian strikes had interrupted rail traffic and caused a fire.
Valentyn Reznichenko said a rocket hit the railway in Pavlohrad district, forcing suspension of train traffic.
"One rocket hit the railway," he said. "Tracks and electric lines are badly damaged. Train wagons exploded. Train traffic is suspended. Rescuers are putting out the fire."
Reznichenko said no one was killed, according to preliminary information, but a second round hit an open area, causing a fire. One person was injured, he said.
2 hr 19 min ago
Ukrainian photojournalist killed by Russian forces, according to Ukraine attorney general's office
From Mariya Knight in Atlanta, Amy Cassidy in London and Eliza Mackintosh in Lviv
A Ukrainian photojournalist who worked for a number of major Western news outlets including Reuters and the BBC has been killed by Russian forces near Kyiv, the office of Ukraine’s attorney general said Saturday.
The body of Maksym (Maks) Levin – who had been capturing the ongoing conflict – was found with two gunshot wounds in the Vyshgorod district which sits just north of the capital, the attorney general’s office said in a Facebook post, citing preliminary reports.
“According to the preliminary information, the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces killed the unarmed Maksym Levin with two gunshots,” it claimed. His next of kin have been informed, the office told CNN.
Photographer Markiian Lyseiko told CNN that he was last in touch with his friend, known as Maks, on March 12, the day before he went missing in a district north of Kyiv, where he had been reporting on the fighting and fleeing civilians.
In their final conversations, Lyseiko said that Levin had asked him to come to the Ukrainian capital so they could cover the war together.
Lyseiko, who worked alongside Levin since 2014 documenting the war in Donbas, where they embedded with Ukrainian soldiers for weeks at a time, described his friend in an interview with CNN on March 24 as an energetic and tenacious reporter, who often looked like he “had no fear.”
Since the war broke out eight years ago, Levin wanted to show the world what was happening in Ukraine, especially to Russia, Lyseiko said.
“The best way to understand Maks is to look at his work,” Lyseiko said. “When you watch Maks’ films or see his photos, you will understand him, without words.”
A criminal investigation is being carried out by the Vyshgorod District prosecutor's office into alleged violations of “laws and customs of war,” the attorney general’s office said, adding that “measures are being taken to establish all circumstances of the crime.”
Levin began working as a photojournalist in 2006, according to his bio on LensCulture, a photography resources website. He worked for Ukrainian news outlet LB.ua and was “well-known” in his field, having collaborated with Reuters, BBC, TRT World and Associated Press, according to the attorney general’s office.
In a statement online, LB.ua said Levin is survived by four sons, a civil partner and elderly parents. LB.ua said that in addition to journalism, Levin worked on dozens of photo and video projects for humanitarian organizations such as the World Health Organization, UNICEF and UN Women.
In his bio, Levin described himself as a “documentary photographer/videographer, father, human being.”
The Reuters news agency on Saturday said it is “deeply saddened” over Levin's death.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Maksym Levin, a long-time contributor to Reuters, in Ukraine,” John Pullman, Reuters' global managing editor for visuals, said in a statement to CNN.
“Maks has provided compelling photos and video from Ukraine to Reuters since 2013. His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” Pullman said.
2 hr 21 min ago
Russians shelling evacuation convoys in Luhansk, according to regional official
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Lviv
The head of the Luhansk region military administration said 2,700 civilians had evacuated from the region on Saturday, but Russian forces had shelled people evacuating from towns that have seen heavy fighting.
"It is impossible to negotiate with the 'Orcs,'" Serhiy Haidai said. "The Russians are deliberately hitting during the evacuations. There were incoming shells near the meeting places. Fortunately, everybody is alive."
A number of Ukrainian officials have been referring to Russian forces as "orcs" — the evil, monstrous army in J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings."
Haidai added that several tons of humanitarian aid were delivered for those remaining behind, and police officers had already begun transporting it to bomb shelters.
"Let me remind you that evacuation continues," Haidai said. "Buses are waiting for you every morning."
2 hr 27 min ago
Turkey offers to evacuate people from besieged city of Mariupol by boat
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London and Yusuf Gezer in Istanbul
Turkey has offered to evacuate people trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol by boat, the country's defense minister announced on Saturday.
"We can provide vessel support for evacuations from Mariupol, especially regarding civilians, injured people and Turkish citizens and citizens from other nations," Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters.
The port city, which lies along the Sea of Azov on Ukraine's southern coastline, has incurred widespread damage from Russian attacks and had its plans to operate safe evacuation routes thwarted until Saturday, according to previous CNN reporting.
The Turkish Defense Ministry conveyed its "request to support the evacuations" to the Russian military attaché in Ankara and the Turkish military attaché in Moscow who passed the message onto the Russian authorities. The Ukrainian military attaché in Ankara also passed the message onto the Ukrainian authorities, according to Akar.
Turkey hosted the negotiation teams from Russia and Ukraine for talks in Istanbul earlier this week.
