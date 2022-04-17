Russia is continuing a brutal assault on Mariupol, and has ordered Ukrainian forces still defending the southeastern city to surrender by Sunday. Meanwhile, Russian attacks are escalating in eastern Ukraine, as well as parts of the country's south.
Here are the latest developments:
- Mariupol under siege: Russia has issued an apparent ultimatum, ordering Ukrainian forces in the city to lay down their weapons and leave by Sunday. An estimated 100,000 people remain in Mariupol and its immediate surroundings, which are reported to be largely under Russian control, with Ukrainian troops confined to pockets of resistance.
- Mariupol siege: On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation in Mariupol "inhuman," saying he and his administration had been trying every day to end the weeks-long siege through both military and diplomatic channels. In an article posted on the presidential website, Zelensky said he was open to talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin -- but negotiations will become impossible if any further Russian war crimes surface.
- Escalating attacks: Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has concentrated its forces in recent weeks. Officials in the Luhansk region have reported constant shelling of cities including Kreminna and Lysychansk, striking civilian structures such as markets. Meanwhile, the situation in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv and Kherson regions is "increasingly hostile" following the loss of a Russian warship in the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.
- The sunken warship: Russian state news agency TASS released video Saturday purportedly showing the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, meeting with the the crew of the sunken guided-missile cruiser Moskva in the city of Sevastopol. Russia has released no information about casualties aboard the Moskva. It was unclear how many crew members were aboard, or how many survived.
- US aid arrives: Supplies from the US have begun arriving in Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday. The Biden administration's latest aid package includes heavy-duty weaponry for the first time, including helicopters, cannons and drones.
- Rebuilding the nation: On Saturday, Zelensky said he is also beginning to plan for a post-war future, including providing housing for veterans and building memorials.