1 hr 54 min ago
Ukrainian presidential adviser calls for heavier weaponry from the West as Russia shifts military focus
"After the rapid retreat of the Russians from Kyiv and Chernihiv, it is clear that Russia has prioritized another tactic — to move east/south, to control large occupied territories (not only in Donetsk and Luhansk regions) and to gain a strong foothold there," he said.
The Russian military said the "first stage" of its invasion of Ukraine was complete and that it would withdraw forces from around Kyiv and Chernihiv to concentrate on the Donbas region in the country's east.Russia's announcement of that new phase in part may provide political cover for the Russian military, explaining heavy setbacks in the battles around Kyiv, but Ukrainian officials have also reported a ramping up of military activity and shelling in the Donbas by Russian forces.
Podolyak alluded to the expectation from US and Western officials that Ukraine might need to prepare for partisan warfare in the event of Russian invasion and the fall of the Ukrainian capital.
"Our partners must finally understand that the 'Afghanization' they want and the long-lasting exhausting conflict for Russia will not happen," Podolyak said. "Russia will leave all Ukrainian territories except the south and east. And will try to dig in there, put in air defense and sharply reduce the loss of its equipment and personnel."
The US, the UK and other NATO allies provided anti-tank weapons and man-portable air defenses. Podolyak said Ukraine needed heavier weaponry.
"'Afghanization' is when there is a strong guerrilla resistance across the country that inflicts heavy losses on the aggressor for many months or even years and thus significantly weakens the power of the occupier's army," he said. "Such actions took place during the Soviet Union's attempt to control Afghanistan: Afghan guerrillas destroyed and weakened the Soviet occupiers for years. As a result, weakened Russia as a whole."
Podolyak continued, "Some of our partners believed that something similar could happen in today's Ukraine. The Russians think otherwise. They have established in the east and south and are dictating harsh conditions. So we definitely can't do without heavy weapons if we want to unblock the east and Kherson and send [back] the Russians as far as possible."
3 hr 31 min ago
International Red Cross team departs Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol as part of renewed attempt to reach city
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London
An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team left for Mariupol on Saturday as part of a renewed attempt to facilitate evacuation efforts from the besieged southern city.
A press officer for the ICRC told CNN Saturday that ICRC team "left Zaporizhzhia earlier this morning for Mariupol."
The ICRC are not able to give further information on the team's current location as it stands, the press officer added.
On Friday evening, the ICRC announced in a statement that its team of three vehicles and nine personnel failed to reach the city "after arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed."
4 hr 2 min ago
Ukrainian flag raised over Chernobyl, nuclear operator says
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Lviv
The Ukrainian flag has been raised over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the state enterprise overseeing nuclear power plants said on Saturday.
"Today, April 2, at 11:00, Ukrainian flag was raised over the Chernobyl NPP and the anthem was sung," Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram.
"The entire staff of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has worked heroically in the harsh conditions of the occupation since February 24 and provided nuclear and radiation safety at the station and nearby facilities, was present at the ceremony," the statement added.
Some background: Chernobyl was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986.
On April 26 of that year, an explosion ripped through the No.4 reactor at Chernobyl, killing 30 people immediately. Countless others died from radiation symptoms in the years that followed.
In late February, during the first week Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the plant and its surrounding territory fell into the hands of Russian troops.
However, Russian troops since announced their intention to leave and hand over control to Ukrainian personnel, Energoatom said in a statement on Thursday.
"It was confirmed that the occupiers, who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the Exclusion Zone, marched in two columns towards the Ukrainian border with the Republic of Belarus," the statement published on Telegram said.
CNN's Nathan Hodge contributed reporting to this post.
4 hr 45 min ago
Pope Francis tells reporters a trip to Ukraine "is on the table"
Pope Francis said a trip to Ukraine "is on the table," while speaking to journalists on Saturday.
When asked by a reporter if he was considering visiting Kyiv, Pope Francis replied after a long pause and said, “Yes, it is on the table.”
He greeted more than 70 journalists onboard his plane to Malta on Saturday morning, saying, “it will be a nice trip."
Frances also received a photo and a letter from the family of Fox News cameraman, Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, who was killed in Ukraine along with Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, a 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist working as a consultant for the network.
Francis’s words as he looked at Pierre’s photo was “lui è la su,” which translates from French as “he is up there."
Some background: While Pope Francis has not yet visited Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, he has shown his support for Ukrainian refugees, and called for an end to the war.
On March 19, Francis visited 19 Ukrainian refugee children at the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome, Italy. They were receiving treatment for oncological and neurological diseases among others, as well as severe injuries from blasts, Vatican Press Director Matteo Bruni said at the time.
"More than a month has passed since the invasion of Ukraine, since the start of this cruel and senseless war, which, like every war, is a defeat for all, for all of us," Francis said at the end of March, during his weekly Angelus address.
"We must repudiate war, a place of death where fathers and mothers bury their children, where men kill their brothers without even seeing them, where the powerful decide and the poor die. War does not only devastate the present but also the future of society.
"Enough. Stop. Let the weapons fall silent. Negotiate seriously for peace," he added. "War cannot be something that is inevitable. We cannot get used to war," Francis added.